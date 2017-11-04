Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Veteran forward Jaromir Jagr will remain out this weekend with a lower-body injury suffered on Oct. 22. Head coach Glen Gulutzan says they hope the 45-year-old can return Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks. It appears defenceman Travis Hamonic, who left Saturday's practice early, could miss Sunday's game against the New Jersey Devils. - Kristen Odland, Calgary Herald

Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan said that they're targeting Tuesday for Jagr's return. — Kristen Odland (@Kristen_Odland) November 4, 2017

Sounds like Hamonic is a no-go for tomorrow's game vs. Devils. — Kristen Odland (@Kristen_Odland) November 4, 2017

Hamonic just left the ice, looking like he was in pain. Stay tuned... — Kristen Odland (@Kristen_Odland) November 4, 2017

Montreal Canadiens

Regular No. 1 goalie Carey Price is out with a lower-body injury, meaning Al Montoya will get the start between the pipes Saturday againat the Winnipeg Jets.

Price has a minor lower-body injury and as a preventative measure, a goalie will be recalled. Montoya will be in nets on Saturday. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 3, 2017

Projected Lines vs. Jets - Brian Munz, TSN

Forwards

Galchenyuk-Drouin-Lehkonen

Pacioretty-Danault-Shaw

Byron-Plekanec-Gallagher

Hudon-McCarron-Mitchell

Defence

Mete-Weber

Alzner-Benn

Davidson-Petry

Goalies

Montoya

Lindgren

Toronto Maple Leafs

Projected Lines vs. Blues - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

JvR-Marleau-Brown

Komarov-Kadri-Kapanen

Martin-Bozak-Marner

Leivo, Moore

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Carrick

Borgman-Zaitsev

Polak

Winnipeg Jets

Centre Adam Lowry, who hasn't played since Oct. 12 with an upper-body injury, will not return to the lineup Saturday night against the Habs. Connor Hellebuyck will start in net. - Ken Wiebe, Winnipeg Sun

Adam Lowry stayed out for extra work today so he's not going to return to #NHLJets lineup. Maurice said Sat would be earliest he'd return — Ken Wiebe (@WiebeSunSports) November 4, 2017

Projected Lines vs. Canadiens - Brian Munz, TSN

Forwards

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Tanev-Copp-Matthias

Lemieux-Hendricks-Armia

Defence

Morrissey-Trouba

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Kulikov-Myers

Goalies

Hellebuyck

Mason

Vancouver Canucks

The team recalled goalie Thatcher Demko from the Utica Comets. - Team Tweet

Coach Green said Demko was recalled for precautionary reasons. "Nilsson's wife is due to have a baby." — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 4, 2017

Projected lines vs. Penguins - Stu Walters, TSN

Forwards

Baertschi-Horvat-Boeser

Granlund-Sutter-Dorsett

Sedin-Sedin-Virtanen

Vanek-Burmistrov-Gagner

Defence

Hutton-Tanev

Del Zotto-Gudbranson

Pouliot-Biega

Markstrom

Edmonton Oilers

Forward Anton Slepyshev was not on the ice for the Oilers Saturday after getting dinged up in last night's contest. There is a good chance Kailer Yamamoto plays Sunday versus Detroit which would be his ninth game. - Ryan Rishaug, TSN.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Projected lines vs. Canucks - Stu Walters, TSN

Forwards

Sheary-Crosby-Hornqvist

Kuhnackl-Malkin-Rust

Guentzel-Sheahan-Kessel

Hagelin-McKegg-Reaves

Defence

Dumoulin-Letang

Maatta-Ruhwdel

Cole-Corrado

Murray

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Brandon Dubinsky will likely be in Saturday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Lightning after suffering an eye injury Thursday against the Florida Panthers. Forward Cam Atkinson, who has missed the last two with a lower-body injury, did not make the trip to Tampa with the team and will return to lineup until Tuesday at the earliest. - Team Website

New Jersey Devils

Forward Marcus Johansson did not practice Saturday after suffering a concussion earlier in the week. There is currently no timetable for his return, according to Amanda Stein.

Dallas Stars

Winger Brett Ritchie is out five to seven days with an upper-body injury, according to general manager Jim Nill. - Mark Stepneski, Team Website