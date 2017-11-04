5h ago
Ice Chips: Flames' Jagr could return Tuesday
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Calgary Flames
Veteran forward Jaromir Jagr will remain out this weekend with a lower-body injury suffered on Oct. 22. Head coach Glen Gulutzan says they hope the 45-year-old can return Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks. It appears defenceman Travis Hamonic, who left Saturday's practice early, could miss Sunday's game against the New Jersey Devils. - Kristen Odland, Calgary Herald
Montreal Canadiens
Regular No. 1 goalie Carey Price is out with a lower-body injury, meaning Al Montoya will get the start between the pipes Saturday againat the Winnipeg Jets.
Projected Lines vs. Jets - Brian Munz, TSN
Forwards
Galchenyuk-Drouin-Lehkonen
Pacioretty-Danault-Shaw
Byron-Plekanec-Gallagher
Hudon-McCarron-Mitchell
Defence
Mete-Weber
Alzner-Benn
Davidson-Petry
Goalies
Montoya
Lindgren
Toronto Maple Leafs
Projected Lines vs. Blues - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
JvR-Marleau-Brown
Komarov-Kadri-Kapanen
Martin-Bozak-Marner
Leivo, Moore
Defence
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Carrick
Borgman-Zaitsev
Polak
Winnipeg Jets
Centre Adam Lowry, who hasn't played since Oct. 12 with an upper-body injury, will not return to the lineup Saturday night against the Habs. Connor Hellebuyck will start in net. - Ken Wiebe, Winnipeg Sun
Projected Lines vs. Canadiens - Brian Munz, TSN
Forwards
Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Ehlers-Little-Laine
Tanev-Copp-Matthias
Lemieux-Hendricks-Armia
Defence
Morrissey-Trouba
Enstrom-Byfuglien
Kulikov-Myers
Goalies
Hellebuyck
Mason
Vancouver Canucks
The team recalled goalie Thatcher Demko from the Utica Comets. - Team Tweet
Projected lines vs. Penguins - Stu Walters, TSN
Forwards
Baertschi-Horvat-Boeser
Granlund-Sutter-Dorsett
Sedin-Sedin-Virtanen
Vanek-Burmistrov-Gagner
Defence
Hutton-Tanev
Del Zotto-Gudbranson
Pouliot-Biega
Markstrom
Edmonton Oilers
Forward Anton Slepyshev was not on the ice for the Oilers Saturday after getting dinged up in last night's contest. There is a good chance Kailer Yamamoto plays Sunday versus Detroit which would be his ninth game. - Ryan Rishaug, TSN.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Projected lines vs. Canucks - Stu Walters, TSN
Forwards
Sheary-Crosby-Hornqvist
Kuhnackl-Malkin-Rust
Guentzel-Sheahan-Kessel
Hagelin-McKegg-Reaves
Defence
Dumoulin-Letang
Maatta-Ruhwdel
Cole-Corrado
Murray
Columbus Blue Jackets
Forward Brandon Dubinsky will likely be in Saturday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Lightning after suffering an eye injury Thursday against the Florida Panthers. Forward Cam Atkinson, who has missed the last two with a lower-body injury, did not make the trip to Tampa with the team and will return to lineup until Tuesday at the earliest. - Team Website
New Jersey Devils
Forward Marcus Johansson did not practice Saturday after suffering a concussion earlier in the week. There is currently no timetable for his return, according to Amanda Stein.
Dallas Stars
Winger Brett Ritchie is out five to seven days with an upper-body injury, according to general manager Jim Nill. - Mark Stepneski, Team Website