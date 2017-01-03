6h ago
Ice Chips: Ducks' Getzlaf doesn't skate
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Getzlaf (lower-body, day-to-day) received treatment and saw improvement Tuesday, but did not skate. - Team Twitter
Winnipeg Jets
Projected lines vs Lightning
Perreault-Little-Wheeler
Ehlers-Scheifele-Laine
Matthias-Lowry-Armia
Copp-Petan-Stafford
Morrissey-Byfuglien
Enstrom-Trouba
Chiarot-Postma
Hellebuyck
Hutchinson
Calgary Flames
Tuesday's Practice Lines
Gaudreau-Monahan-Chiasson
Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik
Versteeg-Bennett-Ferland
Bouma-Stajan-Hathaway
F Hamilton
Brouwer (finger)
Giordano-Hamilton
Brodie-Wideman
Jokipakka-Engelland
Wotherspoon
Elliott
Johnson
PP1
Brodie-Versteeg
Gaudreau-Monahan-Ferland
PP2
D Hamilton-Giordano
Tkachuk-Backlund-Bennet
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers called up Anton Lander and demoted Taylor Beck to the AHL.
Game Notes
Sabres (34P) at Rangers (53P) - 7PM
BUF is 1-0-0 vs NYR this season, winning at home. Teams split 2GP at NYR last season
NYR (26-12-1):
won 3 straight, 16GF, 7/16 on PP
Stepan (4G, 5A) last 6GP
BUF (13-15-8):
1-4-2 past 7GP, 13GF, 3/20 on PP
Ristolainen (2A) last 5GP
Maple Leafs (41P) at Capitals (49P) - 7PM
TOR is 1-0-0 vs WSH this season, winning at home. WSH has won 6 straight at home vs TOR
WSH (22-9-5):
3-1-1 past 5GP, 8GA, 24/24 on PK
Ovechkin (3G, 2A) last 5GP
TOR (17-12-7):
won 5 straight, outscoring opponent 20-9, 22/22 on PK
Matthews (6G, 3A) 6 game PT streak
Devils (37P) at Hurricanes (39P) - 7PM
NJ is 2-0-0 vs CAR this season, 1-0-0 in CAR. CAR 2-1-0 past 3GP at home vs NJ (lost last)
CAR (16-13-7):
10-0-1 last 11GP at home, 20GA, 21/24 on PK
Skinner (0P) last 4GP
NJ (15-16-7):
1-5-1 last 7GP on road, outscored 25-9, 2/21 on PP
Hall (1G, 4A) 4 game PT streak
Oilers (45P) at Blue Jackets (56P) - 7PM
CBJ are 1-0-0 vs EDM this season, winning in EDM. CBJ have won 4 straight at home vs EDM
CBJ (26-5-4):
won 15 straight, 26GA, 36/46 on PK
Atkinson (9G, 7A) last 12GP
EDM (19-12-7):
4-0-2 past 6GP, 12GA, 14/18 on PK
McDavid (2G, 2A) past 5GP
Jets (37P) at Lightning (42P) - 730PM
TB was 2-0-0 vs WPG last season, WPG has gone 3-0-1 past 4GP in TB
TB (19-15-4):
2-0-1 past 3GP, 7GA, 9/11 on PK
Hedman (1G, 3A) last 4GP
WPG (17-19-3):
lost 2 straight, 11GA, 3/6 on PK
Laine (1G, 1A) last 5GP
Canadiens (50P) at Predators (38P) - 8PM
NSH was 2-0-0 vs MTL last season. NSH has won 2 straight at home vs MTL
NSH (16-14-6):
0-3-2 past 5GP at home, 7GF, 2/14 on PP
Johansen (4A) last 3GP
MTL (22-9-6):
1-2-2 past 5GP, 12GF, 2/12 on PP
Pacioretty (3G, 3A) last 7GP
Kings (40P) at Sharks (27P) - 10PM
SJ is 2-1-0 vs LAK this season, 1-0-0 at home. SJ has won 2 straight at home vs LAK
SJ (23-13-1):
won 4 straight at home, 6GA, 9/11 on PK
Burns (2G, 3A) last 4GP
LAK (18-15-4):
0-2-1 past 3GP on road, 4GF, 1/7 on PP
Carter (6G, 1A) last 6GP