Ice Chips: Habs' Price starts; Plekanec sits
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Carey Price (29-16-5, 2.31 GAA, .922 SV%) will start in net tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. Alex Radulov is out for the second straight game, while Tomas Plekanec will be scratched.
Vancouver Canucks
Most of the team was present for an optional skate this afternoon ahead of tonight's game with the Habs.
Lines from the skate:
Daniel-Henrik-Granlund
Baertschi-Horvat-Goldobin
Gaunce-Sutter-Megna
Cramarossa-Chaput-Boucher
Edler-Stecher
Sbisa-Tanev
Hutton-Biega
Extras: Larsen-Tryamkin
Miller
Bachman
Inj: Eriksson, Markstrom, Skille
Chris Tanev didn't skate, but coach Willie Desjardins says he'll play tonight.
Nikita Tryamkin won't play, but Desjardins indicates that he's getting closer to a return. Jakob Markstrom will skate on Tuesday, but remains a week or longer away. - Notes from Farhan Lalji.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Neither Bryan Rust nor Kris Letang will travel with the team for its upcoming road trip to Western Canada with upper-body injuries.
Marc-Andre Fleury sat out practice on Tuesday with an illness. The goaltender will go on the trip, though.
New Jersey Devils
Keith Kinkaid (6-7-2, 2.81 GAA, .913 SV%) gets the call in between the pipes tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The team will be without Andy Greene for a third straight game as the Devils captain is taking some time off following the death of his father.
The 34-year-old Greene is expected to return to the team in time for Thursday's game with the Colorado Avalanche.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The newly-acquired Kyle Quincey will be scratched tonight against the Devils in favour of a return to the lineup for Markus Nutivaara. Nutivaara, 22, was a scratch on Sunday.
Minnesota Wild
Devan Dubnyk (35-12-3, 2.01 GAA, .933 SV%) starts tonight at home to the St. Louis Blues.
Florida Panthers
The team expects Roberto Luongo (lower-body injury) to return some time next week. James Reimer (12-9-5, 2.42 GAA, .922 SV%) will start tonight at home to the New York Rangers. - Miami Herald
Game Notes
Devils (62P) at Blue Jackets (88P) - 7:00 p.m.
Teams have split 2GP this season, NJ 1-0-0 at CBJ. CBJ are 3-1-0 past 4GP at home vs NJ
CBJ (41-17-6):
4-1-1 past 6GP, 6GA, 13/14 on PK
Atkinson (2A) last 2GP
NJ (25-28-12):
0-5-2 past 7GP, 13GF, 5/17 on PP
Hall (2A) last 6GP
Flyers (68P) at Sabres (66P) - 7:30 p.m.
BUF is 1-0-1 vs PHI this season, 1-0-0 at home. BUF has won 2 straight at home vs PHI, 1GA in each game
BUF (27-27-12):
1-4-2 past 7GP, 20GF, 5/23 on PP
Eichel (3G, 10A) 10 game PT streak
PHI (30-26-8):
2-0-1 past 3GP, 3GA, 9/10 on PK
Voracek (3G, 2A) last 7GP
Red Wings (61P) at Maple Leafs (70P) - 7:30 p.m. on TSN4 (Regional)
TOR is 2-0-0 vs DET this season, 9GF. TOR has gone 3-1-1 past 5GP at home vs DET
TOR (28-22-14):
0-2-3 past 5GP, 8GF, 2/13 on PP
Marner (2A) last 2GP
DET (25-27-11):
0-1-1 past 2GP, 7GA, 4/5 on PK
Zetterberg (1G, 9A) 6 game PT streak
Rangers (86P) at Panthers (69P) - 7:30 p.m.
FLA is 1-0-0 vs NYR this season, SOW at NYR. FLA 1-0-1 past 2 at home vs NYR
FLA (29-24-11):
1-4-1 past 6GP, 10GF, 6/17 on PP
Jagr (1G, 0A) last 7GP
NYR (42-22-2):
2-3-0 past 5GP, 7GF, 0/13 on PP
Miller (1A) last 6GP
Blues (69P) at Wild (90P) - 8:00 p.m.
MIN is 2-1-1 vs STL this season, 2-0-0 at home 2GA
MIN (42-15-6):
won 2 straight at home, 8GF, 1/6 on PP
Staal (3G, 1A) last 6GP
STL (32-27-5):
1-5-0 past 6GP, 9GF, 4/16 on PP
Tarasenko (0P) last 5GP
Hurricanes (62P) at Avalanche (37P) - 9:00 p.m.
COL is 1-0-0 vs CAR this season, winning in CAR. COL has gone 10-0-1 past 11GP at home vs CAR
COL (17-44-3):
lost 4 straight, outscored 15-2, 0/11 on PP
Duchene (0P) last 7GP
CAR (26-26-10):
1-2-2 past 5GP, 10GF, 2/9 on PP
Skinner (2A) last 4GP
Islanders (71P) at Oilers (78P) - 9:00 p.m.
EDM is 1-0-0 vs NYI this season, SOW in NY. EDM has won 6 straight at home vs NYI.
EDM (35-22-8):
won 2 straight, 4GA, 1/2 on PK
McDavid (2G, 5A) 5 game PT streak
NYI (30-23-11):
1-2-1 past 4GP, 17GA, 6/7 on PK
Tavares (4G, 2A) last 7GP
Canadiens (82P) at Canucks (62P) - 10:00 p.m.
MTL is 1-0-0 vs VAN this season, shutout win at home. VAN has won 2 straight at home vs MTL
VAN (28-30-7):
won 2 straight, 4GA, 7/9 on PK
Horvat (2G, 3A) 3 game PT streak
MTL (37-21-8):
won 5 straight, 7GA, 6/8 on PK
Pacioretty (3G, 3A) last 5GP
Predators (73P) at Ducks (76P) - 10:00 p.m.
Teams have split 2GP this season, ANA 1-0-0 at home. ANA has won 4 straight at home vs NSH
ANA (33-22-10):
3-1-0 past 4GP at home, 7GA, 12/13 on PK
Getzlaf (3A) last 2GP
NSH (32-24-9):
lost 2 straight, 7GA, 3/5 on PK
Johansen (1G, 10A) last 7GP