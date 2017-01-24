5h ago
Ice Chips: Hoffman a game-time decision
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Goalie Carey Price will start tonight for the Canadiens when they host the Calgary Flames. Price has struggled lately, posting a record of 1-4-1 in his last six starts while allowing three or more goals in nine of his last 11 appearances. Stu Cowan, Montreal Gazette
Ottawa Senators
Winnipeg Jets
Forward Mathieu Perreault suffered an apparent wrist injury Monday against the Anaheim Ducks. Perreault was injured when Ducks forward Corey Perry delivered a slash to the Perreault's right wrist of the Jets. - Ken Wiebe, Winnipeg Sun
New Jersey Devils
Devils coach John Hynes ruled out both captain Andy Greene (left arm) and fellow defenceman John Moore (concussion) for Tuesday’s game against Los Angeles Kings after both skated on their own before practice on Monday. Hynes added that Moore will not play on Thursday, either, and it’s unlikely Greene will be ready to face the Capitals. Forward Beau Bennett (lower body) missed Monday’s practice and will not play against the Kings. - Andrew Gross, The Record
Boston Bruins
It appears that goalie Tuukka Rask will get the start Tuesday night against the Red Wings.
Defenceman Colin Miller (lower body) took part in full contact drills during practice Monday. It was the first he had done so since injuring himself earlier this month. He's considered a possibility to play against the Red Wings.
Kevan Miller (concussion) is a possibility to return on Tuesday night.
Frank Vatrano skated with David Backes and David Krejci at Monday's practice. The Bruins moved David Pastrnak back with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand during the session. Coach Claude Julien has been altering the lines in an attempt to find a more balanced attack. - Barbara Matson, Boston Globe
Detroit Red Wings
Goalie Jared Coreau will start Tuesday' against the Bruins.
New York Islanders
Forward Andrew Ladd (upper body) skated on Monday and may return to the lineup Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Ladd has missed the last four games. - Arthur Staple, New York Newsday
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forward J.T. Brown (upper body) skated with contact on Monday, but will not play Tuesday night.
Defenceman Jason Garrison (illness) may not be ready to play Tuesday night. - Joe Smith, Tampa Bay Times
Nashville Predators
Capitals @ Senators ( 7 PM ET on TSN 5)
Game Notes
OTTAWA SENATORS Lines:
Forwards
15 ZACK SMITH 19 DERICK BRASSARD 61 MARK STONE
18 RYAN DZINGEL 7 KYLE TURRIS 9 BOBBY RYAN
68 MIKE HOFFMAN/Bailey 44 J.G. PAGEAU 10 TOM PYATT
22 CHRIS KELLY 27 CURTIS LAZAR 25 CHRIS NEIL
Defencemen
3 MARC METHOT 65 ERIK KARLSSON
5 CODY CECI 2 DION PHANEUF
33 FREDRIK CLAESSON 6 CHRIS WIDEMAN
Goalies
1 MIKE CONDON Starting
32 CHRIS DRIEDGER
Injured:
MacArthur: Concussion (Sept 25)…Done for the season
Hammond: High Ankle Sprain (Dec.18)…indefinite
Scratches:
Anderson: Hasn’t played since Dec.5
Borowiecki: Flu
MAKING NEWS:
The Flu:
Continues to run through the Sens locker room. Mike Hoffman is a game time decision. He didn’t skate this morning. Sens have recalled Casey Bailey in case Hoffman can’t play
Mark Borowiecki: missing his 4th straight game with the flu.
Continues to lead the league in Hits with 197
Ryan Dzingel: says he has been on a diet of apple sauce and rice as he has been unable to keep food down. Says he is down 11lbs battling the flu.
Bryan Murray becomes the 1st person to be inducted into the Senators Ring Of Honour tonight. His portrait will be on a pillar in Section 305-306
Hired as coach June 8’04 – Cup final appearance in ‘07
Named GM June 18’07 – Stepped down in Apr’16
Murray is also a member of the Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame and the Washington DC Sports Hall Of Fame.
