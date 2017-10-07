Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Anaheim Ducks

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf will likely miss Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers with a lower-body injury that caused him to miss the opener on Thursday. Forward Patrick Eaves and goalie Ryan Miller, who are both on the injured reserve, will be eligible to return Wednesday. - The Orange County Register

Chicago Blackhawks

Defenceman Cody Franson, who was signed by the team this week after a successful professional tryout, will likely be a healthy scratch Saturday when Chicago plays the Columbus Blue Jackets. Centre Tanner Kero is questionable with an undisclosed injury suffered Thursday. - Chicago Tribune

Colorado Avalanche

Promising defenceman Nikita Zadorov was scratched for the Avs' season opener on Thursday, but will be in the lineup Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. - Denver Post