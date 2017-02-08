Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.



MONTREAL CANADIENS

The team has called up forwards Michael McCarron and Daniel Carr on Wednesday and sent Jacob de la Rose to St. John's of the AHL. Both players are joining the team in Glendale for Thursday's game against Arizona.

DALLAS STARS

D Jamie Oleksiak nearing return to lineup. He has missed the last 12 games with a hand injury.

“He’s progressing,” Stars head coach Lindy Ruff said while admitting he’s unsure when the defenceman may be ready for action. “I think he is a possibility for later in the week.”

Ruff also had no updates on injured F Jason Spezza (upper body) and D Johnny Oduya (ankle). - Dallas Morning News



MINNESOTA WILD

D Jonas Brodin has skated daily with a skating instructor while the Wild have been on a four game road trip through western Canada. Brodin has been out with a broken finger since Jan. 17.



PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Philadelphia Flyers F Matt Read should return to lineup Thursday vs. New York Islanders after F Travis Konecny ruled out four to six weeks with let ankle and knee injuries. - CSN Philadelphia

While Michael Neuvirth is not at practice today as he is feeling under the weather.

Neuvirth is not at #Flyers practice. He is ill. — Marc Narducci (@sjnard) February 8, 2017

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Coach Jon Cooper is unsure of F Ondrej Palat’s availability for this weekend as the winger deals with an undisclosed injury. He has missed two straight games but did skate Tuesday morning. Injured F Michael Bournival (upper body) is in the same situation, Cooper confirmed.

BOSTON BRUINS

The Bruins have called up goalie Anton Khubodin.