Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs will be facing former teammate Jonathan Bernier in goal when they take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight. It will be Bernier's first start against Toronto.

Florida Panthers

Panthers head coach Tom Rowe said after the team's shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday that goalie Roberto Luongo, who left the game after the first period, is out at least a week with what is believed to be an aggravation of a previous hip injury. Reto Berra will be recalled from the AHL Springfield Thunderbirds to back up James Reimer in Luongo's absence. - George Richards, Miami Herald

Roberto Luongo out for at least a week; Reto Berra recalled — George 🌴Richards (@GeorgeRichards) March 3, 2017

Roberto Luongo has been dealing with mysterious injury for some time; said to be related to hip problem from last year. — George 🌴Richards (@GeorgeRichards) March 3, 2017

Tom Rowe says Roberto Luongo out a week but it could be longer. He apparently aggravated condition midway through 1st; played through it. — George 🌴Richards (@GeorgeRichards) March 3, 2017

Winnipeg Jets

Projected lines vs Blues, via TSN

Ehlers-Little-Wheeler

Perreault-Scheifele-Laine

Matthias-Lowry-Armia

Dano-Copp-Thorburn

Morrissey-Trouba

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Chiarot-Postma

Hellebuyck

Hutchinson

Calgary Flames

Projected lines vs Red Wings, via the Flames

Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Micheal Ferland

Matthew Tkachuk - Mikael Backlund - Michael Frolik

Kris Versteeg - Sam Bennett - Troy Brouwer

Lance Bouma - Matt Stajan - Alex Chiasson

Mark Giordano - Dougie Hamilton

TJ Brodie - Michael Stone

Matt Bartkowski - Deryk Engelland

Brian Elliott

New York Islanders

The Islanders activated D Travis Hamonic off the team's injured reserve list Friday, ahead of their meeting with the Chicago Blackhawks, but according to Arthur Staple of Newsday, Hamonic still might not play until next week. Hamonic has missed nearly two months with a knee injury. The team also announced Josh Ho-Sang is now on regular recall rather than emergency recall.

#Isles Transaction: Travis Hamonic has been activated off the team's IR list. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 3, 2017

#Isles Transaction: Josh Ho-Sang is now on a regular recall (emergency conditions terminated). — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 3, 2017

Carolina Hurricanes

Jeff Skinner will likely make his return to the lineup for the Hurricanes Friday night against the Arizona Coyotes. Skinner is battling a stiff neck.

Coach Peters said @JeffSkinner would most likely be back in the line up tonight for #ARIvsCAR. — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) March 3, 2017

The Hurricanes also assigned Andrej Nestrasil to their AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.

[NEWS] #Canes Assign Andrej Nestrasil to @CheckersHockey → Details: https://t.co/1orndsZ9rv



He skated 9:51 of ice time Wednesday in Tampa. — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) March 3, 2017

Dallas Stars

The Stars announced Antoine Roussel will be out 6-8 weeks with a hand injury the winger suffered Thursday against the Islanders, likely ending Roussel's season. The team also recalled Remi Elie to take Roussel's spot in the Stars' lineup.

Antoine Roussel will be out 6-8 weeks with a hand injury suffered in last night's game. Ruff said he is likely done for the season. pic.twitter.com/z34YZuN8Ou — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 3, 2017

#Stars recall LW Remi Elie from the Texas Stars. https://t.co/h7U0QoXQQr — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 3, 2017

Arizona Coyotes

Coyotes head coach Dave Tippett announced Friday defenceman Kevin Connauton is week-to-week with an upper-body injury suffered Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres. Connauton has played in 20 games for the Coyotes this season, recording an assist.