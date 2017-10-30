3h ago
Ice Chips: Gostisbehere 'day-to-day' for Flyers
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Ducks 4, Hurricanes 3 (SO)
Phildelphia Flyers
Both centre Nolan Patrick and defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere were labelled day-to-day by general manager Ron Hextall on Monday. Gostisbehere sustained an upper-body injury on Saturday night on a hit by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov. Patrick has been sidelined since Oct. 24 due to an upper-body injury.
Defenceman Samuel Morin, who was recalled from the AHL on Monday, is dealing with a nagging injury and his status for Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes will be decided in the afternoon. If Morin can't play Monday, the team will recall defenceman Mark Alt. - Dave Isaac, USA Today.
Ottawa Senators
The team recalled Max McCormick from the AHL's Belleville Bulls on Monday. Head coach Guy Boucher said Sunday centre Kyle Turris would likely miss his third straight game on Monday night due to a viral infection.
Craig Anderson will start in net Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens. Anderson is 4-1-3 this season and owns a .913 save percentage with a 2.67 goals against average.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets do not know yet if they will have forward Cam Atkinson Monday night when they take on the Boston Bruins. Atkinson left Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues in the third period. Head coach John Tortorella did not provide an update on the 28-year-old.
Forward Tyler Motte was recalled from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Monday. Motte owns five goals and two assists in seven games with the Monsters this season.
Anaheim Ducks
Forward Ryan Getzlaf left Sunday's win over the Carolina Hurricanes in the second period after taking a deflected puck to the face and did not return. The Ducks said Getzlaf would be evaluated on Monday. The 32-year-old missed five games earlier this season due to a lower-body injury. He owns one goal and seven points through six games with the Ducks this season. The team is already without Ryan Kesler, Patrick Eaves, Cam Fowler and Kevin Bieksa due to injury.
Vegas Golden Knights
Oscar Dansk is expected to start against the New York Islanders on Monday night. Dansk is 3-0 to start the season with a .959 save percentage and a 1.35 goals against average. - Las Vegas Review Journal.
New York Islanders
It looks like the Islanders will roll out the same lineup they had in their 6-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. - Brian Compton, NHL.com.
Arizona Coyotes
The Coyotes have officially recalled goaltender Hunter Miska from the AHL. In four games with the Tuscon Roadrunners this season, he is 3-0-0 with a save percentage of .884.
Colorado Avalanche
Centre Alexander Kerfoot was able to play Saturday but didn’t any ice time. Kerfoot suffered an upper-body injury Friday when they took on the Vegas Golden Knights. In 11 games this year, he has three goals and three assists. - The Denver Post
Monday's Matchups:
Knights (16P) at Islanders (13P) - 7PM
First meeting
NYI (6-4-1):
4-1-0 past 5GP, 23GF, 5/18 on PP
Tavares (7G, 3A) last 4GP (two hat-tricks last 3GP)
VGK (8-1-0):
won 5 straight, all at home, outscoring opponent 22-9, 5/22 on PP
Neal (1G, 3A) last 5GP
Coyotes (1P) at Flyers (12P) - 7PM
ARZ was 2-0-0 vs PHI last season. Both wins by 1G
PHI (6-5-0):
1-2-0 last 3GP at home, 4GF, 1/13 on PP
Voracek (2G, 4A) 3 game PT streak
ARZ (0-10-1):
0-6-0 on road, 27GA, 11/15 on PK
Keller (5G, 3A) 5 game PT streak
Bruins (10P) at Blue Jackets (14P) - 7PM
BOS was 2-1-0 vs CBJ last season, 1-1-0 at CBJ
CBJ (7-4-0):
2-3-0 past 5GP, 12GF, 2/14 on PP
Calvert (3G) last 4GP
BOS (4-3-2):
2-0-2 last 4GP, 13GF, 5/15 on PP
Marchand (199 career goals), 6G, 5A last 7GP
Canadiens (7P) at Senators (15P) - 730PM
MTL was 3-1-1 vs OTT last season. 1-0-1 in OTT, both games shootouts
OTT (5-1-5):
2-0-3 past 5GP, 21GF, 3/15 on PP
Stone (4G, 2A) last 4GP
MTL (3-7-1):
lost 5 straight on the road, outscored 24-6, 2/21 on PP
Drouin (3A) last 5GP
Lightning (19P) at Panthers (9P) - 730PM
Teams split 2GP this season, FLA winning at home. FLA has won 5 straight at home vs TB
FLA (4-5-1):
2-1-1 last 4GP, 15GF, 4/17 on PP
Dadonov (4G, 2A) last 4GP
TB (9-2-1):
3-0-1 last 4 road GP, 14GF, 3/13 on PP
Stamkos (1G, 10A) in 5 road GP, 2A in each road GP
Kings (19P) at Blues (19P) - 8PM
STL was 2-1-0 vs LAK last season, 1-0-0 at home. STL has won 2 straight at home vs LAK, 1GA
STL (9-2-1):
5-0-1 past 6GP, 22GF, 2/17 on PP
Schwartz (5G, 3A) last 7GP
LAK (9-1-1):
won 3 straight, all on the road, 3GA, 8/8 on PK
Kopitar (1G, 1A) last 2GP
Stars (12P) at Canucks (13P) - 10PM
DAL was 2-0-1 vs VAN last season, 1-0-1 in VAN. DAL has gone 6-0-1 last 7GP in VAN
VAN (6-3-1):
won 4 straight, 5GA, 11/11 on PK
Boeser (4A) last 3GP
DAL (6-5-0):
1-2-0 past 3GP, all on road, 9GF, 5/11 on PP (won last)
Benn (5G, 4A) last 5GP
Maple Leafs (14P) at Sharks (10P) - 1030PM
SJ was 2-0-0 vs TOR last season. SJ has won 4 straight at home vs TOR, outscoring them 19-4
SJ (5-5-0):
coming off a 3-2-0 road trip, 10GA, 19/20 on PK
Couture (5G, 1A) last 4GP
TOR (7-4-0):
3-1-0 on the road, 16GF, 3/10 on PP (lost last)
Matthews (4G, 3A) on the road this season