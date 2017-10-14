Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Alex Galchenyuk returned to practice after missing yesterday’s practice due to flu-like symptoms. He’s skating with the same linemates as he did in Wednesday’s practice.

Tomas Plekanec missed the morning skate due to flu-like symptoms. Status to be updated following morning skate.

David Schlemko has been recalled from Laval after playing a conditioning game with the Rocket last night but is not taking part in the morning skate. - TSN

Projected Lines vs. Maple Leafs

Pacioretty - Drouin - Lehkonen

Byron - De La Rose - Gallagher

Hudon - Danault - Shaw

Galchenyuk - Mitchell - Hemsky

Mete - Weber

Alzner - Petry

Benn - Davidson

Price

Montoya

Scratch: Morrow

Winnipeg Jets

Adam Lowry was not at the team's morning skate Saturday ahead of their game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Connor Hellebuyck will start in net for the team. - TSN