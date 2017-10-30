Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Phildelphia Flyers

Both centre Nolan Patrick and defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere were labelled day-to-day by general manager Ron Hextall on Monday. Gostisbehere sustained an upper-body injury on Saturday night on a hit by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov. Patrick has been sidelined since Oct. 24 due to an upper-body injury.

Defenceman Samuel Morin, who was recalled from the AHL on Monday, is dealing with a nagging injury and his status for Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes will be decided in the afternoon. If Morin can't play Monday, the team will recall defenceman Mark Alt. - Dave Isaac, USA Today.

Ottawa Senators

The team recalled Max McCormick from the AHL's Belleville Bulls on Monday. Head coach Guy Boucher said Sunday centre Kyle Turris would likely miss his third straight game on Monday night due to a viral infection.

Craig Anderson will start in net Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens. Anderson is 4-1-3 this season and owns a .913 save percentage with a 2.67 goals against average.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets do not know yet if they will have forward Cam Atkinson Monday night when they take on the Boston Bruins. Atkinson left Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues in the third period. Head coach John Tortorella did not provide an update on the 28-year-old.

Forward Tyler Motte was recalled from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Monday. Motte owns five goals and two assists in seven games with the Monsters this season.

Anaheim Ducks

Forward Ryan Getzlaf left Sunday's win over the Carolina Hurricanes in the second period after taking a deflected puck to the face and did not return. The Ducks said Getzlaf would be evaluated on Monday. The 32-year-old missed five games earlier this season due to a lower-body injury. He owns one goal and seven points through six games with the Ducks this season. The team is already without Ryan Kesler, Patrick Eaves, Cam Fowler and Kevin Bieksa due to injury.

Vegas Golden Knights

Oscar Dansk is expected to start against the New York Islanders on Monday night. Dansk is 3-0 to start the season with a .959 save percentage and a 1.35 goals against average. - Las Vegas Review Journal.

New York Islanders

It looks like the Islanders will roll out the same lineup they had in their 6-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. - Brian Compton, NHL.com.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes have officially recalled goaltender Hunter Miska from the AHL. In four games with the Tuscon Roadrunners this season, he is 3-0-0 with a save percentage of .884.

Colorado Avalanche

Centre Alexander Kerfoot was able to play Saturday but didn’t any ice time. Kerfoot suffered an upper-body injury Friday when they took on the Vegas Golden Knights. In 11 games this year, he has three goals and three assists. - The Denver Post

TSN Game Notes

Marleau Sharks Franchise Rankings

GP 1493 1st

G 508 1st

P 1082 1st

A 574 2nd

Monday's Matchups:

Knights (16P) at Islanders (13P) - 7PM

First meeting

NYI (6-4-1):

4-1-0 past 5GP, 23GF, 5/18 on PP

Tavares (7G, 3A) last 4GP (two hat-tricks last 3GP)

VGK (8-1-0):

won 5 straight, all at home, outscoring opponent 22-9, 5/22 on PP

Neal (1G, 3A) last 5GP

Coyotes (1P) at Flyers (12P) - 7PM

ARZ was 2-0-0 vs PHI last season. Both wins by 1G

PHI (6-5-0):

1-2-0 last 3GP at home, 4GF, 1/13 on PP

Voracek (2G, 4A) 3 game PT streak

ARZ (0-10-1):

0-6-0 on road, 27GA, 11/15 on PK

Keller (5G, 3A) 5 game PT streak

Bruins (10P) at Blue Jackets (14P) - 7PM

BOS was 2-1-0 vs CBJ last season, 1-1-0 at CBJ

CBJ (7-4-0):

2-3-0 past 5GP, 12GF, 2/14 on PP

Calvert (3G) last 4GP

BOS (4-3-2):

2-0-2 last 4GP, 13GF, 5/15 on PP

Marchand (199 career goals), 6G, 5A last 7GP

Canadiens (7P) at Senators (15P) - 730PM

MTL was 3-1-1 vs OTT last season. 1-0-1 in OTT, both games shootouts

OTT (5-1-5):

2-0-3 past 5GP, 21GF, 3/15 on PP

Stone (4G, 2A) last 4GP

MTL (3-7-1):

lost 5 straight on the road, outscored 24-6, 2/21 on PP

Drouin (3A) last 5GP

Lightning (19P) at Panthers (9P) - 730PM

Teams split 2GP this season, FLA winning at home. FLA has won 5 straight at home vs TB

FLA (4-5-1):

2-1-1 last 4GP, 15GF, 4/17 on PP

Dadonov (4G, 2A) last 4GP

TB (9-2-1):

3-0-1 last 4 road GP, 14GF, 3/13 on PP

Stamkos (1G, 10A) in 5 road GP, 2A in each road GP

Kings (19P) at Blues (19P) - 8PM

STL was 2-1-0 vs LAK last season, 1-0-0 at home. STL has won 2 straight at home vs LAK, 1GA

STL (9-2-1):

5-0-1 past 6GP, 22GF, 2/17 on PP

Schwartz (5G, 3A) last 7GP

LAK (9-1-1):

won 3 straight, all on the road, 3GA, 8/8 on PK

Kopitar (1G, 1A) last 2GP

Stars (12P) at Canucks (13P) - 10PM

DAL was 2-0-1 vs VAN last season, 1-0-1 in VAN. DAL has gone 6-0-1 last 7GP in VAN

VAN (6-3-1):

won 4 straight, 5GA, 11/11 on PK

Boeser (4A) last 3GP

DAL (6-5-0):

1-2-0 past 3GP, all on road, 9GF, 5/11 on PP (won last)

Benn (5G, 4A) last 5GP

Maple Leafs (14P) at Sharks (10P) - 1030PM

SJ was 2-0-0 vs TOR last season. SJ has won 4 straight at home vs TOR, outscoring them 19-4

SJ (5-5-0):

coming off a 3-2-0 road trip, 10GA, 19/20 on PK

Couture (5G, 1A) last 4GP

TOR (7-4-0):

3-1-0 on the road, 16GF, 3/10 on PP (lost last)

Matthews (4G, 3A) on the road this season