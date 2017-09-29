Julien: The most important thing is getting better

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens will have a lot of reserves in the lineup Friday against the Florida Panthers for their second-last preseason game.

Here are the Habs' lines for tonight's game, per TSN Canadiens Reporter John Lu.

Hudon - Plekanec - Lehkonen

Byron - Danault - Shaw

Galchenyuk - Holland - Scherbak

Martinsen - Froese - McCarron

Alzner - Petry

Mete - Benn

Davidson - Jerabek

Lindgren

Fucale

Head coach Claude Julien has Alex Galchenyuk on third line, skating with two AHL players in Peter Holland and Nikita Scherbak. And Charlie Lindgren is fully healed from a lower body injury he incurred earlier this week and might play the whole game Friday. Julien says that when he has to make final roster decisions on Sunday, rookies Mete and Hudon will be in the mix.

Detroit Red Wings

Henrik Zetterberg, who has been dealing with a neck injury, will make his preseason debut for the Detroit Red Wings Friday night versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to Dana Wakiji of DetroitRedWings.com

Here are Red Wings' lines for the game, per Wakiji:

Tatar-Zetterberg-Nyquist

Mantha-Larkin-Frk

Helm-Nielsen-Sheahan

Booth-Street-Glendening

Ericsson-Green

Dekeyser-Daley

Ouellet-Hicketts

Howard

McCollum

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs will bring an NHL-heavy group to Detroit for Friday's game. TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton reports that Frederik Andersen will play the whole game in net, and Curtis McEhinney will do the same on Saturday when the two teams square off again in Toronto.

Here are the Leafs' lines for Friday night, per Shilton.

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

JvR-Bozak-Marner

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

Martin-Moore-Brown

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Marincin-Holl

Borgman-Rosen