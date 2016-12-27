Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

While Alex Galchenyuk, David Desharnais and Greg Pateryn are still sidelined long-term, Andrew Shaw and Andrei Markov did not join the team in Tampa for the start of their road trip.

Galchenyuk and Desharnais, however, did skate today for the first time since they were placed on injured reserve on Dec. 7. Both were given six-to-eight week timelines at that time.

Therrien says Markov will not be joining the team on their current road trip. Thus, he will not play against Tampa, Florida and Pittsburgh. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 27, 2016

Updates: Galchenyuk and Desharnais skated for the 1st time today. Markov (groin) not with the team. Shaw continuing his rehab in Brossard. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 27, 2016

21 players practicing today in Tampa - None of the 5 injured players made the trip (Desharnais, Pateryn, Galchenyuk, Markov, Shaw) #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 27, 2016

Chicago Blackhawks

It's a good news, bad news day for the Blackhawks. The team activated centre Artem Anisimov off injured reserve on Tuesday, but placed Marian Hossa on the reserve, retroactive to Dec. 20.

Anisimov was placed on the list Dec. 22, retroactive to Dec. 18. He owns 14 goals and 27 points this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Centre Ryan O'Reilly had an apendectomy on Christmas Day and will be out two to three weeks. - Buffalo News

Carolina Hurricanes

Defenceman Justin Faulk is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, head coach Bill Peters said Tuesday.

Justin Faulk week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Got dinged up in the second half of the Boston game, #Canes head coach Bill Peters said. — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) December 27, 2016

New York Rangers

Starting goaltender Henrik Lundqvist picked up a flu bug over the holiday break and will not start tonight's game against the Ottawa Senators.

Lundqvist out with flu. Raanta tonight v Senators. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) December 27, 2016

Antti Raanta will start in net for the Rangers. Brandon Halverson has also been recalled from the AHL.

The Rangers practised without Alan Vigneault on the ice,as the head coach was delayed to weather returning to New York.

Vigneault not on for skate either, caught in weather situation, is en route to NY. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) December 27, 2016

Dallas Stars

Forward Antoine Roussel has been placed on injured reserve by the Stars, retroactive to Dec. 20. Roussel owns five goals and sits fifth on the Stars in points with 17.

The team recalled forward Jason Dickinson from the AHL to fill Roussel's spot.

Ottawa Senators

The team recalled goaltender Matt O'Connor from AHL Binghamton on Tuesday.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs looking to build off back-to-back road wins The Maple Leafs talk about building off their back-to-back road wins before the holiday break and discuss how they can continue to improve every day.

Goaltender Antoine Bibeau has been recalled from the AHL's Marlies. The team also recalled Byron Froese and Frederik Gauthier. Read more on the call-ups.

Centre Tyler Bozak was on the ice for practice with the team on Tuesday.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Sergei Bobrovsky expected to start tonight against the Boston Bruins.

Sergei Bobrovsky first off for Columbus. — Fluto Shinzawa (@GlobeFluto) December 27, 2016

TSN Game Notes



Penguins (49P) at Devils (33P) - 7PM

PIT is 2-0-0 vs NJ this season, both wins at home. Teams split 2GP in NJ last year

NJ (13-14-7):

1-7-1 past 9GP, outscored 33-14, 4/28 on PP

Zajac (0P) last 4GP

PIT (22-8-5):

2-1-2 past 5GP, 13GF, 5/18 on PP

Crosby (3G, 2A) 4 game PT streak

Capitals (44P) at Islanders (32P) - 7PM

WSH is 2-1-0 vs NYI this season, 1-0-0 at NYI. WSH has won 3 straight at NYI

NYI (13-14-6):

won 2 straight, 9GF, 2/4 on PP

Tavares (1G, 1A) last 6GP

WSH (20-8-4):

1-1-1 past 3GP, 4GA, 7/7 on PK

Ovechkin (2G, 1A) past 4GP

Senators (43P) at Rangers (47P) - 7PM

OTT is 1-0-0 vs NYR this season, shutout win at NYR. OTT has shutout NYR in last 2 meetings

NYR (23-12-1):

lost 2 straight, 7GA in each game, 2/6 on PK

Stepan (2G, 3A) 3 game PT streak

OTT (20-11-3):

won 4 straight, outscoring appointment 15-7, 10/12 on PK

Karlsson (0G, 4A) last 7GP

Bruins (40P) at Blue Jackets (50P) - 7PM

BOS is 2-0-0 vs CBJ this season, 11GF. 1-0-0 at CBJ. BOS has won 2 straight at CBJ

CBJ (23-5-4):

won 12 straight, 18GA,11 at even strength

Atkinson (7G, 7A) 9 game PT streak

BOS (18-14-4):

3-4-3 past 10GP, 22GF, 4/28 on PP

Marhand (1G, 1A) past 2GP

Sabres (32P) at Red Wings (34P) - 730PM

DET is 1-0-0 vs BUF this season, SOW in BUF. DET has gone 9-1-0 past 10GP at home vs BUF

DET (15-15-4):

2-4-1 past 7GP, 24GA, 17/23 on PK

Zetterberg (3A) 3 game PT streak

BUF (12-13-8):

0-2-2 past 4GP, 6GF, 1/7 on PP

Ristolainen (1G, 1A) last 4GP

Wild (46P) at Predators (35P) - 8PM

MIN is 1-0-0 vs NSH this season, winning in NSH. NSH is 2-1-0 past 3 at home vs MIN

NSH (15-13-5):

2-2-1 past 5GP, 9GF, 2/12 on PP

Subban (0P) last 4GP, -5, 17 shots

MIN (21-8-4):

won 10 straight, 16GA, 29/31 on PK

Staal (5G, 5A) 7 game PT streak

Jets (35P) at Blackhawks (49P) - 830PM

WPG is 2-0-0 vs CHI this season, 1GA.

CHI (22-9-5):

0-1-1 past 2GP, 4GF, 2/7 on PP

Panarin (5G, 8A) 7 game PT streak

WPG (16-17-3):

3-8-1 past 12 road GP, 22GF, 6/35 on PP

Laine (2G, 3A) last 4GP

Flames (38P) at Avalanche (25P) - 9PM

CGY was 1-1-1 vs COL last season, 1-1-0 in COL

COL (12-20-1):

0-7-1 past 8GP at home, 14GF, shutout twice, 1/29 on PP

MacKinnon (4G, 4A) last 10GP

CGY (18-16-2):

2-3-0 past 5GP, 13GF, 7/20 on PP

Hamilton (3A) last 3GP

Stars (35P) at Coyotes (27P) - 9PM

ARZ was 2-1-0 vs DAL last season, 2-0-0 at home

ARZ (11-18-5):

lost 4 straight, 6GF, 2/15 on PP

Vrbata (2A) last 4GP

DAL (14-14-7):

1-5-2 past 8GP on road, 30GA, 23/3 on PK

Seguin (1G, 3A) last 5GP

Sharks (43P) at Ducks (40P) - 10PM

ANA is 2-0-1 vs SJ this season. 1-0-0 at home. ANA has won 3 straight at home vs SJ

ANA (17-12-6):

coming off a 2-3-1 road trip, 24GA, 17/22 on PK

Getzlaf (0G, 2A) last 7GP at home

SJ (21-12-1):

6-1-0 past 7GP, 17GA, 19/23 on PK

Burns (4G, 7A) has a PT in 10 of the past 11GP