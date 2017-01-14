Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.



Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens will have both Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw back in the lineup against the New York Rangers tonight.

Glachenyuk last played on Dec. 4 due to a knee injury, while Shaw has been out since Dec. 12 with a concussion.

Alex Galchenyuk et Andrew Shaw joueront ce soir / Galchenyuk and Shaw will play tonight #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 14, 2017

David Dasharnais, who was given the same six-to-eight week timeline as Galchenyuk on Dec. 7, has resumed skating but will not face the Rangers.

David Desharnais a recommencé à patiner, mais pas les autres blessés / Desharnais has started skating, but the other injured players haven't — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 14, 2017

Andrei Markov is skating on his team after the medical staff felt he was not progressing while skating with the team.

#Habs Therrien says medical staff felt Markov wasn't progressing in team practices so he is rehabbing on his own. Not a setback, says MT. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 14, 2017

Lines:

Pacioretty - Galchenyuk - Radulov

Lehkonen - Plekanec - Andrighetto

Byron - Danault - Shaw

Flynn - Mitchell - McCarron

D

Emelin - Weber

Beaulieu - Petry

Barberio - Redmond

G

Price (starting)

Montoya



Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Garrett Sparks from the AHL's Marlies on Saturday. Curtis McElhinney was supposed to start against the Senators this evening but is dealing with a minor injury that appears to have happened during Friday's warmups. Frederik Andersen should start again. - @kristen_shilton, TSN

All three goaltenders were on the ice for the optional skate. Andersen and Sparks shared the home net, while McElhinney was in the visitor's crease, but left early. Mike Babcock will announce the team's starter against the Sens when he speaks at 4:45pm et.

McEhlinney backed up last night in New York, but minor issue could keep him out tonight. Hence Sparks' arrival. https://t.co/KcT4JM9ElA — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 14, 2017

Phildadephia Flyers

Defenceman Mark Streit activated off injured reserve.

Per GM Ron Hextall, the #Flyers have loaned C Boyd Gordon to the @LVPhantoms, and activated D Mark Streit from injured reserve — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 14, 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins

Marc-Andre Fleury starts against the Red Wings. - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Sullivan confirms Fleury. Good bet you see Warsofsky tonight, although Sullivan wouldn't explicitly say it. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) January 14, 2017

Detroit Red Wings

Jared Coreau starts in net against the Penguins.

Boston Bruins

Tuuka Rask starts in goal against the Flyers.

Tuukka Rask in goal today vs. Philadelphia, per Julien. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 14, 2017

Ottawa Senators

Lines

Dzingel Turris Ryan

Smith Brassard Stone

Hoffman Pageau Pyatt

Kelly Lazar Neil

D

Methot Karlsson

Phaneuf Ceci

Borowiecki Wideman

G

Condon



Waivers

Boyd Gordon (PHI) clears waivers.

Chris Terry (MTL) placed on waivers.