Ice Chips: Duchene skates on second line
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
Matt Duchene took to the ice with the Senators for the first time on Monday, skating on a line with Zack Smith and Mike Hoffman.
Forward lines Monday:
Dzingel Brassard Stone
Smith Duchene Hoffman
Pyatt Pageau Burrows
Didomenico Thompson Rodewald
Winnipeg Jets
Projected lines vs. Stars
Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Ehlers-Little-Laine
Copp-Lowry-Tanev
Matthias-Hendricks-Armia
D
Morrissey-Trouba
Enstrom-Byfuglien
Kulikov-Myers
G
Hellebuyck
Mason
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews will be a game-time decision on Monday night against the Vegas Golden Knights due to soreness, head coach Mike Babcock announced. If Matthews cannot play Monday, William Nylander will play centre, Babcock said. Nylander skated between Zach Hyman and Connor Brown once Matthews left Monday's skate.
Auston Matthews left the team's skate Monday after seven minutes and did not return. According to TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton, there was no apparent reason for his early exit. Teammate Nazem Kadri said after the skate he believes Matthews left due to a maintenance reason. Babcock said he does not believe the injury is from Saturday's loss to the Blues, but instead has been lingering for a while.
Matthews owns 10 goals and 18 points in 15 games this season.
Babcock shook up his lines once again on Monday, with Connor Brown appearing to fall out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Golden Knights. Brown joined Kasperi Kapanen as an extra skater at practice, while Josh Leivo skated on the second with Dominic Moore and James van Riemsdyk.
Morning skate lines:
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
(Hyman-Nylander-Brown after Matthews left)
JvR-Moore-Leivo
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
Martin-Bozak-Marner
Kapanen, Brown
D
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Borgman-Carrick
Polak
Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand did not skate with the Bruins this morning and will not play against the Minnesota Wild on Monday.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy also ruled out David Krejci for at least this week and said the forward will be reassessed before the team leaves for their West Coast trip on Nov. 13.
Backup goaltender Anton Khudobin was on the ice, as was Noel Acciari, wearing a non contact jersey.
Vegas Golden Knights
Brendan Leipsic will be in the lineup against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, on Monday Night.
Maxime Lagace will make his fourth straight start in goal for Vegas.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forward Nolan Patrick and defenceman Radko Gudas both missed Monday's skate and remain on injured reserve. Patrick, who is dealing with concussion symptoms, has not played since Oct. 24.
Washington Capitals
Braden Holtby expected to start Monday against the Arizona Coyotes, which means Phillip Grubauer will likely start Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres, according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post.
Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said Sunday injured forward Gustav Nyquist has been labelled day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He is not expected to play Monday against the Vancouver Canucks. Nyquist left Sunday's 4-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers after a knee-on-knee collision. - Detroit News.
Arizona Coyotes
Not only is Scott Wedgewood getting the start tonight against the Washington Capitals, but it appears he's sticking around for a while.
NHL.com's Tom Gulitti reports the club has told the 25-year-old netminder has been told to look for a house in the area, indicating that the Coyotes plan to keep Wedgewood up in the NHL. Acquired from the New Jersey Devils last week, Wedgewood has appeared in two games for the 'Yotes, going 1-1 with a .900 SV% and a 3.41 GAA.
NHL Notes
Wild (12P) at Bruins (13P) - 7PM
MIN was 2-0-0 vs BOS last season, 0GA.
BOS (5-4-3):
1-1-2 last 4GP, all decided by 1G, 12/12 on PK
Marchand (2G, 1A) last 4GP
MIN (5-5-2):
1-2-0 past 3GP, 1/11 on PP, 1GF in the 2 losses
Koivu (1G, 2A) last 6GP
Knights (18P) at Maple Leafs (16P) - 7PM
First meeting between teams. Meet again Dec 31st
TOR (8-7-0):
1-5-0 last 6GP, 25GA, 13/18 on PK
Matthews (1G, 1A) last 3GP
VGK (9-4-0):
1-3-0 on road trip, 18GA, 9/13 on PK (won last)
Neal (1G, 2A) last 7GP
Blue Jackets (19P) at Rangers (14P) - 7PM
CBJ are 1-0-0 vs NYR this season, winning at home. CBJ have won 2 straight at NYR
NYR (6-7-2):
won 3 straight, 13GF, 3/10 on PP
Miller (1G, 5A) last 4GP
CBJ (9-4-1):
2-0-1 past 3GP, 14GF, 2/13 on PP
Jones (1G, 2A) last 2GP
Coyotes (5P) at Capitals (15P) - 7PM
Teams split 2GP last season. ARZ winning at home. ARZ has won 2 straight at home vs WSH
WSH (7-6-1):
won 2 straight, 7GF, 0/6 on PP (0/15 on PP last 6GP)
Ovechkin (1G, 4A) last 6GP
ARZ (2-12-1):
2-2-0 last 4GP, 12GF, 1/9 on PP
Keller (7G, 5A) last 9GP
Jets (17P) at Stars (16P) - 830PM
WPG is 1-0-0 vs DAL this season, winning at home. WPG has won 2 of past 3 in DAL
DAL (8-6-0):
3-1-0 past 4GP, 8GA, 10/13 on PK
Seguin (2G, 2A) 3 game PT streak
WPG (7-3-3):
4-0-3 last 7GP, 24GF, 8/23 on PP
Wheeler (4G, 5A) last 4GP
Red Wings (15P) at Canucks (16P) - 10PM
VAN is 1-0-0 vs DET this season, winning in DET. DET has won 2 straight in VAN, both in OT
VAN (7-4-2):
1-1-1 last 3GP, all at home, 2GA in each game, 8/10 on PK
Boeser (3G, 4A) last 3GP
DET (7-7-1):
3-1-0 last 4GP, 8GA, 10/12 on PK
Green (2A) last 2GP