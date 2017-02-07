Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Injured forward Brendan Gallagher won't play Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche or Thursday against the New York Islanders, but could be back this weekend, according to head coach Michel Therrien. Gallagher has been out since Jan. 4 after breaking his hand during a game against the Dallas Stars. - Chantal Machabee, RDS

Brendan Gallagher ne jouera pas ce soir ni jeudi face aux Coyotes mais reviendra très bientôt nous dit Michel Therrien. #CH — Chantal Machabee (@ChantalMachabee) February 7, 2017

Ottawa Senators

Sens goalie Andrew Hammond will get the start between the pipes when Ottawa hosts the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night. Hammond, 28, has appeared in only five games this season. Hammond hasn't started a game since Dec. 18. Mike Condon will back up Hammond Tuesday - Brent Wallace, TSN

Hammond to start. Condon will backup. Anderson says he isn't sure when he will start. — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) February 7, 2017

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Mike Babcock will call Curtis McElhinney's number for Tuesday's clash against the Dallas Stars. Starting goalie Frederik Andersen allowed six goals in a overtime loss against the New York Islanders Monday. McElhinney, 33, is 1-2 with a 2.52 GAA over three starts since joining the Leafs last month. - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Babcock confirmed Curtis McElhinney will start. No other lineup changes expected. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 7, 2017

Vancouver Canucks

Defenceman Ben Hutton has been out of action since Jan. 6 with a hand injury, but is slated to return to action Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. Jacob Markstrom will start in net for Vancouver, his first start since Jan. 25. - Team Tweet

Coach Desjardins confirms @bhutt10 returns to the lineup while @j_markstrom starts tonight in Nashville. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 7, 2017

Philadelphia Flyers

Winger Travis Konecny left Monday's game against the St. Louis Blues in the second period after he was hit hard into the boards. The 19-year-old rookie will miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced Tuesday. Konecny has seven goals and 15 assists for the Flyers in 2016-17. - Team Tweet

Per #Flyers GM Ron Hextall, forward Travis Konecny will be out 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury → https://t.co/iAvVGDZ2XH — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 7, 2017

New York Rangers

Defenceman Marc Staal is good to go for Tuesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks despite fighting the flu. - Steve Zipay, Newsday

AV: Staal in, Hayes game-time decision — Steve Zipay (@stevezipay) February 7, 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins

Matt Murray gets the start in net against the Calgary Flames. - Pens Inside Scoop

HC Sullivan confirms Murray will start #Pens -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 7, 2017

Detroit Red Wings

Head coach Jeff Blashill says forward Frans Nielsen (shoulder) and defenceman Niklas Kronwall (lower-body) will each miss the next two contests with their injuries. Nielsen, who was placed on the injured list on Monday, will not be out for long, according to coach Blashill. “We’ll just call it day to day for now,” he said. Nielsen, 32, has 10 goals and 16 assists over 51 games with the Wings this season, his first with the club. - The Detroit News

Winnipeg Jets

Winger Brandon Tanev has been sent to the minors. - Ken Wiebe, Winnipeg Sun

#NHLJets HC Paul Maurice says Brandon Tanev has been sent to #MBMoose of #AHL — Ken Wiebe (@WiebeSunSports) February 7, 2017

Boston Bruins

Centre Austin Czarnik has been placed on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury. The team also called up Peter Cehlarik from the American Hockey League on Tuesday. - Joe Haggerty, CSNNE.com

Peter Cehlarik called up from Providence and Austin Czarnik (lower body) placed on injured reserve — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) February 7, 2017

Game Notes

Sharks (69P) at Sabres (52P) - 7PM

Teams split 2GP last season, SJ winning in BUF

BUF (21-21-10):

1-3-1 past 5GP, 11GF, 2/9 on PP

Eichel (2A) last 5GP

SJ (33-17-3):

won 4 straight on the road, 16GF, 4/13 on PP

Burns (3G, 5A) last 6GP

Ducks (66P) at Rangers (67P) - 7PM

NYR were 2-0-0 vs ANA last season. NYR have won 4 straight vs ANA

NYR (33-18-1):

won 2 straight, 4GA, 3/4 on PK

Miller (5A) last 3GP

ANA (28-16-10):

0-1-1 past 2GP, 3GF, 0/8 on PP

Getzlaf (2G, 3A) last 6GP

Flames (57P) at Penguins (71P) - 7PM

CGY was 2-0-0 vs PIT last season.

