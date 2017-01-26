Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

San Jose Sharks

Forward Tomas Hertl is expected to return to the lineup on Thursday night versus the Oilers. Hertl has missed the last 32 games because of a knee injury. - Curtis Pashelka, San Jose Mercury News

Ottawa Senators

Forward Tommy Wingels is slated to make his Ottawa debut on Thursday against the Flames. He was traded to the Senators on Tuesday, and Casey Bailey was sent down to the minors on Wednesday to make a roster spot available.

Goalie Mike Condon is expected to expected to make his 15th straight start Thursday. In his last outing, the netminder recorded his fourth shutout of the season, registering 31 saves in 3-0 win over the Capitals. - Bruce Garrioch, Ottawa Citizen

Borowiecki will not play tonight. Appears Neil will sit for Wingels. — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 26, 2017

Lines at morning skate:

Dzingel Turris Ryan

Smith Brassard Stone

Hoffman Pageau Pyatt

Kelly Lazar Wingels

Methot Karlsson

Phaneuf Ceci

Claesson Wideman

Condon

Driedger

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Alex Galchenyuk (knee) won't play Thursday night against the Islanders. Galchenyuk did not practise Wednesday and is currently listed as day-to-day. The 22-year-old aggravated a right knee injury, which kept him on the sidelines for 18 games.

Goalie Carey Price will start against the New York Islanders. - Pat Hickey, Montreal Gazette

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goalie Curtis McElhinney will be in net Thursday against the Flyers.

Curtis McElhinney will start tomorrow in Philadelphia, Babcock confirms — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 26, 2017

Winnipeg Jets

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck is expected to return on Thursday night against the Blackhawks, after sitting out the last six games. Ken Wiebe, Winnipeg Sun

Defenceman Toby Enstrom (upper body) is questionable for Thursday's game against Chicago. Enstrom suffered injury occured on Tuesday against the Sharks. Brian Strait was called up on Wednesday as a potential replacement. Jeff Hamilton, Winnipeg Free Press

Chicago Blackhawks

Forward Marcus Kruger may play Thursday when the Blackhawks host the Winnipeg Jets. Kruger has been sidelined since Dec. 30 because of a hand injury. Charlie Roumeliotis, CSN Chicago

Goalie Scott Darling will be between the pipes versus the Jets; while forward Dennis Rasmussen (illness) is questionable for Thursday. Mark Lazerus, Chicago Sun-Times

St. Louis Blues

Barbashev is expected to make his #nhl debut tonight. — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) January 26, 2017

#stlblues announce Kyle Brodziak will miss at least five weeks with a right foot injury. Barbashev has been recalled. — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) January 26, 2017

New York Islanders

Weight: Lee, Beauvillier and Mayfield are in. Prince, Gionta and Hickey are out. Greiss in goal. #Isles pic.twitter.com/DXq9DbTV6M — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 26, 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sullivan confirms Rowney recall. — Dave Molinari (@MolinariPG) January 26, 2017

Penguins D Steve Oleksy clears waivers — Dave Molinari (@MolinariPG) January 26, 2017

Matt Murray is in what would appear to be the starter's net at the Penguins' game-day skate. — Dave Molinari (@MolinariPG) January 26, 2017

Washington Capitals

Forward T.J. Oshie won't play on Thursday against the Devils due to a family matter; it appears that Jay Beagle will take his spot. - CSN Mid-Atlantic