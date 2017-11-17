Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Flames goaltender Mike Smith said Friday he will start against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon. Smith left the team's Monday night win over the St. Louis Blues with an injury and missed the team's blowout loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. Smith has started 16 of 18 games for the Flames this season, posting a .921 save percentage and a 2.63 GAA.

“I’ll be ready to go for tomorrow.” - Mike Smith pic.twitter.com/Vi9nKvYDLw — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 17, 2017

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens took to the ice for practice on Friday without Max Pacioretty, Jonathan Drouin and Jordie Benn, who were all missing because of the flu. Head coach Calude Julien said all three players will be questionable to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

The Canadiens lost 5-4 to the Coyotes on Thursday night, Arizona's first regulation win of the season. Julien said he elected against punishing the team with heavy skating, not wanting to give any advantage to the Maple Leafs.

#Habs Julien says he didn’t consider a punishment skate because playing 3 games in 5 days with a very offensive opponent on deck would be punishing themselves. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 17, 2017

Toronto Maples Leafs

Auston Matthews was on the ice for practice Friday. His status against the Canadiens will be determined after the team's skate on Saturday morning. Matthews has missed the team's previous four games due to an upper-body injury.

The Leafs used the same lines they used Wednesday, when Matthews returned to practice for the first time since Nov. 6:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Moore-Brown

Sosh, Leivo

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Carrick

Polak

Boston Bruins

Forward Brad Marchand will not join the team on their trip to San Jose for Saturday night's game. Marchand, who is on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 11, has missed the Bruins past two games with an undisclosed injury. The 29-year-old owns eight goals and 15 points in 14 games this season.

Defenceman Torey Krug is listed as day-to-day with an upper body injury. He left Wednesday's game versus the Anaheim Ducks and did not play against the LA Kings on Thursday. Krug leads all Bruin's defenseman with 11 points this season, with three goals and eight assists.

Ottawa Senators

Chris Wideman, who dressed as a forward on Thursday night, left the team's loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third period and did not return. Wideman struggled to put weight on his injured leg as he left the ice. - Ottawa Citizen.

Mike Smith was in net at Flames practice before Friday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The 35-year-old goalie left Calgary's game on Monday against the St. Louis Blues with an upper body injury and missed Wednesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Smith has played in 16 of Calgary's 18 games in his first season with the team, recording a 9-6 record and a 2.63 GAA.

The Flames signed forward Glenn Gawdin to a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday. Gawdin was left unsigned by the St. Louis Blues after being selected in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. Gawdin, who is currently playing with the WHL's Swift Current Broncos, owns 14 goals and 40 points in 20 games this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Defenceman Duncan Keith has missed back-to-back practices with an illness. He did not skate on Friday and is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Keith has appeared in all 19 games for the Blackhawks and leads the Chicago defenders in points with 10 assists.

Colorado Avalanche

Vladislav Kamenev is out indefinitely with a broken arm. The 21-year-old winger sustained the injury on Thursday during Colorado's 6-2 win over the Washington Capitals. It was Kamenev's debut with the Avalanche, having come over from Nashville in the Matt Duchene-Kyle Turris trade.

New Jersey Devils

Defenceman Mirco Mueller will miss 10-12 weeks after having surgery on his broken left clavicle. Mueller left in the first period of New Jersey's 7-5 win against the Blackhawks on Sunday. The 22-year-old has two assists in 13 games in his first seaosn with the Devils.

TSN Notes

Rangers (20P) at Blue Jackets (23P) - 7PM

Teams have split 2GP this season, CBJ 1-0-0 at home

CBJ (11-7-1):

won 2 straight, both on the road, 1GA in each game, 2/2 on PK

Panarin (2G) last 6GP

NYR (9-8-2):

2-4-0 on road this season, 27GA, 19/24 on PK

Zibanejad (1G, 4A) last 4GP

Sabres (14P) at Red Wings (20P) - 730PM

BUF is 1-0-0 vs DET this season, shutout win at home. BUF has won 2 straight in DET

DET (9-8-2):

3-1-1 last 5GP, 19GF, 7/13 on PP

Mantha (6G, 5A) last 8GP

BUF (5-9-4):

0-1-2 last 3GP, 6GF, 4/8 on PP

Kane (3G, 2A) 4 game PT streak