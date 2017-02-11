Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

G Craig Anderson to start Saturday afternoon against New York Islanders. Anderson last played on Dec. 5 and has been on personal leave to be with his wife Nicholle while she goes through treatment for throat cancer.

Montreal Canadiens

*Pacioretty skipped morning skate due to a virus. Update following morning skate.



*Flynn - Danault - Radulov

Andrighetto - Plekanec -Shaw

Lehkonen - Galchenyuk - Byron

Carr - McCarron - Mitchell



Emelin - Weber

Markov - Petry

Beaulieu - Pateryn



Price starting

Montoya



Power play:

Andrighetto - Danault - Radulov

Weber - Markov



Shaw - Plekanec - Galchenyuk

Petry - Beaulieu

Boston Bruins

F Peter Cehlarik, a recent call up from Providence, could find his way into Bruins lineup Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.

“We’re tinkering with lines still,’’ interim head coach Bruce Cassidy said, as quoted by the Boston Globe. “There is a chance [he’ll play]. We’ll make that decision. Everyone’s healthy, other than [Austin] Czarnik, so it’s just a matter of what pieces fit best.’’ - Boston Globe

Bruins D Zdeno Chara practised Friday and is likely to be ready for a weekend back-to-back against the Canucks and Montreal Canadiens.

“It was good yesterday and a lot of progress from yesterday to today, so I should be good to go for tomorrow," Chara said. - Boston Globe

Buffalo Sabres

D Cody Franson (foot) was in a walking boot Friday and has been ruled out for weekend contests against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks.

“Franson blocked a shot in his foot and more evaluation for today,” coach Dan Bylsma said, as quoted by the Buffalo News. “He is not going to be playing tomorrow or Sunday.”

“He’s more than day-to-day at this point,” Bylsma said. “It’ll be through the weekend, then we’ll see on Monday."

F Zemgus Girgensons (full body) will also miss the entire weekend schedule while D Zach Bogosian (ribs) has been skating and the team is keeping a close eye on his progress and will see how he handles contact. - Buffalo News

Columbus Blue Jackets

Despite returning to practice on Thursday, D David Savard says he is not ready to return after suffering from back spasms.

"We'll see how it goes in the next couple days," Savard said, as quoted by the Columbus Dispatch. "I'll jump back into the battle drills and see how it reacts and go from there. Just trying to get back in shape a little bit." - Columbus Dispatch

Detroit Red Wings

G Jimmy Howard was recalled from a conditioning stint with Grand Rapids and D Jonathan Ericsson (wrist) was placed on long-term injured reserve. Ericsson will miss up to 12 weeks while Howard hasn't placed since spraining his MCL on Dec. 20. - MLive

Philadelphia Flyers

F Jordan Weal has been called up from AHL's Phantoms to replace injured Travis Konecny. - Philadelphia Inquirer

D Michael Del Zotto (ankle) is targeting Wednesday's game against Calgary Flames for a return. He suffered the injury against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 21. - Philadelphia Courier-Post

Pittsburgh Penguins

F Bryan Rust (arm) will not play Saturday against Arizona Coyotes, however F Evgeni Malkin was optimistic about return to the lineup after suffering an undisclosed injury.

“It’s tough to say right now, but there’s a good chance,” Malkin said, as qupted by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I feel good today, and we’ll see what’s going on tomorrow morning. … I’m not saying 100 percent, but there’s a good chance I play.” - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

San Jose Sharks

F Kevin Labanc and D Tim Heed recalled, F Ryan Carpenter and D Joakim Ryan reassigned. - CSN