Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs got some good news on Wednesday as injured forward Alex Galchenyuk will return to action Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. Galchenyuk suffered a knee injury in early December and has been sidelined ever since. The 22-year-old has 11 goals and 16 assists over 30 games this season with the Habs. - John Lu, TSN

#Habs Galchenyuk says he's ready to play Thursday vs #Flyers. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 1, 2017

In other news, forward Brendan Gallagher (broken hand) skated with a strength and conditioning coach. Gallagher was hit by a slap shot from defenceman Shea Weber in a game against the Dallas Stars on Jan. 4. He underwent surgery on the injury and was expected to miss up to eight weeks. - Amanda Stein, TSN

#Habs: Brendan Gallagher skated with strength and conditioning coach this morning. No blade on his stick. #TSN690 — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 1, 2017

Defenceman Mark Barberio was placed on waivers at noon for the purpose of assignment to St. John's, while the team also sent winger Daniel Carr back to the IceCaps. - John Lu

Practice Lines

Forwards

Pacioretty - Danault - Radulov

Desharnais - Galchenyuk - Shaw

Lehkonen - Plekanec - Byron

De la Rose/Andrighetto - Mitchell - Flynn/Carr

Defence

Emelin - Weber

Beaulieu - Petry

Markov - Nesterov

Pateryn

Goalies

Price

Montoya

Ottawa Senators

The Sens acquired AHL forward Marc Hagel from the Minnesota Wild for future considerations. The 28-year-old has seven points in 26 AHL games this season and will be assigned to Binghamton. - Team Release

Pittsburgh Penguins

The team announced Wednesday that F Conor Sheary will be out 4-6 weeks with an upper body injury.

New Jersey Devils

Captain Andy Greene has missed the last 12 games due to a left arm injury could return to action on Friday against the Calgary Flames. The 34-year-old defenceman has three goals and six assists over 39 games with the Devils in 2016-17, his 11th year with the team. Andrew Gross, NorthJersey.com