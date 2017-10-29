Jets prepared for Pens to 'come in hot'

WINNIPEG JETS

Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal for the Jets against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Projected Lines

F

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Tanev-Copp-Matthias

Lemieux-Hendricks-Armia

D

Morrissey-Trouba

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Kulikov-Myers

G

Hellebuyck

Mason

WAIVERS

Griffin Reinhart (Golden Knights) and Louis Domingue (Coyotes) have been placed on waivers on Sunday.

Martin Reway (Canadiens) cleared waivers on Sunday.

CALGARY FLAMES

Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan confirms that forward Jaromir Jagr will miss Sunday's game against the Washington Capitals. Brett Kulak will play tonight.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Golden Knights are expected to recall D Shea Theodore from Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League on Sunday.