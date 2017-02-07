8h ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Gallagher nearing return
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Injured forward Brendan Gallagher won't play Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche or Thursday against the New York Islanders, but could be back this weekend, according to head coach Michel Therrien. Gallagher has been out since Jan. 4 after breaking his hand during a game against the Dallas Stars. - Chantal Machabee, RDS
Ottawa Senators
Sens goalie Andrew Hammond will get the start between the pipes when Ottawa hosts the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night. Hammond, 28, has appeared in only five games this season. Hammond hasn't started a game since Dec. 18. Mike Condon will back up Hammond Tuesday - Brent Wallace, TSN
Toronto Maple Leafs
Head coach Mike Babcock will call Curtis McElhinney's number for Tuesday's clash against the Dallas Stars. Starting goalie Frederik Andersen allowed six goals in a overtime loss against the New York Islanders Monday. McElhinney, 33, is 1-2 with a 2.52 GAA over three starts since joining the Leafs last month. - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Vancouver Canucks
Defenceman Ben Hutton has been out of action since Jan. 6 with a hand injury, but is slated to return to action Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. Jacob Markstrom will start in net for Vancouver, his first start since Jan. 25. - Team Tweet
Philadelphia Flyers
Winger Travis Konecny left Monday's game against the St. Louis Blues in the second period after he was hit hard into the boards. The 19-year-old rookie will miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced Tuesday. Konecny has seven goals and 15 assists for the Flyers in 2016-17. - Team Tweet
New York Rangers
Defenceman Marc Staal is good to go for Tuesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks despite fighting the flu. - Steve Zipay, Newsday
Pittsburgh Penguins
Matt Murray gets the start in net against the Calgary Flames. - Pens Inside Scoop
Detroit Red Wings
Head coach Jeff Blashill says forward Frans Nielsen (shoulder) and defenceman Niklas Kronwall (lower-body) will each miss the next two contests with their injuries. Nielsen, who was placed on the injured list on Monday, will not be out for long, according to coach Blashill. “We’ll just call it day to day for now,” he said. Nielsen, 32, has 10 goals and 16 assists over 51 games with the Wings this season, his first with the club. - The Detroit News
Winnipeg Jets
Winger Brandon Tanev has been sent to the minors. - Ken Wiebe, Winnipeg Sun
Boston Bruins
Centre Austin Czarnik has been placed on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury. The team also called up Peter Cehlarik from the American Hockey League on Tuesday. - Joe Haggerty, CSNNE.com
Game Notes
Sharks (69P) at Sabres (52P) - 7PM
Teams split 2GP last season, SJ winning in BUF
BUF (21-21-10):
1-3-1 past 5GP, 11GF, 2/9 on PP
Eichel (2A) last 5GP
SJ (33-17-3):
won 4 straight on the road, 16GF, 4/13 on PP
Burns (3G, 5A) last 6GP
Ducks (66P) at Rangers (67P) - 7PM
NYR were 2-0-0 vs ANA last season. NYR have won 4 straight vs ANA
NYR (33-18-1):
won 2 straight, 4GA, 3/4 on PK
Miller (5A) last 3GP
ANA (28-16-10):
0-1-1 past 2GP, 3GF, 0/8 on PP
Getzlaf (2G, 3A) last 6GP
Flames (57P) at Penguins (71P) - 7PM
CGY was 2-0-0 vs PIT last season.
PIT (33-13-5):
won 3 straight, 4GF in each game, 2/9 on PP
Crosby (3G, 6A) last 7GP
CGY (27-25-3):
2-5-1 past 8GP on road, 25GA, 16/24 on PK
Backlund (1G, 3A) last 4GP
Hurricanes (55P) at Capitals (78P) - 7PM
WSH is 2-1-0 vs CAR this season, 1-0-0 at home. WSH has won 5 straight at home vs CAR
WSH (36-11-6):
won 3 straight, 13GF, 2/9 on PP
Ovechkin (3G, 2A) last 5GP
CAR (24-20-7):
won 3 straight, 12GF, 3/11 on PP
Skinner (1G, 1A) past 3GP
Stars (52P) at Maple Leafs (58P) - 730PM
DAL is 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, winning at home. TOR has won 4 straight at home vs DAL
TOR (24-17-10):
coming off a 2-3-1 road trip, 24GA, 8/12 on PK
Marner (3G, 3A) 4 game PT streak
DAL (21-22-10):
lost 2 straight, 9GA, 2/4 on PK
Seguin (3G, 3A) last 6GP
Blues (57P) at Senators (60P) - 730PM
OTT is 1-0-0 vs STL this season, winning in STL. STL has won 2 straight in OTT
OTT (27-17-6):
1-2-1 past 4GP, 12GA, 2/15 on PP
Karlsson (1G, 4A) last 3GP
STL (26-22-5):
3-6-0 past 9GP, 25GF, 4/18 on PP
Tarasenko (3G, 1A) last 5GP
Kings (58P) at Lightning (52P) - 730PM
TB is 1-0-0 vs LAK this season, winning at LA, LAK have gone 1-0-1 past 2GP in TB
TB (23-24-6):
1-2-1 past 4GP, 8GF, 2/18 on PP
Kucherov (3A) last 2GP
LAK (27-22-4):
4-1-0 past 5GP on road, 8GA, 13/13 on PK
Carter (3G, 1A) last 4GP
Blue Jackets (71P) at Red Wings (53P) - 730PM
CBJ are 1-0-0 vs DET this season, winning in DET. CBJ 3-0-1 past 4GP in DET
DET (22-21-9):
won 2 straight, 6GF, 0/7 on PP
Zetterberg (2G, 3A) last 3GP
CBJ (33-13-5):
1-3-1 past 5GP, 15GF, 0/4 on PP
Atkinson (1G, 0A) last 4GP
Wild at Jets (54P) - 8PM
MIN is 2-0-0 vs WPG this season, both games at home. WPG has won 3 straight at home vs MIN
WPG (25-26-4):
lost 2 straight at home, 5GF, 0/7 on PP
Scheifele (4G, 3A) last 4GP
MIN (34-12-5):
2-1-0 on road trip, 10GA, 5/9 on PK
Granlund (5G, 12A) 12 game PT streak
Canucks (52P) at Predators (58P) - 8PM
VAN is 1-0-1 vs NSH this season, both teams 2GF, VAN 0-0-1 in NSH
NSH (25-19-8):
4-1-1 past 6GP at home, 11GA, 17/18 on PK
Johansen (1G, 1A) last 4GP
VAN (23-23-6):
lost 3 straight, outscored 13-4, 4/7 on PK
Horvat (2G, 1A) last 5GP
Canadiens (68P) at Avalanche (30P) - 9PM
MTL is 1-0-0 vs COL this season, 10-1 win at home, COL has won 3 of past 4 at home vs MTL
COL (14-33-2):
won last game, have only won 2 straight twice this season, 1 win last 10GP
Duchene (2G, 6A) last 8GP
MTL (30-16-8):
0-2-1 past 3GP, 3GF, 0/5 on PP
1G, 3A last 4GP