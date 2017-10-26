Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators are dealing with a flu bug in their locker room and will be without top-line centre Kyle Turris because of it on Thursday night. The team recalled forwards Filip Chlapik and Jack Rodewald on Wednesday from the AHL to help provide depth.

Forward Zack Smith will not play tonight against the Phildalelphia Flyers, but the team is hopeful he will play on Friday night.

Craig Anderson will get the nod in net against the Flyers, making his eighth start season.

New York Rangers

Ondrej Pavelec will make his second start of the season against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Pavelec stopped 16 of 19 shots faced in his first start of the season - a loss to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 14.

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck returns to the crease against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Hellebuyck is 4-0 as the team's starter this season and owns a .928 save percentage and a 2.32 goals against average.