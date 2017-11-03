Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New Jersey Devils

Forward Taylor Hall is set to return to Edmonton for the second time Friday night as a New Jersey Devil, and he's a lot more comfortable this time around.

The 25-year-old was back in Edmonton for the first time on Jan. 12 after playing the Oilers in New Jersey five days earlier. He called that span "stressful" per NorthJersey.com.

The Oilers fell 3-2 in overtime during his return.

“You’re seeing a guy that’s invested in what we’re trying to do here,” Devils head coach John Hynes said. “He’s bought in and he’s a heck of a player and when he plays the game the right way, you see how dominant he can be.”

“I haven't changed completely. But I've tried to be a better practice player and be a leader in the dressing room, instead of just one of the guys like I was when I came in last season. People forget I'm only 25. I'm still learning a lot on and off the ice. It's nice to see some positive things happening for our team at the same time," Hall said.

Meanwhile, the Devils are expected to provide an update on injured forward Marcus Johansson Friday, per NorthJersey.com. He left Wednesday's game and did not return after crashing hard into the boards.

The Devils have won three straight, while the Oilers have dropped two in a row.

Boston Bruins

Forward Jordan Szwarz made his Bruins' debut Thursday night and saw 12:13 of ice time.

With David Backes sidelined for about eight weeks after colon surgery and David Krejci missing four straight games, Szwarz is expected to play a bigger role.

He last played in the NHL for the Arizona Coyotes in 2014-15, registering one goal in nine games.

Game Notes

Oilers PPG This Season

RNH 2

Letestu 2*

Strome 1*

*Only goals on the season

Shots on Goal/Game Leaders

Team Sh/G

Edmonton Oilers 37.6

Montreal Canadiens 37.5

Cbus Blue Jackets 36.7

Carolina Hurricanes 36

Pittsburgh Penguins 35.4

Lowest Team Shooting%

Team Sh%

Edmonton Oilers 5.8

Montreal Canadiens 6.8

Calgary Flames 7

Pittsburgh Penguins 7.5

Carolina Hurricanes 7.6

Lowest Team SV%

Team GP Sv%

Arizona Coyotes 14 .864

Montreal Canadiens 13 .872

Florida Panthers 12 .887

Buffalo Sabres 13 .888

Pittsburgh Penguins 15 .889

Toronto Maple Leafs 14 .893

New York Rangers 14 .893

Edmonton Oilers 11 .894

Devils (18P) at Oilers (7P) - 9PM

EDM was 2-0-0 vs NJ last season, both wins in OT

EDM (3-7-1):

lost 2 straight, both at home, 2GF in each game, 1/9 on PP

McDavid (2G, 3A) 4 game PT streak

NJ (9-2-0):

won 3 straight, 7GA, 10/11 on PK

Hall (2G, 4A) 3 game PT streak

Predators (12P) at Ducks (13P) - 10PM

ANA was 2-1-0 vs NSH last season, 2-0-0 at home. ANA has won 5 straight reg GP at home vs NSH

ANA (6-5-1):

2-2-0 last 4GP, 11GF, 2/9 on PP

Kase (2G) has scored in back to back games

NSH (5-5-2):

1-3-1 past 5GP, outscored 17-9, 4/22 on PP

Forsberg (1G) last 3GP, has 99 career goals