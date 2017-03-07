Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Carey Price (29-16-5, 2.31 GAA, .922 SV%) will start in net tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. Alex Radulov is out for the second straight game, while Tomas Plekanec will be scratched.

Head coach Claude Julien confirms that Tomas Plekanec will not play against the Canucks due to an upper-body injury. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 7, 2017

Alex Radulov will also be out tonight.

Tomas Plekanec et Alex Radulov n'affronteront pas les Canucks / Tomas Plekanec and Alex Radulov will not play against the Canucks — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 7, 2017

Vancouver Canucks

Most of the team was present for an optional skate this afternoon ahead of tonight's game with the Habs.

Lines from the skate:

Daniel-Henrik-Granlund

Baertschi-Horvat-Goldobin

Gaunce-Sutter-Megna

Cramarossa-Chaput-Boucher

Edler-Stecher

Sbisa-Tanev

Hutton-Biega

Extras: Larsen-Tryamkin

Miller

Bachman

Inj: Eriksson, Markstrom, Skille

Chris Tanev didn't skate, but coach Willie Desjardins says he'll play tonight.

Nikita Tryamkin won't play, but Desjardins indicates that he's getting closer to a return. Jakob Markstrom will skate on Tuesday, but remains a week or longer away. - Notes from Farhan Lalji.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Neither Bryan Rust nor Kris Letang will travel with the team for its upcoming road trip to Western Canada with upper-body injuries.

Coach Sullivan also confirmed that Kris Letang and Bryan Rust will not be traveling with the team to Western Canada. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 7, 2017

Marc-Andre Fleury sat out practice on Tuesday with an illness. The goaltender will go on the trip, though.

Coach Sullivan: "Marc-Andre Fleury wasn't feeling well today so he did not practice, but he will be going on the upcoming road trip." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 7, 2017

New Jersey Devils

Keith Kinkaid (6-7-2, 2.81 GAA, .913 SV%) gets the call in between the pipes tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Keith Kinkaid first goalie off for Devils. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossRecord) March 7, 2017

The team will be without Andy Greene for a third straight game as the Devils captain is taking some time off following the death of his father.

Andy Greene has been absent from Devils after father David passed away. Captain expected to join team for Thursday’s game at Colorado. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossRecord) March 7, 2017

The 34-year-old Greene is expected to return to the team in time for Thursday's game with the Colorado Avalanche.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The newly-acquired Kyle Quincey will be scratched tonight against the Devils in favour of a return to the lineup for Markus Nutivaara. Nutivaara, 22, was a scratch on Sunday.

Markus Nutivaara is back in the lineup tonight ahead of Kyle Quincey. — Tom Reed (@treed1919) March 7, 2017

Minnesota Wild

Devan Dubnyk (35-12-3, 2.01 GAA, .933 SV%) starts tonight at home to the St. Louis Blues.

Devan Dubnyk tonight for the #MNWild. — Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) March 7, 2017

Florida Panthers

The team expects Roberto Luongo (lower-body injury) to return some time next week. James Reimer (12-9-5, 2.42 GAA, .922 SV%) will start tonight at home to the New York Rangers. - Miami Herald

Game Notes

Devils (62P) at Blue Jackets (88P) - 7:00 p.m.

Teams have split 2GP this season, NJ 1-0-0 at CBJ. CBJ are 3-1-0 past 4GP at home vs NJ

CBJ (41-17-6):

4-1-1 past 6GP, 6GA, 13/14 on PK

Atkinson (2A) last 2GP

NJ (25-28-12):

0-5-2 past 7GP, 13GF, 5/17 on PP

Hall (2A) last 6GP

Flyers (68P) at Sabres (66P) - 7:30 p.m.

BUF is 1-0-1 vs PHI this season, 1-0-0 at home. BUF has won 2 straight at home vs PHI, 1GA in each game

BUF (27-27-12):

1-4-2 past 7GP, 20GF, 5/23 on PP

Eichel (3G, 10A) 10 game PT streak

PHI (30-26-8):

2-0-1 past 3GP, 3GA, 9/10 on PK

Voracek (3G, 2A) last 7GP

Red Wings (61P) at Maple Leafs (70P) - 7:30 p.m. on TSN4 (Regional)

TOR is 2-0-0 vs DET this season, 9GF. TOR has gone 3-1-1 past 5GP at home vs DET

TOR (28-22-14):

0-2-3 past 5GP, 8GF, 2/13 on PP

Marner (2A) last 2GP

DET (25-27-11):

0-1-1 past 2GP, 7GA, 4/5 on PK

Zetterberg (1G, 9A) 6 game PT streak

Rangers (86P) at Panthers (69P) - 7:30 p.m.

FLA is 1-0-0 vs NYR this season, SOW at NYR. FLA 1-0-1 past 2 at home vs NYR

FLA (29-24-11):

1-4-1 past 6GP, 10GF, 6/17 on PP

Jagr (1G, 0A) last 7GP

NYR (42-22-2):

2-3-0 past 5GP, 7GF, 0/13 on PP

Miller (1A) last 6GP

Blues (69P) at Wild (90P) - 8:00 p.m.

MIN is 2-1-1 vs STL this season, 2-0-0 at home 2GA

MIN (42-15-6):

won 2 straight at home, 8GF, 1/6 on PP

Staal (3G, 1A) last 6GP

STL (32-27-5):

1-5-0 past 6GP, 9GF, 4/16 on PP

Tarasenko (0P) last 5GP

Hurricanes (62P) at Avalanche (37P) - 9:00 p.m.

COL is 1-0-0 vs CAR this season, winning in CAR. COL has gone 10-0-1 past 11GP at home vs CAR

COL (17-44-3):

lost 4 straight, outscored 15-2, 0/11 on PP

Duchene (0P) last 7GP

CAR (26-26-10):

1-2-2 past 5GP, 10GF, 2/9 on PP

Skinner (2A) last 4GP

Islanders (71P) at Oilers (78P) - 9:00 p.m.

EDM is 1-0-0 vs NYI this season, SOW in NY. EDM has won 6 straight at home vs NYI.

EDM (35-22-8):

won 2 straight, 4GA, 1/2 on PK

McDavid (2G, 5A) 5 game PT streak

NYI (30-23-11):

1-2-1 past 4GP, 17GA, 6/7 on PK

Tavares (4G, 2A) last 7GP

Canadiens (82P) at Canucks (62P) - 10:00 p.m.

MTL is 1-0-0 vs VAN this season, shutout win at home. VAN has won 2 straight at home vs MTL

VAN (28-30-7):

won 2 straight, 4GA, 7/9 on PK

Horvat (2G, 3A) 3 game PT streak

MTL (37-21-8):

won 5 straight, 7GA, 6/8 on PK

Pacioretty (3G, 3A) last 5GP

Predators (73P) at Ducks (76P) - 10:00 p.m.

Teams have split 2GP this season, ANA 1-0-0 at home. ANA has won 4 straight at home vs NSH

ANA (33-22-10):

3-1-0 past 4GP at home, 7GA, 12/13 on PK

Getzlaf (3A) last 2GP

NSH (32-24-9):

lost 2 straight, 7GA, 3/5 on PK

Johansen (1G, 10A) last 7GP