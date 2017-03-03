6h ago
Ice Chips: Ducks' Bernier to face Maple Leafs
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Leafs will be facing former teammate Jonathan Bernier in goal when they take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight. It will be Bernier's first start against Toronto.
Florida Panthers
Panthers head coach Tom Rowe said after the team's shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday that goalie Roberto Luongo, who left the game after the first period, is out at least a week with what is believed to be an aggravation of a previous hip injury. Reto Berra will be recalled from the AHL Springfield Thunderbirds to back up James Reimer in Luongo's absence. - George Richards, Miami Herald
Winnipeg Jets
Projected lines vs Blues, via TSN
Ehlers-Little-Wheeler
Perreault-Scheifele-Laine
Matthias-Lowry-Armia
Dano-Copp-Thorburn
Morrissey-Trouba
Enstrom-Byfuglien
Chiarot-Postma
Hellebuyck
Hutchinson
Calgary Flames
Projected lines vs Red Wings, via the Flames
Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Micheal Ferland
Matthew Tkachuk - Mikael Backlund - Michael Frolik
Kris Versteeg - Sam Bennett - Troy Brouwer
Lance Bouma - Matt Stajan - Alex Chiasson
Mark Giordano - Dougie Hamilton
TJ Brodie - Michael Stone
Matt Bartkowski - Deryk Engelland
Brian Elliott
New York Islanders
The Islanders activated D Travis Hamonic off the team's injured reserve list Friday, ahead of their meeting with the Chicago Blackhawks, but according to Arthur Staple of Newsday, Hamonic still might not play until next week. Hamonic has missed nearly two months with a knee injury. The team also announced Josh Ho-Sang is now on regular recall rather than emergency recall.
Carolina Hurricanes
Jeff Skinner will likely make his return to the lineup for the Hurricanes Friday night against the Arizona Coyotes. Skinner is battling a stiff neck.
The Hurricanes also assigned Andrej Nestrasil to their AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.
Dallas Stars
The Stars announced Antoine Roussel will be out 6-8 weeks with a hand injury the winger suffered Thursday against the Islanders, likely ending Roussel's season. The team also recalled Remi Elie to take Roussel's spot in the Stars' lineup.
Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes head coach Dave Tippett announced Friday defenceman Kevin Connauton is week-to-week with an upper-body injury suffered Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres. Connauton has played in 20 games for the Coyotes this season, recording an assist.