5h ago
Ice Chips: Galchenyuk ready to go Thursday
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
The Habs got some good news on Wednesday as injured forward Alex Galchenyuk will return to action Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. Galchenyuk suffered a knee injury in early December and has been sidelined ever since. The 22-year-old has 11 goals and 16 assists over 30 games this season with the Habs. - John Lu, TSN
In other news, forward Brendan Gallagher (broken hand) skated with a strength and conditioning coach. Gallagher was hit by a slap shot from defenceman Shea Weber in a game against the Dallas Stars on Jan. 4. He underwent surgery on the injury and was expected to miss up to eight weeks. - Amanda Stein, TSN
Defenceman Mark Barberio was placed on waivers at noon for the purpose of assignment to St. John's, while the team also sent winger Daniel Carr back to the IceCaps. - John Lu
Practice Lines
Forwards
Pacioretty - Danault - Radulov
Desharnais - Galchenyuk - Shaw
Lehkonen - Plekanec - Byron
De la Rose/Andrighetto - Mitchell - Flynn/Carr
Defence
Emelin - Weber
Beaulieu - Petry
Markov - Nesterov
Pateryn
Goalies
Price
Montoya
Ottawa Senators
The Sens acquired AHL forward Marc Hagel from the Minnesota Wild for future considerations. The 28-year-old has seven points in 26 AHL games this season and will be assigned to Binghamton. - Team Release
Pittsburgh Penguins
The team announced Wednesday that F Conor Sheary will be out 4-6 weeks with an upper body injury.
New Jersey Devils
Captain Andy Greene has missed the last 12 games due to a left arm injury could return to action on Friday against the Calgary Flames. The 34-year-old defenceman has three goals and six assists over 39 games with the Devils in 2016-17, his 11th year with the team. Andrew Gross, NorthJersey.com