PIT (33-13-5):

won 3 straight, 4GF in each game, 2/9 on PP

Crosby (3G, 6A) last 7GP

CGY (27-25-3):

2-5-1 past 8GP on road, 25GA, 16/24 on PK

Backlund (1G, 3A) last 4GP

Hurricanes (55P) at Capitals (78P) - 7PM

WSH is 2-1-0 vs CAR this season, 1-0-0 at home. WSH has won 5 straight at home vs CAR

WSH (36-11-6):

won 3 straight, 13GF, 2/9 on PP

Ovechkin (3G, 2A) last 5GP

CAR (24-20-7):

won 3 straight, 12GF, 3/11 on PP

Skinner (1G, 1A) past 3GP

Stars (52P) at Maple Leafs (58P) - 730PM

DAL is 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, winning at home. TOR has won 4 straight at home vs DAL

TOR (24-17-10):

coming off a 2-3-1 road trip, 24GA, 8/12 on PK

Marner (3G, 3A) 4 game PT streak

DAL (21-22-10):

lost 2 straight, 9GA, 2/4 on PK

Seguin (3G, 3A) last 6GP

Blues (57P) at Senators (60P) - 730PM

OTT is 1-0-0 vs STL this season, winning in STL. STL has won 2 straight in OTT

OTT (27-17-6):

1-2-1 past 4GP, 12GA, 2/15 on PP

Karlsson (1G, 4A) last 3GP

STL (26-22-5):

3-6-0 past 9GP, 25GF, 4/18 on PP

Tarasenko (3G, 1A) last 5GP

Kings (58P) at Lightning (52P) - 730PM

TB is 1-0-0 vs LAK this season, winning at LA, LAK have gone 1-0-1 past 2GP in TB

TB (23-24-6):

1-2-1 past 4GP, 8GF, 2/18 on PP

Kucherov (3A) last 2GP

LAK (27-22-4):

4-1-0 past 5GP on road, 8GA, 13/13 on PK

Carter (3G, 1A) last 4GP

Blue Jackets (71P) at Red Wings (53P) - 730PM

CBJ are 1-0-0 vs DET this season, winning in DET. CBJ 3-0-1 past 4GP in DET

DET (22-21-9):

won 2 straight, 6GF, 0/7 on PP

Zetterberg (2G, 3A) last 3GP

CBJ (33-13-5):

1-3-1 past 5GP, 15GF, 0/4 on PP

Atkinson (1G, 0A) last 4GP

Wild at Jets (54P) - 8PM

MIN is 2-0-0 vs WPG this season, both games at home. WPG has won 3 straight at home vs MIN

WPG (25-26-4):

lost 2 straight at home, 5GF, 0/7 on PP

Scheifele (4G, 3A) last 4GP

MIN (34-12-5):

2-1-0 on road trip, 10GA, 5/9 on PK

Granlund (5G, 12A) 12 game PT streak

Canucks (52P) at Predators (58P) - 8PM

VAN is 1-0-1 vs NSH this season, both teams 2GF, VAN 0-0-1 in NSH

NSH (25-19-8):

4-1-1 past 6GP at home, 11GA, 17/18 on PK

Johansen (1G, 1A) last 4GP

VAN (23-23-6):

lost 3 straight, outscored 13-4, 4/7 on PK

Horvat (2G, 1A) last 5GP

Canadiens (68P) at Avalanche (30P) - 9PM

MTL is 1-0-0 vs COL this season, 10-1 win at home, COL has won 3 of past 4 at home vs MTL

COL (14-33-2):

won last game, have only won 2 straight twice this season, 1 win last 10GP

Duchene (2G, 6A) last 8GP

MTL (30-16-8):

0-2-1 past 3GP, 3GF, 0/5 on PP

1G, 3A last 4GP