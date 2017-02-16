Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

UPDATE: @NHLJets announce D Tobias Enstrom will miss 2-3 weeks after undergoing surgery for LBI #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/HUakG9w3Jw — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) February 16, 2017

Line rushes at this morning's #NHLJets pregame skate in Pittsburgh.



27-18-26

85-55-29

16-17-40

22-19-12



7-33

44-8

5-4



37

34 — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) February 16, 2017

Ottawa Senators

The Senators are in New Jersey tonight. Craig Andersen has started the last two games, but Mike Condon looks to get the call tonight.

Condon is in the starters net for the morning skate. — Dean Brown (@PxPOttawa) February 16, 2017

Condon starts, Neil out, Lazar in, Methot sick so claesson remains in — Dean Brown (@PxPOttawa) February 16, 2017

Senators lines during morning skate:

Smith- Turris- Hoffman

Dzingel- Brassard - Stone

Pyatt - Pageau- Ryan

Kelly - Lazar - Wingels

Defencemen

Claesson- Karlsson

Ceci - Phaneuf

Borowiecki - Wideman

Goalies

Condon - Starting

Anderson

New Jersey Devils

Cory Schneider starts in goal for the Devils as they host the Senators tonight. Schneider is 12-6-3 with a 2.42 GAA at the Prudential Center this season.

Cory Schneider will start for the Devils vs. the Senators on Thursday. Beau Bennett might play, while Kyle Quincey is still day-to-day — Chris Ryan (@ChrisRyan_NJ) February 15, 2017

Beau Bennett returns tonight for Devils. Joseph Blandisi comes out. Bennett starts on fourth line. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossRecord) February 16, 2017

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers host the Flyers for the first time since Connor McDavid called Brandon Manning "classless" in December.

McDavid strongly downplays any side story between he and Manning tonight. Says the game is about 2 points and nothing else. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 16, 2017

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks are in St. Louis tonight. Bo Horvat hopes to play tonight. He blocked a shot in the win over the Sabres on Sunday and was not in the lineup in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Penguins.

After missing Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh @BoHorvat hopes to return to the lineup tonight as #Canucks wrap up their road trip in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/kXuewXsMAp — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 16, 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby looks for career point 1,000 tonight as the Pens host the Jets.

#Pens lines:

Kunitz-Crosby-Guentzel

Wilson-Malkin-Hornqvist

Cullen-Bonino-Kessel

Kuhnhackl-Rowney-Fehr



Hagelin is rotating in on D



-MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 16, 2017

Crosby said his mom flew in to Pittsburgh last night to hopefully see 1000th. She had a hard time getting in earlier due to weather at home. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) February 16, 2017

Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempke is set to make his NHL debut on Thursday as the Kings host Arizona.

Kempe skated alongside Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli during practice on Wednesday. Kempe was the 29th overall pick in the 2014 NHL draft. He has 19 points in 43 AHL games this season.

Colorado Avalanche

Calvin Pickard will get the start in goal against the Sabres tonight.

Pickard has lost his last three starts, while allowing 11 goals. On the season, the Avalanche netminder has nine wins, a 3.02 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 29 appearances. The Avalanche have lost 8 of their last 10 games.

Buffalo Sabres

#Sabres lines:

Bailey-ROR-Okposo

Kane-Eichel-Reinhart

Foligno-ERod-Gionta

Moulson-Grant-Ennis



Deslauriers is rotating w/ Moulson — Jourdon LaBarber (@JourdonLaBarber) February 16, 2017

Coach Bylsma says "hopefully" Evander Kane can play tonight, still recovering from illness. He did skate this morning. pic.twitter.com/ekppyQmcwR — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 16, 2017

Robin Lehner will get the call in goal for the Sabres. Lehner has performed well against Western foes this season. Through 13 games he's 8-4-1 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.61 GAA.

