Montreal Canadiens

Habs forward Alex Galchenyuk skated on the fourth line during practice on Wednesday, a day after 3-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in their home opener. Charles Hudon moved down a line to the third line, while Paul Byron skated up on the second line. At right wing, Artturi Lehkonen moved up to the top line, trading places with Brendan Gallagher. The Canadiens own four goals through four games. - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Pacioretty - Drouin - Lehkonen

Byron - Plekanec - Gallagher

Hudon - Danault - Shaw

Galchenyuk - Mitchell - Hemsky

De La Rose

Defence

Mete - Weber

Alzner - Petry

Benn - Davidson

Morrow - Streit

Goalies

Price

Montoya

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Connor Carrick will miss his second straight game Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils due to an upper-body injury. Swedish rookies Calle Rosen and Andreas Borgman will form the team's third pair for the second straight game. Dominic Moore is expected to return to the lineup as the team's fourth-line centre, while Eric Fehr returns to the press box. - Mark Masters.

Projected lines vs. Devils:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

JvR-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Moore-Brown

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Rosen

Polak-Carrick

Calgary Flames

Goaltender Mike Smith missed practice due to a maintenance day on Tuesday but will start against the Los Angeles Kings.

New Jersey Devils

Forward Kyle Palmieri took part in practice with the Devils on Tuesday and coach John Hynes said he will be in the lineup for Wednesday's clash with the Maple Leafs. Palmieri is dealing with a lower-bdoy injury.

Cory Schneider is expected to start for the Devils, he is 2-0 with a .955 save percentage to start the season. - The Bergen Record.

Buffalo Sabres

Practice lines Wednesday

Girgensons-Eichel-Pominville

Kane-O'Reilly-Okposo

Pouliot-Larsson-Reinhart

Griffith-Josefson-Nolan

Scandella-Risto

Beaulieu-Tennyson

McCabe-Gorges

Antipin & Moulson skating as a pair as well - Team Twitter.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward Cedric Paquette did not practice for a second straight day due to maintenance, but will be good to go Thursday vs. the Penguins. - Joe Smith, Tampa Bay Times

Detroit Red Wings

X-Rays on defenceman Danny DeKeyser came back negative on Tuesday after the defenceman blocked a shot against the Dallas Stars. He is considered day-to-day. Niklas Kronwall, who is yet to play this season, could make his debut on Thursday night after dealing with a groin injury. If Kronwall can't play, Luke Witkowski is an option to drop back to the blueline. - Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press.

NHL Notes

Devils (4P) at Maple Leafs (6P) - 730PM

TOR was 2-0-1 vs NJ last season, 4GF in each game

TOR has won 3 straight at home vs NJ, twice in a shootout

TOR (3-0-0):

19GF in 3GP, 6/16 on PP. Last time starting season 4-0-0 was in 10-11

Matthews (2G, 3A) has a PT in all 3GP

NJ (2-0-0):

won 2 straight, 10GF, 3/8 on PP

Bratt (3G, 2A) has scored in both games

Penguins (3P) at Capitals (5P) - 730PM

First meeting since PIT beat WSH in 7GP in 2nd rd of playoffs (shutout in WSH in Gm7)

WSH was 2-0-2 vs PIT in 16-17 reg season, 2-0-0 at home, 12GF

WSH (2-0-1):

2 of 3GP decided past regulation (both on road), 1-0-0 at home, 6GF, 1/4 on PP}

Ovechkin (7G) has scored in 2 of 3GP, 18 shots

PIT (1-1-1):

0-1-0 on road this season, back to last reg season, lost 3 straight on road, outscored 18-6

Crosby (1G, 4A) has a PT in all 3GP

Bruins (2P) at Avalanche (4P) - 930PM

COL is 1-0-0 vs BOS this season, 4-0 win in BOS

BOS has gone 5-0-1 past 6GP in COL

COL (2-1-0):

home opener, worst home record in NHL in 16-17, 13-26-2 (.341PTS%)

Duchene (1G, 2A) has a PT in 2 of 3GP

BOS (1-1-0):

shutout loss in last game, to COL at home, 1/9 on PP in 2GP

Krejci (3A) in season opener

Islanders (3P) at Ducks (3P) - 10PM

NYI were 2-0-0 vs ANA last season, both wins past regulation

NYI have won 4 straight vs ANA, 7GA, 2 of the wins in ANA

ANA (1-1-1):

0-1-1 past 2GP, both at home, 2GF, 0/11 on PP on the season

Perry (0P) last 2GP, 5 shots

NYI (1-1-1):

0-1-0 on the road, shutout loss in season opener

Tavares (2G, 1A) on the season all 3P game in same game

Flames (4P) at Kings (4P) - 1030PM

CGY was 3-2-0 vs LAK last season, 1-1-0 at LA

LAK have gone 4-1-0 past 5GP at home vs CGY (lost last)

LAK (2-0-0):

1GA in 2GP, 9/9 on PK

Quick has stopped 59 of 60 shots

CGY (2-1-0):

won 2 straight, outscoring opponent 8-3, 3/10 on PP"

Gaudreau (1G, 4A) last 2GP