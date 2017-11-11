4h ago
Ice Chips: Eriksson returns to Canucks lineup
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
--
Vancouver Canucks
Winger Loui Eriksson makes his return to the Vancouver Canucks lineup on Saturday night after missing the last 12 games with a knee injury.
Eriksson, 32, was placed on IR after picking up the injury in an October 14 games against the Calgary Flames. He had an assist in his first four games of the season.
With Eriksson's return, Jake Virtanen and Brendan Gaunce will be in the press box. Virtanen has two goals and two assists in 15 games this season, while Gaunce was scoreless in the pair of games in which he has appeared.
--
Montreal Canadiens
Shea Weber and Jonathan Drouin both missed the Habs' 3-0 loss on Thursday to the Minnesota Wild, but were at Friday's optional skate and at Saturday morning's skate ahead of a date with the Buffalo Sabres.
Lines at the morning skate:
Galchenyuk - Drouin - Lehkonen
Pacioretty - Danault - Shaw
Byron - Plekanec - Gallagher
Hudon - De La Rose - Froese
Benn - Weber
Alzner - Petry
Mete - Morrow
Lindgren starting
Fucale
Scratches: Mitchell, Davidson
Al Montoya (upper-body injury), Ales Hemsky (concussion), David Schlemko (hand) and Nikita Scherbak (knee) all remain out - John Lu
The Habs officially placed Carey Price (lower-body injury) on IR to make room for Fucale.
John Lu notes that Price - if ready - is eligible to return next Tuesday.
--
Ottawa Senators
The team will be without the services of forward Zack Smith for three weeks after he incurred a dislocated thumb in Friday's 4-3 victory in overtime against the Colorado Avalanche.
In his absence, Nick Paul will slot into the lineup against the Avs in their second date in Sweden on Saturday.
Mike Condon (1-0-2, 2.60 GAA, .924 SV%) gets the call between the pipes.
--
Pittsburgh Penguins
Brian Doumoulin is a question mark for the Pens' visit to the Nashville Predators in a Stanley Cup rematch on Saturday night after taking a big hit in Friday night's 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals.
He briefly left the game, but did return in the third period.
--
Arizona Coyotes
Coach Rick Tocchet says defenceman Alex Goligoski is day-to-day with a lower-body injury he picked up in Thursday night's overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues.
He's questionable for Saturday's game with the Winnipeg Jets.
--
Buffalo Sabres
Forward Benoit Pouliot is free to play on Saturday night against the Habs.
The NHL's Department of Player Safety did not mete out any supplementary discipline for Pouliot's hit to the head on Florida Panthers defenceman Keith Yandle on Friday night in the team's 4-1 loss. No penalty was assessed on the play.
--
San Jose Sharks
Veteran defenceman Paul Martin says he's ready to return to the Sharks lineup, but coach Peter DeBoer says his return will not coincide with the team's game on Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks.
Martin, 36, has been on IR since October 12 and has only appeared in two contests this season with a knee injury - San Jose Mercury News
--
New York Islanders
Forward Josh Ho-Sang has been recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL on an emergency basis.
The 21-year-old Toronto native has four assists in six games for the Islanders this season.