Beaulieu will be a healthy scratch against Blackhawks

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Minnesota Wild

Forward Martin Hanzal is ill and will not play against the Washington Capitals. Tyler Graovac will play in his place.

Boudreau says Hanzal will not play tonight (sick) and Graovac will slide into the lineup. #MINvsWSH — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 14, 2017

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Tomas Plekanec (upper body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Chicago Blackhawks after skating with Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron at morning skate. Plekanec has missed the last three games.

Lines at morning skate:

Pacioretty – Danault – Shaw

Lehkonen - Galchenyuk – Radulov

Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher

King – Ott – Mitchell

Markov – Weber

Emelin – Petry

Davidson/Beaulieu – Benn

Price

Montoya

Scratches: Martinsen, McCarron, scratch on D undetermined as yet

Boston Bruins

There's a chance that forward Ryan Spooner (concussion) could play Wednesday against the Calgary Flames. - Boston Herald

NHL game notes

“I’m 40, I’m A Man”

Most points after turning 40 years old:

Gordie Howe (268)

Jaromir Jagr (267)

Teemu Selanne (197)

Mark Recchi (171)

Johnny Bucyk (144)

From Elias SB

Most GP By A Goalie MTL History

Player GP

Jacques Plante 556

Patrick Roy 551

Carey Price 499

Ken Dryden 397

Bill Durnan 383

Freddy Andersen

Last 7 Starts

Rec 3-1-3

GAA 1.94

SV% .941

Home/Road 4/3

Streak Won 3

Vs Florida This Season

Rec 3-0-0

GAA 1.62

SV% .952

(has won last 4 starts vs FLA)

Wild (92P) at Capitals (95P) - 7PM

WSH was 2-0-0 vs MIN last season, both wins by 1G

WSH (44-17-7):

lost 4 straight, outscored 17-8, 2/17 on PP

Ovechkin (0G, 4A) last 10GP

MIN (43-18-6):

2-4-0 past 6GP, 14GF (7 in one game), 1/17 on PP

Granlund (2G, 1A) last 2GP

Islanders (75P) at Hurricanes (67P) - 7PM

CAR is 3-0-0 vs NYI this season, 20GF, 1-0-0 at home

CAR (28-27-11):

2-0-1 past 3GP, 14GF, 3/8 on PP

Skinner (3G, 2A) last 5GP

NYI (32-25-11):

lost 2 straight, 12GA, 2/3 on PK

Tavares (2G, 3A) last 5GP

Blackhawks (91P) at Canadiens (86P) - 730PM

CHI is 1-0-0 vs MTL this season, winning at home. CHI has won 2 straight in MTL, 1GA

MTL (39-22-8):

7-1-0 past 8GP, 14GA, 11/13 on PK

Pacioretty (5G, 3A) last 8GP

CHI (43-20-5):

8-1-0 past 9GP on road, 40GF, 8/21 on PP (lost last)

Kane (3G, 2A) last 4GP

Lightning (75P) at Senators (84P) - 730PM

TB is 2-1-0 vs OTT this season, 1-0-0 in OTT. TB has won 2 straight in OTT, both 4-1

OTT (39-22-6):

won 6 straight, 11GA, 16/20 on PK

Karlsson (3G, 4A) last 5GP

TB (33-26-9):

won 3 straight, 10GF, 3/9 on PP

Kucherov (3G, 3A) last 3GP

Maple Leafs (76P) at Panthers (69P) - 730PM

TOR is 3-0-0 vs FLA this season, 5GA. 1-0-0 in FLA

FLA (29-27-11):

0-4-1 past 5GP, 10GF, 3/15 on PP

Jagr (2G) has scored in back to back games

TOR (31-22-14):

won 3 straight, 2GA in each game, 5/7 on PK

Marner (2G, 4A) 5 game PT streak

Stars (64P) at Oilers (79P) - 9PM

Teams have split 2GP this season, DAL 1-0-0 in EDM. EDM has gone 2-1-0 past 3GP at home vs DAL

EDM (35-24-9):

0-2-1 past 3GP, 4GF, 1/7 on PP

McDavid (1G) last 3GP

DAL (27-31-10):

lost 2 straight, outscored 10-3, 1/6 on PP

Seguin (1G, 5A) last 5GP

Coyotes (88P) at Kings (72P) - 1030PM

LAK are 2-1-0 vs ARZ this season, 0-1-0 at home. ARZ has won 3 straight at LAK

LAK (33-29-6):

4-2-0 past 6GP at home, 17GF, 8/26 on PP

Carter (1G, 2A) last 3GP

ARZ (25-35-8):

won 2 straight, 6GF, 2/5 on PP

Vrbata (1G) last 4GP

Sabres (68P) at Sharks (89P) - 1030PM

BUF is 1-0-0 vs SJ this season, OTW at home. BUF has won 5 straight in SJ, 4 of the games allowing 1 or none

SJ (41-20-7):

4-1-0 past 5GP at home, 8GA, 13/15 on PK

Burns (3A) last 5GP, all of the assists came in same game

BUF (28-29-12):

2-6-2 last 10GP, 39GA, 25/29 on PK

Eichel (6G, 12A) has a PT in 12 of past 13GP