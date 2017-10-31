Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have placed forward Nolan Patrick, and defencemen Shayne Gostisbehere and Andrew McDonald on injured reserve Tuesday. Patrick missed the last three games with an upper-body injury. He skated on his own prior to Tuesday's practice, but will not make the team's road trip to Chicago and St. Louis. Patrick has one goal and 14 shots on goal in nine games this season. He and Gostisbehere, who is also sidelined with an upper-body injury, are both considered day-to-day. McDonald was ruled out for four-to-six weeks on Oct. 22 due to a lower-body injury.

The Flyers also announced that defenceman Will O'Neill has been recalled from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers waived defenceman Ryan Stanton on Tuesday. Stanton, 28, suffered a crack in his foot during the preseason and was placed on season-opening injured reserve. Stanton, who is now healthy, has appeared in 120 career NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks and Washington Capitals. He last played in the NHL during the 2015-16, skating in one game with the Washington Capitals.

Vegas Golden Knights

Third-string goaltender Oscar Dansk left Monday night's game against the New York Islanders with a lower-body injury. Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant did not have an update on the injury after the game. Dansk has since been placed on injured reserve. Dansk stopped 17 of 19 shots before exiting. He was replaced by Maxime Lagace, who allowed four goals on 11 shots as the Golden Knights were handed their second loss of the season.

The Golden Knights are already without starter Marc-Andre Fleury due to a concussion and backup Malcolm Subban due to a lower-body injury. Dansk was off to a strong start to his NHL career with a 3-0 record entering Monday night. The Golden Knights plan to use Dylan Ferguson of the WHL's Kamloops Blazers as the team's backup on an emergency basis for Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers.

Pittsburgh Penguins

According to Pens Inside Scoop, defencemen Matt Hunwick and Justin Schultz were skating on Tuesday. Both players are out with a concussion but could join the Penguins on their upcoming road trip.

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks announced that centre Ryan Getzlaf has been placed on injured reserve. He'll miss this week's games after being hit in the face by a puck during Sunday's match-up against Carolina. The Ducks also said that defenceman Kevin Bieksa practiced with the team on Tuesday. Bieksa sustained a hand injury, causing him to miss the last three games.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild announced that Nino Niederreiter will return tonight against the Winnipeg Jets. Niederreiter has been out since sustaining a high ankle sprain in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 12.

Columbus Blue Jackets

According to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, right wing Cam Atkinson did not skate on Tuesday. Atkinson missed Monday's game against Boston with a hip injury and is questionable for Thursday's game at Florida. Atkinson has four goals and 34 shots on goal in eleven games this season. Portzline also reported that defenceman Gabriel Carlsson skated on Tuesday for the first time since he sustained an upper-body injury on Oct. 14 against Minnesota.

Arizona Coyotes

Goalie Louis Domingue has been assigned to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners. While defenceman Joel Hanley has been recalled from Tucson. - Sarah McLellan, azcentral sports

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck will be the starting goalie as the Jets face the Minnesota Wild tonight. Hellebuyck has a save percentage of .937 and goals against average of 2.05 in seven games this season.

Detroit Red Wings

Jimmy Howard will be the starting goalie for the Red Wings as they host the Arizona Coyotes tonight. Howard has a save percentage of .929 and goals against average of 2.52 in nine games this season.

Dallas Stars

Defenceman Julius Honka has been assigned to the AHL's Texas Stars. Honka has six shots on goal, with no goals or assists, in six NHL games this season.

St. Louis Blues

Defenceman Jay Bouwmeester was on ice prior to Monday's practice, as he works to return from a broken ankle. Coach Mike Yeo said "he's inching along,” and “getting there" but did not put a timeline on his return. Bouwmeester has yet to play this season due to the injury- St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Arizona Coyotes

Scott Wedgewood will start as goalie tonight as the Coyotes take on the Detroit Red Wings. Niklas Hjalmarsson will not play. He is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Minnesota Wild

Coach Bruce Boudreau says Alex Stalock will be the starting goalie tonight against the Winnipeg Jets. Boudreau said "he's flat out earned more playing time with his play." - KFAN 1003

Stalock has a save percentage of .924 and goals against average of 2.90 in two games this season.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres announced defenceman Taylor Fedun has been recalled from the AHL's Rochester Americans. Fedun has one assist in two NHL games played this season.

New York Rangers

Henrik Lundqvist is confirmed as the starting goalie for tonight's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.