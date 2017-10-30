Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Anaheim Ducks

Forward Ryan Getzlaf left Sunday's win over the Carolina Hurricanes in the second period after taking a deflected puck to the face and did not return. The Ducks said Getzlaf would be evaluated on Monday. The 32-year-old missed five games earlier this season due to a lower-body injury. He owns one goal and seven points through six games with the Ducks this season. The team is already without Ryan Kesler, Patrick Eaves, Cam Fowler and Kevin Bieksa due to injury.

Phildelphia Flyers

Defenceman Samuel Morin was recalled from the AHL on Sunday. The Flyers lost Shayne Gostisbehere to an upper-body injury on Saturday night and were already without Andrew MacDonald due to a lower-body injury. Morin will be in the lineup Monday if Gostisbehere is ruled out.

Ottawa Senators

Craig Anderson will start in net Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens. Anderson is 4-1-3 this season and owns a .913 save percentage with a 2.67 goals against average.

Vegas Golden Knights

Oscar Dansk is expected to start against the New York Islanders on Monday night. Dansk is 3-0 to start the season with a .959 save percentage and a 1.35 goals against average. - Las Vegas Review Journal.