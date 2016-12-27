22h ago
Ice Chips: Galchenyuk, Desharnais skate
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
While Alex Galchenyuk, David Desharnais and Greg Pateryn are still sidelined long-term, Andrew Shaw and Andrei Markov did not join the team in Tampa for the start of their road trip.
Galchenyuk and Desharnais, however, did skate today for the first time since they were placed on injured reserve on Dec. 7. Both were given six-to-eight week timelines at that time.
Chicago Blackhawks
It's a good news, bad news day for the Blackhawks. The team activated centre Artem Anisimov off injured reserve on Tuesday, but placed Marian Hossa on the reserve, retroactive to Dec. 20.
Anisimov was placed on the list Dec. 22, retroactive to Dec. 18. He owns 14 goals and 27 points this season.
Buffalo Sabres
Centre Ryan O'Reilly had an apendectomy on Christmas Day and will be out two to three weeks. - Buffalo News
Carolina Hurricanes
Defenceman Justin Faulk is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, head coach Bill Peters said Tuesday.
New York Rangers
Starting goaltender Henrik Lundqvist picked up a flu bug over the holiday break and will not start tonight's game against the Ottawa Senators.
Antti Raanta will start in net for the Rangers. Brandon Halverson has also been recalled from the AHL.
The Rangers practised without Alan Vigneault on the ice,as the head coach was delayed to weather returning to New York.
Dallas Stars
Forward Antoine Roussel has been placed on injured reserve by the Stars, retroactive to Dec. 20. Roussel owns five goals and sits fifth on the Stars in points with 17.
The team recalled forward Jason Dickinson from the AHL to fill Roussel's spot.
Ottawa Senators
The team recalled goaltender Matt O'Connor from AHL Binghamton on Tuesday.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Goaltender Antoine Bibeau has been recalled from the AHL's Marlies. The team also recalled Byron Froese and Frederik Gauthier. Read more on the call-ups.
Centre Tyler Bozak was on the ice for practice with the team on Tuesday.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Sergei Bobrovsky expected to start tonight against the Boston Bruins.
TSN Game Notes
Penguins (49P) at Devils (33P) - 7PM
PIT is 2-0-0 vs NJ this season, both wins at home. Teams split 2GP in NJ last year
NJ (13-14-7):
1-7-1 past 9GP, outscored 33-14, 4/28 on PP
Zajac (0P) last 4GP
PIT (22-8-5):
2-1-2 past 5GP, 13GF, 5/18 on PP
Crosby (3G, 2A) 4 game PT streak
Capitals (44P) at Islanders (32P) - 7PM
WSH is 2-1-0 vs NYI this season, 1-0-0 at NYI. WSH has won 3 straight at NYI
NYI (13-14-6):
won 2 straight, 9GF, 2/4 on PP
Tavares (1G, 1A) last 6GP
WSH (20-8-4):
1-1-1 past 3GP, 4GA, 7/7 on PK
Ovechkin (2G, 1A) past 4GP
Senators (43P) at Rangers (47P) - 7PM
OTT is 1-0-0 vs NYR this season, shutout win at NYR. OTT has shutout NYR in last 2 meetings
NYR (23-12-1):
lost 2 straight, 7GA in each game, 2/6 on PK
Stepan (2G, 3A) 3 game PT streak
OTT (20-11-3):
won 4 straight, outscoring appointment 15-7, 10/12 on PK
Karlsson (0G, 4A) last 7GP
Bruins (40P) at Blue Jackets (50P) - 7PM
BOS is 2-0-0 vs CBJ this season, 11GF. 1-0-0 at CBJ. BOS has won 2 straight at CBJ
CBJ (23-5-4):
won 12 straight, 18GA,11 at even strength
Atkinson (7G, 7A) 9 game PT streak
BOS (18-14-4):
3-4-3 past 10GP, 22GF, 4/28 on PP
Marhand (1G, 1A) past 2GP
Sabres (32P) at Red Wings (34P) - 730PM
DET is 1-0-0 vs BUF this season, SOW in BUF. DET has gone 9-1-0 past 10GP at home vs BUF
DET (15-15-4):
2-4-1 past 7GP, 24GA, 17/23 on PK
Zetterberg (3A) 3 game PT streak
BUF (12-13-8):
0-2-2 past 4GP, 6GF, 1/7 on PP
Ristolainen (1G, 1A) last 4GP
Wild (46P) at Predators (35P) - 8PM
MIN is 1-0-0 vs NSH this season, winning in NSH. NSH is 2-1-0 past 3 at home vs MIN
NSH (15-13-5):
2-2-1 past 5GP, 9GF, 2/12 on PP
Subban (0P) last 4GP, -5, 17 shots
MIN (21-8-4):
won 10 straight, 16GA, 29/31 on PK
Staal (5G, 5A) 7 game PT streak
Jets (35P) at Blackhawks (49P) - 830PM
WPG is 2-0-0 vs CHI this season, 1GA.
CHI (22-9-5):
0-1-1 past 2GP, 4GF, 2/7 on PP
Panarin (5G, 8A) 7 game PT streak
WPG (16-17-3):
3-8-1 past 12 road GP, 22GF, 6/35 on PP
Laine (2G, 3A) last 4GP
Flames (38P) at Avalanche (25P) - 9PM
CGY was 1-1-1 vs COL last season, 1-1-0 in COL
COL (12-20-1):
0-7-1 past 8GP at home, 14GF, shutout twice, 1/29 on PP
MacKinnon (4G, 4A) last 10GP
CGY (18-16-2):
2-3-0 past 5GP, 13GF, 7/20 on PP
Hamilton (3A) last 3GP
Stars (35P) at Coyotes (27P) - 9PM
ARZ was 2-1-0 vs DAL last season, 2-0-0 at home
ARZ (11-18-5):
lost 4 straight, 6GF, 2/15 on PP
Vrbata (2A) last 4GP
DAL (14-14-7):
1-5-2 past 8GP on road, 30GA, 23/3 on PK
Seguin (1G, 3A) last 5GP
Sharks (43P) at Ducks (40P) - 10PM
ANA is 2-0-1 vs SJ this season. 1-0-0 at home. ANA has won 3 straight at home vs SJ
ANA (17-12-6):
coming off a 2-3-1 road trip, 24GA, 17/22 on PK
Getzlaf (0G, 2A) last 7GP at home
SJ (21-12-1):
6-1-0 past 7GP, 17GA, 19/23 on PK
Burns (4G, 7A) has a PT in 10 of the past 11GP