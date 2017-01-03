Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Anaheim Ducks

Ryan Getzlaf (lower-body, day-to-day) received treatment and saw improvement Tuesday, but did not skate. - Team Twitter

INJURY UPDATE: Ryan Getzlaf (lower-body, day-to-day) received treatment and saw improvement, but did not skate. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 3, 2017

Winnipeg Jets

Projected lines vs Lightning

Perreault-Little-Wheeler

Ehlers-Scheifele-Laine

Matthias-Lowry-Armia

Copp-Petan-Stafford

Morrissey-Byfuglien

Enstrom-Trouba

Chiarot-Postma

Hellebuyck

Hutchinson

Calgary Flames

Tuesday's Practice Lines

Gaudreau-Monahan-Chiasson

Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik

Versteeg-Bennett-Ferland

Bouma-Stajan-Hathaway

F Hamilton

Brouwer (finger)

Giordano-Hamilton

Brodie-Wideman

Jokipakka-Engelland

Wotherspoon

Elliott

Johnson

PP1

Brodie-Versteeg

Gaudreau-Monahan-Ferland

PP2

D Hamilton-Giordano

Tkachuk-Backlund-Bennet

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers called up Anton Lander and demoted Taylor Beck to the AHL.

Game Notes

Sabres (34P) at Rangers (53P) - 7PM

BUF is 1-0-0 vs NYR this season, winning at home. Teams split 2GP at NYR last season

NYR (26-12-1):

won 3 straight, 16GF, 7/16 on PP

Stepan (4G, 5A) last 6GP

BUF (13-15-8):

1-4-2 past 7GP, 13GF, 3/20 on PP

Ristolainen (2A) last 5GP

Maple Leafs (41P) at Capitals (49P) - 7PM

TOR is 1-0-0 vs WSH this season, winning at home. WSH has won 6 straight at home vs TOR

WSH (22-9-5):

3-1-1 past 5GP, 8GA, 24/24 on PK

Ovechkin (3G, 2A) last 5GP

TOR (17-12-7):

won 5 straight, outscoring opponent 20-9, 22/22 on PK

Matthews (6G, 3A) 6 game PT streak

Devils (37P) at Hurricanes (39P) - 7PM

NJ is 2-0-0 vs CAR this season, 1-0-0 in CAR. CAR 2-1-0 past 3GP at home vs NJ (lost last)

CAR (16-13-7):

10-0-1 last 11GP at home, 20GA, 21/24 on PK

Skinner (0P) last 4GP

NJ (15-16-7):

1-5-1 last 7GP on road, outscored 25-9, 2/21 on PP

Hall (1G, 4A) 4 game PT streak

Oilers (45P) at Blue Jackets (56P) - 7PM

CBJ are 1-0-0 vs EDM this season, winning in EDM. CBJ have won 4 straight at home vs EDM

CBJ (26-5-4):

won 15 straight, 26GA, 36/46 on PK

Atkinson (9G, 7A) last 12GP

EDM (19-12-7):

4-0-2 past 6GP, 12GA, 14/18 on PK

McDavid (2G, 2A) past 5GP

Jets (37P) at Lightning (42P) - 730PM

TB was 2-0-0 vs WPG last season, WPG has gone 3-0-1 past 4GP in TB

TB (19-15-4):

2-0-1 past 3GP, 7GA, 9/11 on PK

Hedman (1G, 3A) last 4GP

WPG (17-19-3):

lost 2 straight, 11GA, 3/6 on PK

Laine (1G, 1A) last 5GP

Canadiens (50P) at Predators (38P) - 8PM

NSH was 2-0-0 vs MTL last season. NSH has won 2 straight at home vs MTL

NSH (16-14-6):

0-3-2 past 5GP at home, 7GF, 2/14 on PP

Johansen (4A) last 3GP

MTL (22-9-6):

1-2-2 past 5GP, 12GF, 2/12 on PP

Pacioretty (3G, 3A) last 7GP

Kings (40P) at Sharks (27P) - 10PM

SJ is 2-1-0 vs LAK this season, 1-0-0 at home. SJ has won 2 straight at home vs LAK

SJ (23-13-1):

won 4 straight at home, 6GA, 9/11 on PK

Burns (2G, 3A) last 4GP

LAK (18-15-4):

0-2-1 past 3GP on road, 4GF, 1/7 on PP

Carter (6G, 1A) last 6GP