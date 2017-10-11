3h ago
Ice Chips: Galchenyuk drops to fourth line
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Habs forward Alex Galchenyuk skated on the fourth line during practice on Wednesday, a day after 3-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in their home opener. Charles Hudon moved down a line to the third line, while Paul Byron skated up on the second line. At right wing, Artturi Lehkonen moved up to the top line, trading places with Brendan Gallagher. The Canadiens own four goals through four games. - John Lu, TSN
Forwards
Pacioretty - Drouin - Lehkonen
Byron - Plekanec - Gallagher
Hudon - Danault - Shaw
Galchenyuk - Mitchell - Hemsky
De La Rose
Defence
Mete - Weber
Alzner - Petry
Benn - Davidson
Morrow - Streit
Goalies
Price
Montoya
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Connor Carrick will miss his second straight game Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils due to an upper-body injury. Swedish rookies Calle Rosen and Andreas Borgman will form the team's third pair for the second straight game. Dominic Moore is expected to return to the lineup as the team's fourth-line centre, while Eric Fehr returns to the press box. - Mark Masters.
Projected lines vs. Devils:
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
JvR-Bozak-Marner
Martin-Moore-Brown
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Borgman-Rosen
Polak-Carrick
Calgary Flames
Goaltender Mike Smith missed practice due to a maintenance day on Tuesday but will start against the Los Angeles Kings.
New Jersey Devils
Forward Kyle Palmieri took part in practice with the Devils on Tuesday and coach John Hynes said he will be in the lineup for Wednesday's clash with the Maple Leafs. Palmieri is dealing with a lower-bdoy injury.
Cory Schneider is expected to start for the Devils, he is 2-0 with a .955 save percentage to start the season. - The Bergen Record.
Buffalo Sabres
Practice lines Wednesday
Girgensons-Eichel-Pominville
Kane-O'Reilly-Okposo
Pouliot-Larsson-Reinhart
Griffith-Josefson-Nolan
Scandella-Risto
Beaulieu-Tennyson
McCabe-Gorges
Antipin & Moulson skating as a pair as well - Team Twitter.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forward Cedric Paquette did not practice for a second straight day due to maintenance, but will be good to go Thursday vs. the Penguins. - Joe Smith, Tampa Bay Times
Detroit Red Wings
X-Rays on defenceman Danny DeKeyser came back negative on Tuesday after the defenceman blocked a shot against the Dallas Stars. He is considered day-to-day. Niklas Kronwall, who is yet to play this season, could make his debut on Thursday night after dealing with a groin injury. If Kronwall can't play, Luke Witkowski is an option to drop back to the blueline. - Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press.
NHL Notes
Devils (4P) at Maple Leafs (6P) - 730PM
TOR was 2-0-1 vs NJ last season, 4GF in each game
TOR has won 3 straight at home vs NJ, twice in a shootout
TOR (3-0-0):
19GF in 3GP, 6/16 on PP. Last time starting season 4-0-0 was in 10-11
Matthews (2G, 3A) has a PT in all 3GP
NJ (2-0-0):
won 2 straight, 10GF, 3/8 on PP
Bratt (3G, 2A) has scored in both games
Penguins (3P) at Capitals (5P) - 730PM
First meeting since PIT beat WSH in 7GP in 2nd rd of playoffs (shutout in WSH in Gm7)
WSH was 2-0-2 vs PIT in 16-17 reg season, 2-0-0 at home, 12GF
WSH (2-0-1):
2 of 3GP decided past regulation (both on road), 1-0-0 at home, 6GF, 1/4 on PP}
Ovechkin (7G) has scored in 2 of 3GP, 18 shots
PIT (1-1-1):
0-1-0 on road this season, back to last reg season, lost 3 straight on road, outscored 18-6
Crosby (1G, 4A) has a PT in all 3GP
Bruins (2P) at Avalanche (4P) - 930PM
COL is 1-0-0 vs BOS this season, 4-0 win in BOS
BOS has gone 5-0-1 past 6GP in COL
COL (2-1-0):
home opener, worst home record in NHL in 16-17, 13-26-2 (.341PTS%)
Duchene (1G, 2A) has a PT in 2 of 3GP
BOS (1-1-0):
shutout loss in last game, to COL at home, 1/9 on PP in 2GP
Krejci (3A) in season opener
Islanders (3P) at Ducks (3P) - 10PM
NYI were 2-0-0 vs ANA last season, both wins past regulation
NYI have won 4 straight vs ANA, 7GA, 2 of the wins in ANA
ANA (1-1-1):
0-1-1 past 2GP, both at home, 2GF, 0/11 on PP on the season
Perry (0P) last 2GP, 5 shots
NYI (1-1-1):
0-1-0 on the road, shutout loss in season opener
Tavares (2G, 1A) on the season all 3P game in same game
Flames (4P) at Kings (4P) - 1030PM
CGY was 3-2-0 vs LAK last season, 1-1-0 at LA
LAK have gone 4-1-0 past 5GP at home vs CGY (lost last)
LAK (2-0-0):
1GA in 2GP, 9/9 on PK
Quick has stopped 59 of 60 shots
CGY (2-1-0):
won 2 straight, outscoring opponent 8-3, 3/10 on PP"
Gaudreau (1G, 4A) last 2GP