Murray began his coaching career in Washington in 1981. Coached for 8½ seasons. In his 7 full seasons as head coach guided the Caps to the playoffs.
Face the Caps for the 3rd time in 24 days.
Jan.1 2-1 L @ WAS – Chorney GWG
Jan.7 1-0 L @ OTT – Holtby 30 saves…Oshie Goal
During Washington’s last 13 games – the Sens are the only team to hold the Caps to less than 4 goals and they have done it twice.
The Sens have lost 5 straight games vs Caps (2 straight at home)
Zack Smith: signed to a new 4 year $3.25m/yr extension (on Monday).
Dorion met with Smith’s agent Allain Roy in St. Louis during the teams recent stop there last week.
In his 9th season – Smith has scored 36 of his 75 goals in the last 2 seasons.
At the beginning of last season was fighting for a spot in the lineup. Was a healthy scratch 14 games into last season.
Mike Condon: Allowed a career high 7 goals vs CBJ…In 5 career starts vs WAS is 1-4 (2.45 - .912)
Making his 13th straight start (7-4-2) (2.68 - .906) and his 23th straight appearance.
- Damian Rhodes holds the franchise record with 25 straight starts in 1996.
Condon set a career high with 42 saves vs CBJ
Erik Karlsson: 0-7-7pts during 6 gm pt streak but is -4 in his last 2 games.
Hasn’t scored a goal in 18 games
Mike Hoffman: Seems to be thriving playing on the 3rd line. Last 7 games (7-2-9pts)
Has 10 of his 17 goals on the PP. Has 10 of the Sens 25 PPG’s (40%). T-2nd in NHL in PPG’s
Mark Stone: leads the league with 62 takeaways…He needs 1 assist for 100 career.
Has 5 goals in his last 7 games
The Sens have been shutout once this season (Jan.1 @ WAS)
Fewest times shutout since 14-15
Ottawa 4
Wild 8
NYI 8
Dallas 9
4 teams tied for 5th
Last season only 2 teams avg’d more than 3 goals/game (Dallas 3.23 – Washington 3:02)
This season there are 6
PIT 3.63
NYR 3.44
CBJ 3.33
MIN 3.28
WAS 3.28
TOR 3.09
(MTL 2.98)
WASHINTON CAPITALS Lines:
Forwards
8 ALEX OVECHKIN 19 NICKLAS BACKSTROM 77 T.J. OSHIE
90 MARCUS JOHANSSON 92 EVGENY KUZNETSOV 14 JUSTIN WILLIAMS
10 BRETT CONNNOLLY 20 LARS ELLER 65 ANDRE BURAKOVSKY
26 DANIEL WINNIK 83 JAY BEAGLE 43 TOM WILSON
Defencemen
27 KARL ALZNER 2 MATT NISKANEN
44 BROOKS ORPIK 9 DIMITRI ORLOV
4 TAYLOR CHORNEY 88 NATE SCHMIDT
Goalies
31 PHILLIPP GRUBAUER Expected to start
70 BRADEN HOLTBY
Injured:
Carlson
Scratches:
MAKING NEWS:
The Capitals won last night 6-1 vs Carolina and sit 1st overall in the league
The Capitals have earned a point in 14 consecutive games (12-0-2)
Washington has outscored opponents 65-27 during its point streak (avg 4.6 GF/g)
The Capitals 14-game point streak is tied for the second-longest in franchise history and their longest point streak since they recorded a point in a franchise-record 15 straight games during the 2009-10 season (1/13/10-2/10/10: 14-0-1).
Lead the league with a +57 goal differential
The Capitals 70 points and 32 wins this season are the second-most through the first 47 games in a season in franchise history (2015-16: 35-8-4, 74 points).
The Capitals scored a power-play goal, marking the fifth consecutive game they have scored a power-play goal. In their last eight games, the Capitals have scored nine power-play goals.
The Caps have 5 players on a 4 game point streak or more.
