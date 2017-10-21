Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calagry Flames

Head coach Glen Gulutuzan hasn't been happy with how the Flames have played so far this season and has made some changes. In will be Curtis Lazar, Freddie Hamilton and Brett Kulak, meaning Matt Stajan, Tanner Glass and Matt Barkowski will be scratches.

The Flames are 23rd in penalties taken this year.

Here are the probable lines for their matchup with the Minnesota Wild courtesy of TSN's Jermain Franklin:

Gaudreau-Monahan-Jagr

Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik

Versteeg-Bennett-Lazar

Ferland-F.Hamilton-Brouwer

Giordano-Hamilton

Brodie-Hamonic

Kulak-Stone

Smith starts

Lack

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs will take on the Ottawa Senators in the Battle of Ontario Saturday night. As expected, Mitch Marner remained on the fourth line during their morning skate.

Head coach Mike Babcock also warned his team about "patient" Senators.

"They live off their neutral-zone forecheck & breaking out quick ... we can’t feed their transition," he told TSN Saturday.

Here were the lines courtesy of TSN's Mark Masters:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

JvR-Bozak-Brown

Martin-Moore-Marner

Leivo, Fehr

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rielly-Hainsey

Borgman-Carrick

Rosen

Andersen starts

Ottawa Senators

Centre Chris DiDomenco will make his season debut Saturday night against the Maple Leafs after being called up from Belleville.

Here are the probable forwards courtesy of TSN's Brent Wallace:

Ryan-Brassard-Stone

Dzingel-Turris-Burrows

Hoffman-Pageay-Pyatt

Thompson-Brown-DiDomenco

Vegas Golden Knights

Heach coach Gerard Gallant announced that both Jonathan Marchessault and Erik Haula will not play Saturday night against the St. Louis Blues.

He added that Marchessault is closer to returning than Haula.

Anaheim Ducks

Defenceman Cam Fowler underwent an MRI on a lower body injury Saturday according to head coach Randy Carlyle. There is no difinitive timeline for his return as of yet.

Randy Carlyle said Cam Fowler is currently undergoing assessments (MRI, etc) on his lower-body injury and did not have an update. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 21, 2017

Meanwhile, forward Patrick Eaves will not travel with the team on their four-game road trip according to Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register.

Patrick Eaves (lower body) will not travel with Ducks on four-game trip. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) October 21, 2017

San Jose Sharks

Goaltender Aaron Dell will get the start Saturday against the New York Islanders. Here are the lines:

Labanc-Thornton-Pavelski

Hertl-Couture-Karlsson

Meier-Tierney-Boedker

Hansen-Carpenter-Donskoi

Ryan-Burns

Vlasic-Braun

Dillon-Heed

Dell