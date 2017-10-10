5h ago
Ice Chips: Hemsky back in for Habs opener
TSN.ca Staff
Boeser will not play tonight against Sens
Montreal Canadiens
Projected lines vs. Blackhawks (on TSN2)
Pacioretty - Drouin - Gallagher
Hudon - Plekanec - Lehkonen
Galchenyuk - Danault - Shaw
Byron - Mitchell - Hemsky
D
Mete - Weber
Alzner - Petry
Benn - Davidson
G
Price
Montoya
Scratches: De La Rose, Morrow, Streit - John Lu, TSN
Minnesota Wild
Head coach Bruce Boudreau said he expects forward Mikael Granlund to miss the team's next four games with an undisclosed ailment. Boudreau said Saturday he believed Granlund would only be out for a short term. Granlund had four shots on net and was a minus-1 in his lone game this season.
Injured forward Zach Parise has no timetable to return with head coach Bruce Boudreau saying he is "getting closer every day." - Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune
Vancouver Canucks
Canucks projected lines vs. Senators - Farhan Lalji, TSN
Forwards
Daniel-Henrik-Vanek
Baertschi-Horvat-Eriksson
Gagner-Burmistrov-Virtanen
Granlund-Sutter-Dorsett
Defence
Edler-Tanev
Del Zotto-Gudbranson
Hutton-Stecher
Goalies
Markstrom
Nilsson
Senators projected lines vs. Canucks - Farhan Lalji, TSN
Forwards
Ryan-Brassard-Stone
Smith-Turris-Dzingel
Hoffman-Pageau-Pyatt
(Brown)-Thompson-Burrows
Defence
Phaneuf-Wideman
Claesson-Ceici
Boroweicki-Chabot
(Jaros)
Goalies
Anderson
Boston Bruins
The Bruins signed veteran Ryan White to a professional tryout on Monday and recalled Danton Heinen from the AHL. White spent last season with the Arizona Coyotes and the Minnesota Wild, moving as part of the Martin Hanzal trade. He scored nine goals and posted 16 points in 65 games between the two teams. A veteran of 313 career games, White owns 447 penalty minutes in his career. He spent training camp on a PTO with the Vancouver Canucks.
Both White and Heinen took part in practice on Tuesday and the team said both players would travel with the club for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.
Patrice Begeron (lower-body) missed practice once again on Tuesday and will not play Wednesday. He has yet to play this season. Head coach Bruce Cassidy hopes he'll be ready to go by the weekend. - Joe Haggerty, NBC Sports
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk has been diagnosed with a concussion and is going through concussion protocol, according to head coach Bill Peters.
Dallas Stars
Team recalled 22-year-old left winger Remi Elie from the American Hockey League. He has recored one goal over two games this season.
Veteran defenceman Dan Hamhuis will miss Tuesday's game against the Red Wings with a groin injury. - Mark Stepneski, Dallas Stars official website
Nashville Predators
Defenceman Roman Josi and forward Colton Sissons are game-time decisions for Tuesday's clash againt the Philadelphia Flyers. - Adam Vingan, Tennessean
New York Rangers
The team assigned 18-year-old Filip Chytil to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. Chytil, selected 21st overall in June's draft, was a minus-2 in two games this season.
The Rangers also released forward Andrew Desjardins from his PTO on Tuesday.
According to Steve Zipay of Newsday, Henrik Lundqvist was the first goaltender off the ice and is therefore expected to start against the St. Louis Blues.
San Jose Sharks
Defenceman Paul Martin left practice Tuesday as he continues to deal with off-season ankle surgery. - Kevin Kurz, The Athletic
Carolina Hurricanes
Defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk is dealing with a concussion and will not play against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs practice lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
JvR-Bozak-Marner
Martin-Moore-Brown
Fehr, Leivo
Defence
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Borgman-Rosen
Polak-Carrick
Las Vegas Golden Knights
General manager George McPhee said defenceman Clayton Stoner is out with an abdominal injury, similar to the one that sidelined him for most of last season. The 32-year-old is currently on the injured reserve. - Las Vegas Review-Journal
TSN Game Notes
Blues (6P) at Rangers (2P) - 7PM
Teams split 2GP last season, NYR winning at home
NYR have won 2 straight at home vs STL, 11GF
NYR (1-2-0):
1-1-0 at home this season, 2GF in each game, 2/9 on PP
Zibanejad (4G) has scored in all 3GP
STL (3-0-0):
2-0-0 on the road, both wins past regulation, 10/11 on PK
Pietrangelo (2G, 3A) has a PT in all 3GP
Blue Jackets (2P) at Hurricanes (2P) - 7PM
CBJ were 2-1-1 vs CAR last season, 0-1-1 in CAR
CAR has gone 5-1-2 past 8GP at home vs CBJ
CAR (1-0-0-):
won opener in a shootout, lost lead with 1 second left in 3rd pd
Aho & Lindholm both 2A in opener
CBJ (1-1-0):
back to last reg season, 1-4-2 last 7GP on road, 10GF, 1/14 on PP
Milano 2G has scored in both games
Blackhawks (5P) at Canadiens (2P) - 730PM
CHI was 2-0-0 vs MTL last season, 2GA in each game
CHI has won 7 straight vs MTL, 3 of the wins in MTL
MTL (1-2-0):
lost 2 straight, 1GF, both on road. Home opener won first 10 home GP in 16-17
Gallagher (1G, 1A) only MTL player with more than 1PT
CHI (2-0-1):
0-0-1 on the road, lost last night, had 3-1, 3rd pd lead, 1/6 on PP
Saad (4G, 2A) has a PT in all 3GP
Flyers (4P) at Predators (0P) - 8PM
PHI was 1-0-1 vs NSH last season, 1-0-0 in NSH
PHI has won 2 straight in NSH, 10GF
NSH (0-2-0):
both losses on the road, 4GA in each game. 9-2-2 final 13 reg season home games in 16-17
Arvidsson (1G,1A) & Johansen (2A) only NSH players with more than 1P
PHI (2-1-0):
all games on road, 7GA, 11/13 on PK
Simmonds (4G) has scored in 2 of 3GP
Red Wings (4P) at Stars (0P) - 830PM
Teams split 2GP last season, DAL winning at home
DET has gone 7-1-0 past 8GP in DAL (lost last)
DAL (0-2-0):
3GF in 2GP, 0GF in 1st pd, 2/8 on PP
Klingberg (1G, 1A) has a PT in both games
DET (2-0-0):
have not trailed in either game, 3GA, 11/11 on PK
Frk (2G, 1A) has scored in both games
Senators (2P) at Canucks (2P) - 10PM
OTT was 2-0-0 vs VAN last season, both by shutout
VAN has won 2 of their past 3 at home vs OTT (lost last)
VAN (1-0-0):
won season opener at home, won first 4 at home in 16-17, 0-9-3 final 12 at home in 16-17
Horvat 2G in opener, went final 17GP in 16-17 without a goal
OTT (0-0-2):
lost both games at home, in a shootout, 0/12 on PP. 6-4 in shootouts last season
Phaneuf (1G, 1A) has a PT in both games
Coyotes (1P) at Knights (4P) - 10PM
Teams met on Saturday in ARZ
VGK won in OT
VGK (2-0-0):
won both games on road, 2-1, 0/11 on PP. All 4GF have come in 3rd Pd/OT
Neal (3GF) has scored in both games
ARZ (0-1-1):
both losses by 1G, 7GA, 8/8 on PK
Rieder (1G, 1A) has a PT in both games