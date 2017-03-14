3h ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Beaulieu a healthy scratch
TSN.ca Staff
Beaulieu will be a healthy scratch against Blackhawks
Minnesota Wild
Forward Martin Hanzal is ill and will not play against the Washington Capitals. Tyler Graovac will play in his place.
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Tomas Plekanec (upper body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Chicago Blackhawks after skating with Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron at morning skate. Plekanec has missed the last three games.
Lines at morning skate:
Pacioretty – Danault – Shaw
Lehkonen - Galchenyuk – Radulov
Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher
King – Ott – Mitchell
Markov – Weber
Emelin – Petry
Davidson/Beaulieu – Benn
Price
Montoya
Scratches: Martinsen, McCarron, scratch on D undetermined as yet
Boston Bruins
There's a chance that forward Ryan Spooner (concussion) could play Wednesday against the Calgary Flames. - Boston Herald
NHL game notes
“I’m 40, I’m A Man”
Most points after turning 40 years old:
Gordie Howe (268)
Jaromir Jagr (267)
Teemu Selanne (197)
Mark Recchi (171)
Johnny Bucyk (144)
From Elias SB
Most GP By A Goalie MTL History
Player GP
Jacques Plante 556
Patrick Roy 551
Carey Price 499
Ken Dryden 397
Bill Durnan 383
Freddy Andersen
Last 7 Starts
Rec 3-1-3
GAA 1.94
SV% .941
Home/Road 4/3
Streak Won 3
Vs Florida This Season
Rec 3-0-0
GAA 1.62
SV% .952
(has won last 4 starts vs FLA)
Wild (92P) at Capitals (95P) - 7PM
WSH was 2-0-0 vs MIN last season, both wins by 1G
WSH (44-17-7):
lost 4 straight, outscored 17-8, 2/17 on PP
Ovechkin (0G, 4A) last 10GP
MIN (43-18-6):
2-4-0 past 6GP, 14GF (7 in one game), 1/17 on PP
Granlund (2G, 1A) last 2GP
Islanders (75P) at Hurricanes (67P) - 7PM
CAR is 3-0-0 vs NYI this season, 20GF, 1-0-0 at home
CAR (28-27-11):
2-0-1 past 3GP, 14GF, 3/8 on PP
Skinner (3G, 2A) last 5GP
NYI (32-25-11):
lost 2 straight, 12GA, 2/3 on PK
Tavares (2G, 3A) last 5GP
Blackhawks (91P) at Canadiens (86P) - 730PM
CHI is 1-0-0 vs MTL this season, winning at home. CHI has won 2 straight in MTL, 1GA
MTL (39-22-8):
7-1-0 past 8GP, 14GA, 11/13 on PK
Pacioretty (5G, 3A) last 8GP
CHI (43-20-5):
8-1-0 past 9GP on road, 40GF, 8/21 on PP (lost last)
Kane (3G, 2A) last 4GP
Lightning (75P) at Senators (84P) - 730PM
TB is 2-1-0 vs OTT this season, 1-0-0 in OTT. TB has won 2 straight in OTT, both 4-1
OTT (39-22-6):
won 6 straight, 11GA, 16/20 on PK
Karlsson (3G, 4A) last 5GP
TB (33-26-9):
won 3 straight, 10GF, 3/9 on PP
Kucherov (3G, 3A) last 3GP
Maple Leafs (76P) at Panthers (69P) - 730PM
TOR is 3-0-0 vs FLA this season, 5GA. 1-0-0 in FLA
FLA (29-27-11):
0-4-1 past 5GP, 10GF, 3/15 on PP
Jagr (2G) has scored in back to back games
TOR (31-22-14):
won 3 straight, 2GA in each game, 5/7 on PK
Marner (2G, 4A) 5 game PT streak
Stars (64P) at Oilers (79P) - 9PM
Teams have split 2GP this season, DAL 1-0-0 in EDM. EDM has gone 2-1-0 past 3GP at home vs DAL
EDM (35-24-9):
0-2-1 past 3GP, 4GF, 1/7 on PP
McDavid (1G) last 3GP
DAL (27-31-10):
lost 2 straight, outscored 10-3, 1/6 on PP
Seguin (1G, 5A) last 5GP
Coyotes (88P) at Kings (72P) - 1030PM
LAK are 2-1-0 vs ARZ this season, 0-1-0 at home. ARZ has won 3 straight at LAK
LAK (33-29-6):
4-2-0 past 6GP at home, 17GF, 8/26 on PP
Carter (1G, 2A) last 3GP
ARZ (25-35-8):
won 2 straight, 6GF, 2/5 on PP
Vrbata (1G) last 4GP
Sabres (68P) at Sharks (89P) - 1030PM
BUF is 1-0-0 vs SJ this season, OTW at home. BUF has won 5 straight in SJ, 4 of the games allowing 1 or none
SJ (41-20-7):
4-1-0 past 5GP at home, 8GA, 13/15 on PK
Burns (3A) last 5GP, all of the assists came in same game
BUF (28-29-12):
2-6-2 last 10GP, 39GA, 25/29 on PK
Eichel (6G, 12A) has a PT in 12 of past 13GP