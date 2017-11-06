Why didn't Dorion give up on acquiring Duchene?

Ottawa Senators

Matt Duchene took to the ice with the Senators for the first time on Monday, skating on a line with Zack Smith and Mike Hoffman.

Forward lines Monday:

Dzingel Brassard Stone

Smith Duchene Hoffman

Pyatt Pageau Burrows

Didomenico Thompson Rodewald

Winnipeg Jets

Projected lines vs. Stars

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Copp-Lowry-Tanev

Matthias-Hendricks-Armia

D

Morrissey-Trouba

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Kulikov-Myers

G

Hellebuyck

Mason

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews will be a game-time decision on Monday night against the Vegas Golden Knights due to soreness, head coach Mike Babcock announced. If Matthews cannot play Monday, William Nylander will play centre, Babcock said. Nylander skated between Zach Hyman and Connor Brown once Matthews left Monday's skate.

Auston Matthews left the team's skate Monday after seven minutes and did not return. According to TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton, there was no apparent reason for his early exit. Teammate Nazem Kadri said after the skate he believes Matthews left due to a maintenance reason. Babcock said he does not believe the injury is from Saturday's loss to the Blues, but instead has been lingering for a while.

Matthews owns 10 goals and 18 points in 15 games this season.

Babcock shook up his lines once again on Monday, with Connor Brown appearing to fall out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Golden Knights. Brown joined Kasperi Kapanen as an extra skater at practice, while Josh Leivo skated on the second with Dominic Moore and James van Riemsdyk.

Morning skate lines:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

(Hyman-Nylander-Brown after Matthews left)

JvR-Moore-Leivo

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

Martin-Bozak-Marner

Kapanen, Brown

D

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Carrick

Polak

Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand did not skate with the Bruins this morning and will not play against the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy also ruled out David Krejci for at least this week and said the forward will be reassessed before the team leaves for their West Coast trip on Nov. 13.

Backup goaltender Anton Khudobin was on the ice, as was Noel Acciari, wearing a non contact jersey.

Vegas Golden Knights

Brendan Leipsic will be in the lineup against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, on Monday Night.

Maxime Lagace will make his fourth straight start in goal for Vegas.

Philadelphia Flyers

Forward Nolan Patrick and defenceman Radko Gudas both missed Monday's skate and remain on injured reserve. Patrick, who is dealing with concussion symptoms, has not played since Oct. 24.

Still no Nolan Patrick or Radko Gudas. Good for the Flyers to be patient with Patrick, but the hit was Oct. 24. Concerning it’s been so long — Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) November 6, 2017

Washington Capitals

Braden Holtby expected to start Monday against the Arizona Coyotes, which means Phillip Grubauer will likely start Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres, according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post.

Here's what rushes look like:

13-19-77

8-92-25

18-30-43

79-83-39

29-74

44-22

9-4 — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) November 6, 2017

Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said Sunday injured forward Gustav Nyquist has been labelled day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He is not expected to play Monday against the Vancouver Canucks. Nyquist left Sunday's 4-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers after a knee-on-knee collision. - Detroit News.

Arizona Coyotes

Not only is Scott Wedgewood getting the start tonight against the Washington Capitals, but it appears he's sticking around for a while.

Coyotes have told Scott Wedgewood to get a place to live in Arizona, so they plan to keep him with big club. He starts tonight vs. Caps. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) November 6, 2017

NHL.com's Tom Gulitti reports the club has told the 25-year-old netminder has been told to look for a house in the area, indicating that the Coyotes plan to keep Wedgewood up in the NHL. Acquired from the New Jersey Devils last week, Wedgewood has appeared in two games for the 'Yotes, going 1-1 with a .900 SV% and a 3.41 GAA.

--

NHL Notes

Wild (12P) at Bruins (13P) - 7PM

MIN was 2-0-0 vs BOS last season, 0GA.

BOS (5-4-3):

1-1-2 last 4GP, all decided by 1G, 12/12 on PK

Marchand (2G, 1A) last 4GP

MIN (5-5-2):

1-2-0 past 3GP, 1/11 on PP, 1GF in the 2 losses

Koivu (1G, 2A) last 6GP

Knights (18P) at Maple Leafs (16P) - 7PM

First meeting between teams. Meet again Dec 31st

TOR (8-7-0):

1-5-0 last 6GP, 25GA, 13/18 on PK

Matthews (1G, 1A) last 3GP

VGK (9-4-0):

1-3-0 on road trip, 18GA, 9/13 on PK (won last)

Neal (1G, 2A) last 7GP

Blue Jackets (19P) at Rangers (14P) - 7PM

CBJ are 1-0-0 vs NYR this season, winning at home. CBJ have won 2 straight at NYR

NYR (6-7-2):

won 3 straight, 13GF, 3/10 on PP

Miller (1G, 5A) last 4GP

CBJ (9-4-1):

2-0-1 past 3GP, 14GF, 2/13 on PP

Jones (1G, 2A) last 2GP

Coyotes (5P) at Capitals (15P) - 7PM

Teams split 2GP last season. ARZ winning at home. ARZ has won 2 straight at home vs WSH

WSH (7-6-1):

won 2 straight, 7GF, 0/6 on PP (0/15 on PP last 6GP)

Ovechkin (1G, 4A) last 6GP

ARZ (2-12-1):

2-2-0 last 4GP, 12GF, 1/9 on PP

Keller (7G, 5A) last 9GP

Jets (17P) at Stars (16P) - 830PM

WPG is 1-0-0 vs DAL this season, winning at home. WPG has won 2 of past 3 in DAL

DAL (8-6-0):

3-1-0 past 4GP, 8GA, 10/13 on PK

Seguin (2G, 2A) 3 game PT streak

WPG (7-3-3):

4-0-3 last 7GP, 24GF, 8/23 on PP

Wheeler (4G, 5A) last 4GP

Red Wings (15P) at Canucks (16P) - 10PM

VAN is 1-0-0 vs DET this season, winning in DET. DET has won 2 straight in VAN, both in OT

VAN (7-4-2):

1-1-1 last 3GP, all at home, 2GA in each game, 8/10 on PK

Boeser (3G, 4A) last 3GP

DET (7-7-1):

3-1-0 last 4GP, 8GA, 10/12 on PK

Green (2A) last 2GP