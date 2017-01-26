3h ago
Ice Chips: Hertl to return to Sharks' lineup
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
San Jose Sharks
Forward Tomas Hertl is expected to return to the lineup on Thursday night versus the Oilers. Hertl has missed the last 32 games because of a knee injury. - Curtis Pashelka, San Jose Mercury News
Ottawa Senators
Forward Tommy Wingels is slated to make his Ottawa debut on Thursday against the Flames. He was traded to the Senators on Tuesday, and Casey Bailey was sent down to the minors on Wednesday to make a roster spot available.
Goalie Mike Condon is expected to expected to make his 15th straight start Thursday. In his last outing, the netminder recorded his fourth shutout of the season, registering 31 saves in 3-0 win over the Capitals. - Bruce Garrioch, Ottawa Citizen
Lines at morning skate:
Dzingel Turris Ryan
Smith Brassard Stone
Hoffman Pageau Pyatt
Kelly Lazar Wingels
Methot Karlsson
Phaneuf Ceci
Claesson Wideman
Condon
Driedger
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Alex Galchenyuk (knee) won't play Thursday night against the Islanders. Galchenyuk did not practise Wednesday and is currently listed as day-to-day. The 22-year-old aggravated a right knee injury, which kept him on the sidelines for 18 games.
Goalie Carey Price will start against the New York Islanders. - Pat Hickey, Montreal Gazette
Toronto Maple Leafs
Goalie Curtis McElhinney will be in net Thursday against the Flyers.
Winnipeg Jets
Goalie Connor Hellebuyck is expected to return on Thursday night against the Blackhawks, after sitting out the last six games. Ken Wiebe, Winnipeg Sun
Defenceman Toby Enstrom (upper body) is questionable for Thursday's game against Chicago. Enstrom suffered injury occured on Tuesday against the Sharks. Brian Strait was called up on Wednesday as a potential replacement. Jeff Hamilton, Winnipeg Free Press
Chicago Blackhawks
Forward Marcus Kruger may play Thursday when the Blackhawks host the Winnipeg Jets. Kruger has been sidelined since Dec. 30 because of a hand injury. Charlie Roumeliotis, CSN Chicago
Goalie Scott Darling will be between the pipes versus the Jets; while forward Dennis Rasmussen (illness) is questionable for Thursday. Mark Lazerus, Chicago Sun-Times
Forward T.J. Oshie won't play on Thursday against the Devils due to a family matter; it appears that Jay Beagle will take his spot. - CSN Mid-Atlantic