NHL Game Notes

Penguins Longest Current Home Win Streak vs Single Opponent

Franchise Streak Last Loss

WPG/ATL 15 Dec 27/06

BUF 5 Apr 23/13

FLA 4 Dec 20/14

ANA 4 Feb 15/12

OTT 4 Apr 13/14 (shootout)

1000th point wearing a Penguins uniform

Paul Coffey (Dec. 22, 1990)

Mario Lemieux* (March 24, 1992)

Ron Francis (Oct. 28, 1993)

Joe Mullen (Feb. 7, 1995)

Jaromir Jagr* (Dec. 30, 2000)

*All 1,000P with Pittsburgh

Crosby 999P in 756GP

Player Team GP (when reaching 1,000PTS)

Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers 424

Mario Lemieux Pittsburgh Penguins 513

Mike Bossy New York Islanders 656

Peter Stastny Quebec Nordiques 682

Jari Kurri Edmonton Oilers 716

Guy Lafleur Montreal Canadiens 720

Bryan Trottier New York Islanders 726

Denis Savard Chicago Blackhawks 727

Steve Yzerman Detroit Red Wings 737

Marcel Dionne Los Angeles Kings 740

Phil Esposito Boston Bruins 745

Jaromir Jagr Pittsburgh Penguins 763

Most Points As A Penguin

Player GP G A Pts

Mario Lemieux 915 690 1033 1723

Jaromir Jagr 806 439 640 1079

Sidney Crosby 756 368 631 999

-

Jets (56P) at Penguins (77P) - 7PM

Teams split 2GP last season, PIT winning at home.PIT has won 15 straight at home vs WPG/ATL

PIT (35-13-7):

5-0-2 past 7GP, 13GA, 13/16 on PK

Crosby 1A last 3GP, he has 7G, 15A last 11GP at home vs WPG

WPG (26-29-4):

3-1-0 past 4GP on road, 16GF, 4/12 on PP

Laine (4G, 7A) last 7GP on road

Rangers (75P) at Islanders (60P) - 7PM

Teams have split 2GP this season. NYI winning at home. NYI have won 3 straight at home vs NYR

NYI (25-20-10):

1-2-0 past 3GP, 11GA, 8/9 on PK

Tavares (3A) last 6GP

NYR (37-18-1):

won 6 straight, 12GA, 13/16 on PK

Miller (2G, 9A) 7 game PT streak

Senators (64P) at Devils (58P) - 7PM

OTT is 1-0-0 vs NJ this season, winning at home. NJ has won 2 straight at home vs OTT

NJ (24-22-10):

4-1-1 past 6GP, 18GF, 6/15 on PP

Hall (2G, 4A) last 6GP

OTT (29-19-6):

1-2-0 past 3GP on road, 12GA, 6/6 on PK

Karlsson (2A) last 2GP

Avalanche (32P) at Sabres (58P) - 730PM

Teams split 2GP last season, BUF winning at home. COL has won 5 of their past 6GP in BUF

BUF (24-23-10):

lost 2 straight at home, 9GA, 8/10 on PK

Okposo (3G, 4A) 7 game PT streak

COL (15-37-2):

lost 4 straight, outscored 16-6, 10/14 on PK

Duchene (1A) last 5GP

Canucks (56P) at Blues (65P) - 8PM

VAN is 1-0-0 vs STL this season, OTW at home. VAN has won 3 of their past 4GP in STL

STL (30-22-5):

won 5 straight, all on the road, outscoring opponent 16-3, 11/11 on PK

Tarasenko (3G) on road trip

VAN (25-26-6):

2-3-0 on road trip, 12GF, 4/15 on PP

Horvat (2G, 2A) last 2GP

Stars (54P) at Wild (80P) - 8PM

MIN is 3-0-1 vs DAL this season. 1-0-0 at home

MIN (37-13-6):

2-1-1 on home stand, 10GF, 4/14 on PP

Staal (4A) last 12GP

DAL (22-26-10):

1-6-0 past 7GP, 27GA, 17/22 on PK

Seguin (1G, 4A) last 2GP

Flyers (61P) at Oilers (68P) - 9PM

PHI is 1-0-0 vs EDM this season, winning at home. EDM has won 2 straight at home vs PHI

EDM (30-19-8):

2-4-0 past 6GP, 9GF, 3/19 on PP

McDavid (3A) last 2GP

PHI (27-23-7):

1-3-1 past 5GP, 4GF, 1/16 on PP

Voracek (2A) last 6GP

Coyotes (45P) at Kings (60P) - 1030PM

LAK are 2-0-0 vs ARZ this season, both games in ARZ. ARZ has won 2 straight in LA

LAK (28-23-4):

1-2-0 past 3GP at home, 5GA, 9/10 on PK

Carter (5G, 3A) last 6GP

ARZ (19-29-7):

2-7-1 past 10GP on road, 21GF, 4/30 on PP

Vrbata (3A) last 3GP