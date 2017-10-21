4h ago
Ice Chips: Flames shake up lineup
TSN.ca Staff
Flames Ice Chips: Gulutzan makes lineup changes
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Calagry Flames
Head coach Glen Gulutuzan hasn't been happy with how the Flames have played so far this season and has made some changes. In will be Curtis Lazar, Freddie Hamilton and Brett Kulak, meaning Matt Stajan, Tanner Glass and Matt Barkowski will be scratches.
The Flames are 23rd in penalties taken this year.
Here are the probable lines for their matchup with the Minnesota Wild courtesy of TSN's Jermain Franklin:
Gaudreau-Monahan-Jagr
Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik
Versteeg-Bennett-Lazar
Ferland-F.Hamilton-Brouwer
Giordano-Hamilton
Brodie-Hamonic
Kulak-Stone
Smith starts
Lack
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Leafs will take on the Ottawa Senators in the Battle of Ontario Saturday night. As expected, Mitch Marner remained on the fourth line during their morning skate.
Head coach Mike Babcock also warned his team about "patient" Senators.
"They live off their neutral-zone forecheck & breaking out quick ... we can’t feed their transition," he told TSN Saturday.
Here were the lines courtesy of TSN's Mark Masters:
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
JvR-Bozak-Brown
Martin-Moore-Marner
Leivo, Fehr
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Rielly-Hainsey
Borgman-Carrick
Rosen
Andersen starts
Ottawa Senators
Centre Chris DiDomenco will make his season debut Saturday night against the Maple Leafs after being called up from Belleville.
Here are the probable forwards courtesy of TSN's Brent Wallace:
Ryan-Brassard-Stone
Dzingel-Turris-Burrows
Hoffman-Pageay-Pyatt
Thompson-Brown-DiDomenco
Vegas Golden Knights
Heach coach Gerard Gallant announced that both Jonathan Marchessault and Erik Haula will not play Saturday night against the St. Louis Blues.
He added that Marchessault is closer to returning than Haula.
Anaheim Ducks
Defenceman Cam Fowler underwent an MRI on a lower body injury Saturday according to head coach Randy Carlyle. There is no difinitive timeline for his return as of yet.
Meanwhile, forward Patrick Eaves will not travel with the team on their four-game road trip according to Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register.
San Jose Sharks
Goaltender Aaron Dell will get the start Saturday against the New York Islanders. Here are the lines:
Labanc-Thornton-Pavelski
Hertl-Couture-Karlsson
Meier-Tierney-Boedker
Hansen-Carpenter-Donskoi
Ryan-Burns
Vlasic-Braun
Dillon-Heed
Dell