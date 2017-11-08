K​eep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Centre Jonathan Drouin and forward Andrew Shaw did not practice today (therapy day).

Head coach Claude Julien said after practice today that the chances both players playing on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild are "50-50".

#Habs Julien says the chances of Shaw and Drouin playing Thursday vs #MNWild are “50-50”. Price remains day-to-day after his first on-ice session this morning. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 8, 2017

Drouin left Tuesday's win over the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return. Drouin was spotted icing his left hand on the bench after taking a pass in that area from Jeff Petry mid-way through the first frame.

The Canadiens did not update the 22-year-old's status after the game, but quickly recalled centre Byron Froese from the AHL and sent right winger Michael McCarron to the Laval Rocket. McCarron played 6:50 against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Froese, 26, owns three goals and 11 points in 13 games with the Rocket this season. He appeared in six games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning last season, failing to post a point.

Shaw has three goals and four assists in 15 games this season with the Habs and has also collected 20 penalty minutes.

Charlie Lindgren will start in net as the Canadiens (7-8-1) host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Canadiens lines at practice:

Pacioretty - Danault - Hudon

Galchenyuk - Mitchell - Lehkonen

Byron - Plekanec - Gallagher

Davidson* - De La Rose - Froese

Mete - Weber

Alzner - Petry

Morrow - Benn

Lindgren

Montoya

*Davidson swings from D to LW for practice.

Injured: Price (LBI)

IR: Schlemko (hand), Hemsky (concussion), Scherbak (knee)

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs practice was an optional skate today.

Goaltender Freddie Andersen was on the ice without equipment and was fixing his skates. Despite not practicing, he'll be starting in goal tonight for Toronto. -Kristen Shilton

As Babcock was leaving his presser, he said Andersen was fixing his skate "so that doesn't turn into something." He's starting. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 8, 2017

Anaheim Ducks

John Gibson is going through concussion protocol. If he does have a concussion, there would likely be no timetable for his return. For now he is listed as day-to-day.

The Ducks lost both goaltender Gibson and forward Ondrej Kase to apparent head injuries on Tuesday night. Kase was injured in the first period when he took an open-ice hit for Kurtis McDermid. McDermid received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit. Kase did not return.

Gibson took a stick to the head in the third period, losing his mask, and was replaced for the final seven minutes and overtime by backup Ryan Miller.

Edmonton Oilers

Drake Caggiula was absent from today's practice and will not play tomorrow against the new Jersey Devils.

Caggiula sustained a lower-body injury in Tuesday's win over the New York Islanders. Caggiula was injured blocking a shot in the second period and did not play in the third.

Anton Slepyshev skated on a the right side with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Milan Lucic. The winger is a maybe to play, if he's able to go.

Forward Brian Ferlin cleared waiverse on Wedesnday.

New York Islanders

The Islanders placed Nikolay Kulemin on the injured reserve with an upper body injury, retroactive to November 7.

The team also recalled Alan Quine from the AHL on Wednesday, ending his conditioning stint.

Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks defenceman Gustav Forsling is expected to be in the lineup on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Forsling has missed the last three games with an apparent head injury.

Head coach Joel Quenneville plans to move Jan Rutta back to his natural spot on the right side.- Chicago Sun Times

Minnesota Wild

The Wild have recalled goaltender Niklas Svedberg from their AHL affiliate under emergency conditions.

The 28-year-old is 3-6-1 with a 2.84 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 10 games with the Iowa Wild this season.

Wild goalie Alex Stalock returned to Minnesota to be with his wife for the birth of their child.

Devan Dubnyk will get the start in goal against the Maple Leafs tonight.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Justin Bailey joined the team for practice this morning. The 22-year-old hasn't played since October 28 with a lower-body injury.

Jack Eichel, Evander Kane and Matt Tennyson were absent.

New York Rangers

Head coach Alain Vigneault said centre Boo Nieves is still not 100% and hasn't had the chance to practice the last few days.

Nieves has been out since November 2 with an illness. The 23-year-old has three assists in four games this season.

New Jersey Devils

Devils forward Kyle Palmieri was back on the ice for team practice today.

Palmieri was hurt during practice on October 22 with a foot injury and has been out since.

Boston Bruins

Noel Acciari (broken finger) may be able to return on Friday.

Acciari hasn't played since October 5 and will miss Wednesday's game.

TSN Game Notes

Wild (12P) at Maple Leafs (18P) - 730PM

MIN was 2-0-0 vs TOR last season. Both by 1G. MIN has won 7 straight vs TOR

TOR (9-7-0):

won last game, haven't won 2 straight since Oct 14-18 (3 in a row), 3-6-0 since 4/24 on PP

Kadri (4G) last 2GP at home

MIN (5-6-2):

1-3-0 last 4GP, 10GF (6 in one game), 1/12 on PP

Staal (1G, 1A) last 5GP, he had 3G vs TOR last season

Bruins (15P) at Rangers (16P) - 8PM

NYR were 3-0-0 vs BOS last season. NYR have won 5 straight vs BOS outscoring them 19-8

NYR (7-7-2):

won 4 straight, 18GF, 6/15 on PP

Miller (1G, 4A) last 3GP

BOS (6-4-3):

4-1-3 past 8GP, 25GF, 8/28 on PP

Pastrnak (2G, 1A) last 2GP

Lightning (24P) at Sharks (16P) - 1030PM

SJ was 2-0-0 vs TB last season, 1GA in each game.

SJ (8-5-0):

won 4 straight, 6GA, 9/10 on PK

Thornton (2G, 6A) last 9GP

TB (11-2-2):

2-0-1 past 3GP, 13GF, 3/10 on PP

Stamkos (3G, 1A) last 3GP