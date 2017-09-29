1h ago
Ice Chips: Galchenyuk moved to third line
TSN.ca Staff
Julien: The most important thing is getting better
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens will have a lot of reserves in the lineup Friday against the Florida Panthers for their second-last preseason game.
Here are the Habs' lines for tonight's game, per TSN Canadiens Reporter John Lu.
Hudon - Plekanec - Lehkonen
Byron - Danault - Shaw
Galchenyuk - Holland - Scherbak
Martinsen - Froese - McCarron
Alzner - Petry
Mete - Benn
Davidson - Jerabek
Lindgren
Fucale
Head coach Claude Julien has Alex Galchenyuk on third line, skating with two AHL players in Peter Holland and Nikita Scherbak. And Charlie Lindgren is fully healed from a lower body injury he incurred earlier this week and might play the whole game Friday. Julien says that when he has to make final roster decisions on Sunday, rookies Mete and Hudon will be in the mix.
Detroit Red Wings
Henrik Zetterberg, who has been dealing with a neck injury, will make his preseason debut for the Detroit Red Wings Friday night versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to Dana Wakiji of DetroitRedWings.com
Here are Red Wings' lines for the game, per Wakiji:
Tatar-Zetterberg-Nyquist
Mantha-Larkin-Frk
Helm-Nielsen-Sheahan
Booth-Street-Glendening
Ericsson-Green
Dekeyser-Daley
Ouellet-Hicketts
Howard
McCollum
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs will bring an NHL-heavy group to Detroit for Friday's game. TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton reports that Frederik Andersen will play the whole game in net, and Curtis McEhinney will do the same on Saturday when the two teams square off again in Toronto.
Here are the Leafs' lines for Friday night, per Shilton.
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
JvR-Bozak-Marner
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
Martin-Moore-Brown
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Marincin-Holl
Borgman-Rosen