Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.



Calgary Flames

Troy Brouwer (broken finger) says he is ahead of schedule for his return. Brouwer was week-to-week after breaking his finger just before the Christmas break. - Calgary Sun

Pittsburgh Penguins

Injured goalie Matt Murray is likely to return to practice this week after being sidelined since Dec. 28 with a lower-body injury. - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette