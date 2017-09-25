Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are bringing an NHL-heavy lineup to Toronto to take on the Leafs Monday night, but they'll be without forward Jonathan Drouin who is out with an upper-body injury. He is considered day-to-day. Torrey Mitchell will take his spot in the lineup.

Ales Hemsky and Brendan Gallagher will swap their previous assignments from training camp and the preseason, with Gallagher moving up to the top line. The theory is that Hemsky's two-way play would balance out Galchenyuk's defensive woes, notes TSN's John Lu.

Edmonton Oilers

Ryan Strome got the first crack at joining Connor McDavid's line on the right wing this season, but he appears to have missed his opportunity. Strome was pulled off McDavid's line during Saturday's preseason contest and replaced with Jesse Puljujarvi. On Monday, Puljujarvi spent practice on McDavid's line with Patrick Maroon, while Strome was on the third line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jussi Jokinen.

Puljujarvi scored two goals and drew an assist on Connor McDavid's third-period goal after moving up the lineup on Saturday. - Ryan Rishaug

Great opportunity for Puljujarvi in veteran game tonight with McDavid and Maroon. 3rd period Saturday looked to be a huge confidence boost. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) September 25, 2017

Calgary Flames

Projected lines vs. Jets as per the team's website:

Matthew Tkachuk - Sean Monahan - Spencer Foo

Emile Poirier - Mark Jankowski - Garnet Hathaway

Joseph Cramarossa - Marek Hrivik - Curtis Lazar

Luke Gazdic - Dillon Dube - Ryan Lomberg

D

Tyler Wotherspoon - Brett Kulak

Juuso Valimaki - Rasmus Andersson

Matt Bartkowski - Michael Stone

G

Eddie Lack

Toronto Maple Leafs

It looks like the Leafs will go with Zach Hyman, Auston Matthews and William Nylander on the top line Monday night as they take on the Montreal Canadiens.

The lines at their morning skate were:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

Martin-Aaltonen-Brown

Reilly-Hainesy

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rosen-Carrick

Paliotta-Carrick

Andersen

Kaskisuo

The power play units are expected to be:

Rielly-Rosen

Bozak-Kadri-Marner

van Riemsdyk

Gardiner

Matthews-Marleau-Nylander

Martin

Winnipeg Jets

Patrik Laine was on the second line during Monday morning's skate. Here are the rest of the Jets' lines:

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Petan-Laine

Perreault-Lowry-Dano

Matthais-Copp-Lipon

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Kulikov-Trouba

Chiarot-Poolman

Mason

Comrie

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks hit the ice for the first time since returning from China on Monday. Forward Jonathan Dahlen took part in his first practice of training camp, having missed time because of mono. Brock Boeser, who has six points in three games this preseason, practised on the top line with both Sedins.

The lines for the 10:00 a.m. group were:

Sedin-Sedin-Boeser

Goldobin-Burmistrov-Virtanen

Archibald-Chaput-Megna/Dahlen

Elder-Tanev

Pedan-Chatfield

Wiercioch-Biega

12:00 p.m. group:

Baertschi-Granlund-Vanek

Rodin-Gagner-Eriksson/LaBatte

Upshall-Sutter-Dorsett

Hutton-Gudbranson

Del Zotto-Stretcher

Holm-Brisbois

Juolevi

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Mike Condon will start in net for the Ottawa Senators Monday night as they take on the New Jersey Devils in Prince Edward Island.

#Sens will skate at 9:30 EST in Summerside. Condon will start. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) September 25, 2017

Defenceman Erik Karlsson was not on the ice Monday morning. Forward Derick Brassard was, but was in a non-contact jersey.

Arizona Coyotes

Defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has not yet been ruled out for the Coyotes' season opener on Oct. 5 after a left knee injury he sustained Saturday.

"Obviously, we dodged a bullet on this one. He's a big part of our team. It's nice to know he's not going to be out long," head coach Rick Tocchet told AZ Central.

Ekman-Larsson was injured after getting tangled up with Mikkel Boedker along the boards in overtime of their 5-4 loss.

New Jersey Devils

Taylor Hall and first overall pick Nico Hischier will be in the lineup for Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators. Cory Schneider will start in net with Mackenzie Blackwood backing him up.

Centre Blake Coleman will be back in the lineup after blocking a shot during his first preseason game that has kept him out since according to NJ.com.