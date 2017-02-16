Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

 

Ottawa Senators

The Senators are in New Jersey tonight. Craig Andersen has started the last two games, but Mike Condon looks to get the call tonight. 

Senators lines during morning skate:                                                                            

Smith- Turris- Hoffman

Dzingel- Brassard - Stone         

Pyatt - Pageau- Ryan                                                         

Kelly - Lazar - Wingels

Defencemen

Claesson- Karlsson                

Ceci - Phaneuf                  

Borowiecki - Wideman                

Goalies

Condon -  Starting

Anderson                  

New Jersey Devils

Cory Schneider starts in goal for the Devils as they host the Senators tonight. Schneider is 12-6-3 with a 2.42 GAA at the Prudential Center this season.

 

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers host the Flyers for the first time since Connor McDavid called Brandon Manning "classless" in December. 

 

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks are in St. Louis tonight. Bo Horvat hopes to play tonight. He blocked a shot in the win over the Sabres on Sunday and was not in the lineup in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Penguins.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby looks for career point 1,000 tonight as the Pens host the Jets.

 

Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempke is set to make his NHL debut on Thursday as the Kings host Arizona.

Kempe skated alongside Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli during practice on Wednesday. Kempe was the 29th overall pick in the 2014 NHL draft. He has 19 points in 43 AHL games this season. 

Colorado Avalanche

Calvin Pickard will get the start in goal against the Sabres tonight.

Pickard has lost his last three starts, while allowing 11 goals. On the season, the Avalanche netminder has nine wins, a 3.02 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 29 appearances. The Avalanche have lost 8 of their last 10 games.

Buffalo Sabres

 

Robin Lehner will get the call in goal for the Sabres. Lehner has performed well against Western foes this season. Through 13 games he's 8-4-1 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.61 GAA.

NHL Game Notes

Penguins Longest Current Home Win Streak vs Single Opponent

Franchise         Streak  Last Loss

WPG/ATL      15        Dec 27/06

BUF                5          Apr 23/13

FLA                4          Dec 20/14

ANA               4          Feb 15/12

OTT                 4          Apr 13/14 (shootout)

1000th point wearing a Penguins uniform

Paul Coffey                             (Dec. 22, 1990)

Mario Lemieux*                      (March 24, 1992)

Ron Francis                             (Oct. 28, 1993)

Joe Mullen                               (Feb. 7, 1995)

Jaromir Jagr*                           (Dec. 30, 2000)

*All 1,000P with Pittsburgh

Crosby 999P in 756GP

Player                          Team                           GP (when reaching 1,000PTS)

Wayne Gretzky           Edmonton Oilers         424

Mario Lemieux            Pittsburgh Penguins    513

Mike Bossy                 New York Islanders    656

Peter Stastny               Quebec Nordiques      682

Jari Kurri                     Edmonton Oilers         716

Guy Lafleur                Montreal Canadiens    720

Bryan Trottier             New York Islanders    726

Denis Savard               Chicago Blackhawks  727

Steve Yzerman            Detroit Red Wings      737

Marcel Dionne            Los Angeles Kings      740

Phil Esposito               Boston Bruins             745

Jaromir Jagr                 Pittsburgh Penguins    763

Most Points As A Penguin

Player                          GP       G         A         Pts

Mario Lemieux            915      690      1033    1723

Jaromir Jagr                 806      439      640      1079

Sidney Crosby            756      368      631      999

-

Jets (56P) at Penguins (77P) - 7PM

Teams split 2GP last season, PIT winning at home.PIT has won 15 straight at home vs WPG/ATL

PIT (35-13-7):

5-0-2 past 7GP, 13GA, 13/16 on PK

Crosby 1A last 3GP, he has 7G, 15A last 11GP at home vs WPG

WPG (26-29-4):

3-1-0 past 4GP on road, 16GF, 4/12 on PP

Laine (4G, 7A) last 7GP on road

Rangers (75P) at Islanders (60P) - 7PM

Teams have split 2GP this season. NYI winning at home. NYI have won 3 straight at home vs NYR

NYI (25-20-10):

1-2-0 past 3GP, 11GA, 8/9 on PK

Tavares (3A) last 6GP

NYR (37-18-1):

won 6 straight, 12GA, 13/16 on PK

Miller (2G, 9A) 7 game PT streak

Senators (64P) at Devils (58P) - 7PM

OTT is 1-0-0 vs NJ this season, winning at home. NJ has won 2 straight at home vs OTT

NJ (24-22-10):

4-1-1 past 6GP, 18GF, 6/15 on PP

Hall (2G, 4A) last 6GP

OTT (29-19-6):

1-2-0 past 3GP on road, 12GA, 6/6 on PK

Karlsson (2A) last 2GP

Avalanche (32P) at Sabres (58P) - 730PM

Teams split 2GP last season, BUF winning at home. COL has won 5 of their past 6GP in BUF

BUF (24-23-10):

lost 2 straight at home, 9GA, 8/10 on PK

Okposo (3G, 4A) 7 game PT streak

COL (15-37-2):

lost 4 straight, outscored 16-6, 10/14 on PK

Duchene (1A) last 5GP

Canucks (56P) at Blues (65P) - 8PM

VAN is 1-0-0 vs STL this season, OTW at home. VAN has won 3 of their past 4GP in STL

STL (30-22-5):

won 5 straight, all on the road, outscoring opponent 16-3, 11/11 on PK

Tarasenko (3G) on road trip

VAN (25-26-6):

2-3-0 on road trip, 12GF, 4/15 on PP

Horvat (2G, 2A) last 2GP

Stars (54P) at Wild (80P) - 8PM

MIN is 3-0-1 vs DAL this season. 1-0-0 at home

MIN (37-13-6):

2-1-1 on home stand, 10GF, 4/14 on PP

Staal (4A) last 12GP

DAL (22-26-10):

1-6-0 past 7GP, 27GA, 17/22 on PK

Seguin (1G, 4A) last 2GP

Flyers (61P) at Oilers (68P) - 9PM

PHI is 1-0-0 vs EDM this season, winning at home. EDM has won 2 straight at home vs PHI

EDM (30-19-8):

2-4-0 past 6GP, 9GF, 3/19 on PP

McDavid (3A) last 2GP

PHI (27-23-7):

1-3-1 past 5GP, 4GF, 1/16 on PP

Voracek (2A) last 6GP

Coyotes (45P) at Kings (60P) - 1030PM

LAK are 2-0-0 vs ARZ this season, both games in ARZ. ARZ has won 2 straight in LA

LAK (28-23-4):

1-2-0 past 3GP at home, 5GA, 9/10 on PK

Carter (5G, 3A) last 6GP

ARZ (19-29-7):

2-7-1 past 10GP on road, 21GF, 4/30 on PP

Vrbata (3A) last 3GP

 

 

 