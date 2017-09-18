Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens will begin their preseason Monday night in front of fans in Quebec City but it looks like prized off-season acquisition Jonathan Drouin will be out of the lineup.

Head coach Claude Julien didn't put Drouin or fellow Quebec native Charles Hudon into the lineup at the Habs morning skate. There were six Quebecois on the ice Monday morning: Phillip Danault, Jeremy Gregoire, Daniel Audette, Antoine Waked, Eric Gelinas and Zach Fucale.

Julien will not address the media until the team arrives in Quebec City Monday afternoon.

Sunday, Drouin lined up at centre for the Canadiens' inter-squad game between Max Pacioretty and Ales Hemsky. The line did not generate any offence but got some quality scoring chances.

The Canadiens used the following lines Monday morning:

Galchenyuk - Danault - Gallagher

Byron - Mitchell - Shaw

De la Rose - McCarron - Gregoire

Froese - Audette - Waked

Morrow - Petry

Alzner - Juulsen

Gelinas - Lernout

Montoya

Fucale

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly, Connor Brown, Zach Hyman and William Nylander will all suit up as the Leafs kick off the preseason. Those five and 19 others practiced Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. and will be on the ice as the Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators Monday night.

Meanwhile, among those practicing at 11:00 a.m. was Frederik Andersen, Mitch Marner, Patrick Marleau, Nazem Kadri, James van Riemsdyk and Nikita Zaitsev. They will not play against the Senators.

First group on the ice now for #Leafs. They will play in tonight's preseason opener in Ottawa. Second group just practicing. pic.twitter.com/tHkdkklrI8 — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) September 18, 2017

Kadri played alongside Marleau Monday morning and seemed happy to have him on his wing.

"He's a bit of a Swiss Army knife in terms of how he can play in every situation," Kadri said.

The lines for Monday's game will be:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Kapanen-Mueller-Soshnikov

Martin-Moore-Fehr

Leivo-Aaltonen-Leivo

Timashov-Lindberg

Reilly-Hainesy

Dermott-Liljegren

Rosen-Carrick

Paliotta-LoVerde

Sparks

McEilhinney

Winnipeg Jets

Patrik Laine's sophomore campaign gets off to an unofficial start Monday night as the Jets welcome in the Minnesota Wild.

The Winnipeg lines for Monday's contest are as follows:

Laine-Scheifele-Wheeler

Perreault-Little-Ehlers

Connor-Lowry-Armia

Lemieux-Sgarbossa-Dano

Stanley-Byfuglien

Enstrom-Poolman

Chiarot-Nogier

Hellebuyck

Comrie

Calagry Flames

Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan said he plans to give his veterans four games during the preseason to get into game shape.

"Barring any sort of knick or anything like that, they'll all play four games. Home and away won't play into it. They'll play four games, some home and some road," he said.

The Flames will kick off their annual split-squad games against the Edmonton Oilers Monday night. One will be played at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, with the other going to Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The lines that will likely head to Edmonton are:

Poirier-Bennett-Foo

Shinkaruk-Stajan-Lazar

Glass-F. Hamilton-Camarossa

Klimchuk-Hrivik-Pollock/Lomberg

Kulak-Stone

Bartkowski-Andersson

Wotherspoon-Healey

Robak

Lack

Rittich

That group will have their hands full with an Edmonton top-line of Connor McDavid, Patrick Maroon and Ryan Strome.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild have signed goaltender Dereck Baribeau to an entry-level deal according to The Athletic Minnesota's Michael Russo.

#mnwild sign goalie Dereck Baribeau to an entry-level contract. Played in the Q, went undrafted in 2017 — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) September 18, 2017

Baribeau, undrafted in 2017, has played for the Quebeck Remparts and the Val d'Or Foreurs of the OMJHL.

Buffalo Sabres

Goaltender Robin Lehner will start in net for the Sabres as they get their preseason underway Monday night against the Carolina Hurricanes according to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 in Buffalo.

Last season, he had a 2.68 goals against average in 59 games for the Sabres.