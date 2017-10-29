Jets prepared for Pens to 'come in hot'

WINNIPEG JETS

Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal for the Jets against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Projected Lines

F

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Tanev-Copp-Matthias

Lemieux-Hendricks-Armia

D

Morrissey-Trouba

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Kulikov-Myers

G

Hellebuyck

Mason

WAIVERS

Griffin Reinhart (Golden Knights) and Louis Domingue (Coyotes) have been placed on waivers on Sunday.

Martin Reway (Canadiens) cleared waivers on Sunday.