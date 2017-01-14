2h ago
Ice Chips: Galchenyuk and Shaw to play
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens will have both Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw back in the lineup against the New York Rangers tonight.
Glachenyuk last played on Dec. 4 due to a knee injury, while Shaw has been out since Dec. 12 with a concussion.
David Dasharnais, who was given the same six-to-eight week timeline as Galchenyuk on Dec. 7, has resumed skating but will not face the Rangers.
Andrei Markov is skating on his team after the medical staff felt he was not progressing while skating with the team.
Lines:
Pacioretty - Galchenyuk - Radulov
Lehkonen - Plekanec - Andrighetto
Byron - Danault - Shaw
Flynn - Mitchell - McCarron
D
Emelin - Weber
Beaulieu - Petry
Barberio - Redmond
G
Price (starting)
Montoya
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Garrett Sparks from the AHL's Marlies on Saturday. Curtis McElhinney was supposed to start against the Senators this evening but is dealing with a minor injury that appears to have happened during Friday's warmups. Frederik Andersen should start again. - @kristen_shilton, TSN
All three goaltenders were on the ice for the optional skate. Andersen and Sparks shared the home net, while McElhinney was in the visitor's crease, but left early. Mike Babcock will announce the team's starter against the Sens when he speaks at 4:45pm et.
Phildadephia Flyers
Defenceman Mark Streit activated off injured reserve.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Marc-Andre Fleury starts against the Red Wings. - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Detroit Red Wings
Jared Coreau starts in net against the Penguins.
Boston Bruins
Tuuka Rask starts in goal against the Flyers.
Ottawa Senators
Lines
Dzingel Turris Ryan
Smith Brassard Stone
Hoffman Pageau Pyatt
Kelly Lazar Neil
D
Methot Karlsson
Phaneuf Ceci
Borowiecki Wideman
G
Condon
Waivers
Boyd Gordon (PHI) clears waivers.
Chris Terry (MTL) placed on waivers.