Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Projected lines vs. Blackhawks (on TSN2)

Pacioretty - Drouin - Gallagher

Hudon - Plekanec - Lehkonen

Galchenyuk - Danault - Shaw

Byron - Mitchell - Hemsky

D

Mete - Weber

Alzner - Petry

Benn - Davidson

G

Price

Montoya

Scratches: De La Rose, Morrow, Streit - John Lu, TSN

Minnesota Wild

Head coach Bruce Boudreau said he expects forward Mikael Granlund to miss the team's next four games with an undisclosed ailment. Boudreau said Saturday he believed Granlund would only be out for a short term. Granlund had four shots on net and was a minus-1 in his lone game this season.

Boudreau says he thinks Granlund will miss the next four games for sure. #mnwild — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 10, 2017

Injured forward Zach Parise has no timetable to return with head coach Bruce Boudreau saying he is "getting closer every day." - Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune

Vancouver Canucks

Canucks projected lines vs. Senators - Farhan Lalji, TSN

Forwards

Daniel-Henrik-Vanek

Baertschi-Horvat-Eriksson

Gagner-Burmistrov-Virtanen

Granlund-Sutter-Dorsett

Defence

Edler-Tanev

Del Zotto-Gudbranson

Hutton-Stecher

Goalies

Markstrom

Nilsson

Senators projected lines vs. Canucks - Farhan Lalji, TSN

Forwards

Ryan-Brassard-Stone

Smith-Turris-Dzingel

Hoffman-Pageau-Pyatt

(Brown)-Thompson-Burrows

Defence

Phaneuf-Wideman

Claesson-Ceici

Boroweicki-Chabot

(Jaros)

Goalies

Anderson

Boston Bruins

The Bruins signed veteran Ryan White to a professional tryout on Monday and recalled Danton Heinen from the AHL. White spent last season with the Arizona Coyotes and the Minnesota Wild, moving as part of the Martin Hanzal trade. He scored nine goals and posted 16 points in 65 games between the two teams. A veteran of 313 career games, White owns 447 penalty minutes in his career. He spent training camp on a PTO with the Vancouver Canucks.

Both White and Heinen took part in practice on Tuesday and the team said both players would travel with the club for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Patrice Begeron (lower-body) missed practice once again on Tuesday and will not play Wednesday. He has yet to play this season. Head coach Bruce Cassidy hopes he'll be ready to go by the weekend. - Joe Haggerty, NBC Sports

Patrice Bergeron out Weds vs Avs. lower body injury "isn't responding like we hoped" to treatment, but Cassidy hopes he can play this wknd — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) October 10, 2017

Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk has been diagnosed with a concussion and is going through concussion protocol, according to head coach Bill Peters.

Peters says van Riemsdyk out with concussion. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) October 10, 2017

Dallas Stars

Team recalled 22-year-old left winger Remi Elie from the American Hockey League. He has recored one goal over two games this season.

Veteran defenceman Dan Hamhuis will miss Tuesday's game against the Red Wings with a groin injury. - Mark Stepneski, Dallas Stars official website

Dan Hamhuis (groin) won't play tonight. Looks like Gemel Smith and Greg Pateryn are the healthy scratches. — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) October 10, 2017

Nashville Predators

Defenceman Roman Josi and forward Colton Sissons are game-time decisions for Tuesday's clash againt the Philadelphia Flyers. - Adam Vingan, Tennessean

Roman Josi and Colton Sissons are “game-time decisions,” Peter Laviolette says. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) October 10, 2017

New York Rangers

The team assigned 18-year-old Filip Chytil to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. Chytil, selected 21st overall in June's draft, was a minus-2 in two games this season.

The Rangers also released forward Andrew Desjardins from his PTO on Tuesday.

According to Steve Zipay of Newsday, Henrik Lundqvist was the first goaltender off the ice and is therefore expected to start against the St. Louis Blues.

