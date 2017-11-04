Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

 

Calgary Flames

Veteran forward Jaromir Jagr will remain out this weekend with a lower-body injury suffered on Oct. 22. Head coach Glen Gulutzan says they hope the 45-year-old can return Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks. It appears defenceman Travis Hamonic, who left Saturday's practice early, could miss Sunday's game against the New Jersey Devils. - Kristen Odland, Calgary Herald 

Montreal Canadiens

Regular No. 1 goalie Carey Price is out with a lower-body injury, meaning Al Montoya will get the start between the pipes Saturday againat the Winnipeg Jets. 

Projected Lines vs. Jets - Brian Munz, TSN 

Forwards

Galchenyuk-Drouin-Lehkonen
Pacioretty-Danault-Shaw
Byron-Plekanec-Gallagher
Hudon-McCarron-Mitchell

Defence

Mete-Weber
Alzner-Benn
Davidson-Petry

Goalies

Montoya
Lindgren 

Toronto Maple Leafs

Projected Lines vs. Blues - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
JvR-Marleau-Brown
Komarov-Kadri-Kapanen
Martin-Bozak-Marner
Leivo, Moore

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Carrick
Borgman-Zaitsev
Polak

Winnipeg Jets 

Centre Adam Lowry, who hasn't played since Oct. 12 with an upper-body injury, will not return to the lineup Saturday night against the Habs. Connor Hellebuyck will start in net. - Ken Wiebe, Winnipeg Sun

Projected Lines vs. Canadiens - Brian Munz, TSN

Forwards

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Ehlers-Little-Laine 
Tanev-Copp-Matthias
Lemieux-Hendricks-Armia

Defence

Morrissey-Trouba
Enstrom-Byfuglien
Kulikov-Myers

Goalies

Hellebuyck 
Mason 

Vancouver Canucks

The team recalled goalie Thatcher Demko from the Utica Comets. - Team Tweet 

Projected lines vs. Penguins - Stu Walters, TSN

Forwards

Baertschi-Horvat-Boeser

Granlund-Sutter-Dorsett

Sedin-Sedin-Virtanen

Vanek-Burmistrov-Gagner 

Defence

Hutton-Tanev

Del Zotto-Gudbranson

Pouliot-Biega

 

Markstrom

Edmonton Oilers

Forward Anton Slepyshev was not on the ice for the Oilers Saturday after getting dinged up in last night's contest. There is a good chance Kailer Yamamoto plays Sunday versus Detroit which would be his ninth game. - Ryan Rishaug, TSN.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Projected lines vs. Canucks - Stu Walters, TSN

Forwards

Sheary-Crosby-Hornqvist

Kuhnackl-Malkin-Rust

Guentzel-Sheahan-Kessel

Hagelin-McKegg-Reaves

Defence

Dumoulin-Letang

Maatta-Ruhwdel

Cole-Corrado

 

Murray

Columbus Blue Jackets 

Forward Brandon Dubinsky will likely be in Saturday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Lightning after suffering an eye injury Thursday against the Florida Panthers. Forward Cam Atkinson, who has missed the last two with a lower-body injury, did not make the trip to Tampa with the team and will return to lineup until Tuesday at the earliest. - Team Website

New Jersey Devils

Forward Marcus Johansson did not practice Saturday after suffering a concussion earlier in the week. There is currently no timetable for his return, according to Amanda Stein. 

Dallas Stars

Winger Brett Ritchie is out five to seven days with an upper-body injury, according to general manager Jim Nill. - Mark Stepneski, Team Website