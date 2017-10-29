3h ago
Ice Chips: Flames' Jagr out against Caps
TSN.ca Staff
Jets prepared for Pens to 'come in hot'
WINNIPEG JETS
Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal for the Jets against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Projected Lines
F
Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Ehlers-Little-Laine
Tanev-Copp-Matthias
Lemieux-Hendricks-Armia
D
Morrissey-Trouba
Enstrom-Byfuglien
Kulikov-Myers
G
Hellebuyck
Mason
WAIVERS
Griffin Reinhart (Golden Knights) and Louis Domingue (Coyotes) have been placed on waivers on Sunday.
Martin Reway (Canadiens) cleared waivers on Sunday.
CALGARY FLAMES
Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan confirms that forward Jaromir Jagr will miss Sunday's game against the Washington Capitals. Brett Kulak will play tonight.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Golden Knights are expected to recall D Shea Theodore from Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League on Sunday.