San Jose Sharks

Defenceman Paul Martin left practice Tuesday as he continues to deal with off-season ankle surgery. - Kevin Kurz, The Athletic

Paul Martin left practice early. DeBoer indicates he’s still dealing with effects of offseason ankle surgery. Played just 10:55 vs. Kings — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) October 10, 2017

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs practice lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

JvR-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Moore-Brown

Fehr, Leivo

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Rosen

Polak-Carrick

Babcock on #Leafs lineup: Borgman-Rosen in tomorrow, Fehr-Moore keep rotating. Martin/Brown will play every game so Leivo still odd man out. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) October 10, 2017

Las Vegas Golden Knights

General manager George McPhee said defenceman Clayton Stoner is out with an abdominal injury, similar to the one that sidelined him for most of last season. The 32-year-old is currently on the injured reserve. - Las Vegas Review-Journal

TSN Game Notes

Blues (6P) at Rangers (2P) - 7PM

Teams split 2GP last season, NYR winning at home

NYR have won 2 straight at home vs STL, 11GF

NYR (1-2-0):

1-1-0 at home this season, 2GF in each game, 2/9 on PP

Zibanejad (4G) has scored in all 3GP

STL (3-0-0):

2-0-0 on the road, both wins past regulation, 10/11 on PK

Pietrangelo (2G, 3A) has a PT in all 3GP

Blue Jackets (2P) at Hurricanes (2P) - 7PM

CBJ were 2-1-1 vs CAR last season, 0-1-1 in CAR

CAR has gone 5-1-2 past 8GP at home vs CBJ

CAR (1-0-0-):

won opener in a shootout, lost lead with 1 second left in 3rd pd

Aho & Lindholm both 2A in opener

CBJ (1-1-0):

back to last reg season, 1-4-2 last 7GP on road, 10GF, 1/14 on PP

Milano 2G has scored in both games

Blackhawks (5P) at Canadiens (2P) - 730PM

CHI was 2-0-0 vs MTL last season, 2GA in each game

CHI has won 7 straight vs MTL, 3 of the wins in MTL

MTL (1-2-0):

lost 2 straight, 1GF, both on road. Home opener won first 10 home GP in 16-17

Gallagher (1G, 1A) only MTL player with more than 1PT

CHI (2-0-1):

0-0-1 on the road, lost last night, had 3-1, 3rd pd lead, 1/6 on PP

Saad (4G, 2A) has a PT in all 3GP

Flyers (4P) at Predators (0P) - 8PM

PHI was 1-0-1 vs NSH last season, 1-0-0 in NSH

PHI has won 2 straight in NSH, 10GF

NSH (0-2-0):

both losses on the road, 4GA in each game. 9-2-2 final 13 reg season home games in 16-17

Arvidsson (1G,1A) & Johansen (2A) only NSH players with more than 1P

PHI (2-1-0):

all games on road, 7GA, 11/13 on PK

Simmonds (4G) has scored in 2 of 3GP

Red Wings (4P) at Stars (0P) - 830PM

Teams split 2GP last season, DAL winning at home

DET has gone 7-1-0 past 8GP in DAL (lost last)

DAL (0-2-0):

3GF in 2GP, 0GF in 1st pd, 2/8 on PP

Klingberg (1G, 1A) has a PT in both games

DET (2-0-0):

have not trailed in either game, 3GA, 11/11 on PK

Frk (2G, 1A) has scored in both games

Senators (2P) at Canucks (2P) - 10PM

OTT was 2-0-0 vs VAN last season, both by shutout

VAN has won 2 of their past 3 at home vs OTT (lost last)

VAN (1-0-0):

won season opener at home, won first 4 at home in 16-17, 0-9-3 final 12 at home in 16-17

Horvat 2G in opener, went final 17GP in 16-17 without a goal

OTT (0-0-2):

lost both games at home, in a shootout, 0/12 on PP. 6-4 in shootouts last season

Phaneuf (1G, 1A) has a PT in both games

Coyotes (1P) at Knights (4P) - 10PM

Teams met on Saturday in ARZ

VGK won in OT

VGK (2-0-0):

won both games on road, 2-1, 0/11 on PP. All 4GF have come in 3rd Pd/OT

Neal (3GF) has scored in both games

ARZ (0-1-1):

both losses by 1G, 7GA, 8/8 on PK

Rieder (1G, 1A) has a PT in both games