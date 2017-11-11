K​eep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Winger Loui Eriksson makes his return to the Vancouver Canucks lineup on Saturday night after missing the last 12 games with a knee injury.

Eriksson returns tonight vs. Sharks. Virtanen & Gaunce will not play. pic.twitter.com/vzokWhe8ce — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 11, 2017

Eriksson, 32, was placed on IR after picking up the injury in an October 14 games against the Calgary Flames. He had an assist in his first four games of the season.

With Eriksson's return, Jake Virtanen and Brendan Gaunce will be in the press box. Virtanen has two goals and two assists in 15 games this season, while Gaunce was scoreless in the pair of games in which he has appeared.

Montreal Canadiens

Shea Weber and Jonathan Drouin both missed the Habs' 3-0 loss on Thursday to the Minnesota Wild, but were at Friday's optional skate and at Saturday morning's skate ahead of a date with the Buffalo Sabres.

Lines at the morning skate:

Galchenyuk - Drouin - Lehkonen

Pacioretty - Danault - Shaw

Byron - Plekanec - Gallagher

Hudon - De La Rose - Froese

Benn - Weber

Alzner - Petry

Mete - Morrow

Lindgren starting

Fucale

Scratches: Mitchell, Davidson

Al Montoya (upper-body injury), Ales Hemsky (concussion), David Schlemko (hand) and Nikita Scherbak (knee) all remain out - John Lu

The Habs officially placed Carey Price (lower-body injury) on IR to make room for Fucale.

#Habs Price has been placed on IR to open up a roster spot for Fucale, who replaces Montoya (UBI). Price would eligible to play next Tuesday if he’s ready. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 11, 2017

John Lu notes that Price - if ready - is eligible to return next Tuesday.

Ottawa Senators

The team will be without the services of forward Zack Smith for three weeks after he incurred a dislocated thumb in Friday's 4-3 victory in overtime against the Colorado Avalanche.

Zack Smith is out 3 weeks with a dislocated thumb — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) November 11, 2017

In his absence, Nick Paul will slot into the lineup against the Avs in their second date in Sweden on Saturday.

Mike Condon (1-0-2, 2.60 GAA, .924 SV%) gets the call between the pipes.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Brian Doumoulin is a question mark for the Pens' visit to the Nashville Predators in a Stanley Cup rematch on Saturday night after taking a big hit in Friday night's 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Dumoulin looks pretty woozy on his way back to the locker room. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) November 11, 2017

He briefly left the game, but did return in the third period.

Arizona Coyotes

Coach Rick Tocchet says defenceman Alex Goligoski is day-to-day with a lower-body injury he picked up in Thursday night's overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Per Rick Tocchet: @ArizonaCoyotes d-man @gollygoose33 is day-to-day with lower-body injury suffered last night at STL. @gollygoose33 did not practice with team today, but Tocchet did not rule him out of Saturday's home game vs. WPG — Dave Vest (@davest4yotes) November 10, 2017

He's questionable for Saturday's game with the Winnipeg Jets.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Benoit Pouliot is free to play on Saturday night against the Habs.

We have determined there will be no supplemental discipline for Benoit Pouliot. After a thorough review of all available angles and a hearing today with Pouliot, it was determined that the head was not the main point of contact. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 11, 2017

The NHL's Department of Player Safety did not mete out any supplementary discipline for Pouliot's hit to the head on Florida Panthers defenceman Keith Yandle on Friday night in the team's 4-1 loss. No penalty was assessed on the play.

San Jose Sharks

Veteran defenceman Paul Martin says he's ready to return to the Sharks lineup, but coach Peter DeBoer says his return will not coincide with the team's game on Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

Martin, 36, has been on IR since October 12 and has only appeared in two contests this season with a knee injury - San Jose Mercury News

New York Islanders

Forward Josh Ho-Sang has been recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL on an emergency basis.

#Isles Transaction: Josh Ho-Sang has been recalled from Bridgeport on emergency basis. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 11, 2017

The 21-year-old Toronto native has four assists in six games for the Islanders this season.