Alex Ovechkin: 8 game point streak (4-9-13pts) Career vs OTT 39GP (23-17-40pts)
T.J. Oshie: has scored in 4 straight games (tying a career high) Has 6-6-12 pts in his last 8 games
Nicklas Backstrom: on a 10 game pt streak (4-13-17pts). Ties his career-long point streak, (2008-09 season 4-9-13pts), and is tied for the second-longest point streak in the NHL this season. Backstrom has registered 38 points (12-26) in his last 33 gms
Braden Holtby: In his last 20 games, Holtby has posted five shutouts, a 1.72 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage.
Other NHL Game Notes
Red Wings (48P) at Bruins (51P) - 7PM
BOS is 1-0-1 vs DET this season, both games in DET. BOS has won 4 straight at home vs DET
BOS (23-21-6):
0-3-1 past 4GP, 2/10 on PP, shutout twice
Marchand (2A) last 4GP
DET (20-19-8):
0-0-2 past 2GP, lost both in OT, 2GF, 1/7 on PP
Vanek (0P) last 2GP
Kings (48P) at Devils (49P) - 7PM
LAK are 1-0-0 vs NJD this season, winning at home. LAK have gone 2-1-0 past 3GP in NJ
NJ (20-19-9):
4-1-0 past 5GP, 9GA, 17/21 on PK
Hall (2G, 4A) 6 game PT streak
LAK (22-21-4):
lost 4 straight, 7GF, 1/11 on PP
Carter (1G) last 4GP
Blue Jackets (68P) at Islanders (46P) - 7PM
CBJ are 1-0-0 vs NYI this season, winning at home. NYI have gone 7-0-3 at home vs CBJ in shootout era
NYI (19-7-9):
3-0-1 past 4GP, 5GA, 9/10 on PK
Tavares (8G, 1A) last 6GP
CBJ (32-10-4):
won 2 straight, 10GF, 2/6 on PP
Atkinson (3G, 2A) last5GP
Blues (51P) at Penguins (65P) - 7PM
Teams split 2GP last season. PIT winning at home. STL has gone 3-0-1 past 4GP in PIT
PIT (30-11-5):
won 4 straight, 24GF, 3/7 on PP
Crosby (2G, 7A) last 5GP
STL (23-19-5):
lost 3 straight, 18GA, 4/9 on PK
Tarasenko (3A) last 5GP
Flames (51P) at Canadiens (63P) - 730PM
Teams split 2GP last season, CGY winning in MTL. CGY has won 2 straight in MTL, 10GF
MTL (28-13-7):
1-2-1 past 4GP, 6GF, 3/10 on PP
Pacioretty (1G, 1A) past 2GP
CGY (24-23-3):
lost 3 straight, 15GA, 10/13 on PK
Gaudreau (0G, 3A) last 10GP
Capitals (70P) at Senators (55P) - 730PM
WSH is 2-0-0 vs OTT this season, 1GA. WSH has won 5 straight vs OTT
OTT (25-15-5):
3-0-1 past 4GP, 16GF, 3/13 on PP
Karlsson (7A) 6 game PT streak
WSH (32-9-6):
12-0-1 past 13GP, 64GF, 10/32 on PP
Ovechkin (4G, 9A) 8 game PT streak
Sabres (47P) at Predators (53P) - 8PM
Teams split 2GP last season, BUF winning in NSH. NSH has won 2 of past 3 at home vs BUF
NSH (23-17-7):
won 3 straight, 7GA, 8/10 on PK
Johansen (1G, 4A) last 2GP
BUF (19-18-9):
won 2 straight, both 3-2, 2/7 on PP
Eichel (2G, 2A) last 5GP
Sharks (62P) at Jets (48P) - 8PM
SJ is 1-0-0 vs WPG this season, winning at home. SJ has won 2 of their past 3GP in WPG
WPG (22-24-4):
3-4-0 past 7GP, 24GF, 7/27 on PP
Scheifele (2G, 5A) 5 game PT streak
SJ (30-16-2):
won 5 straight, outscoring opponent 18-9, 10/12 on PK
Burns (5G, 10A) last 10GP
Lightning (47P) at Blackhawks (65P) - 830PM
TB was 1-0-1 vs CHI last season, both teams 2GF. TB is 7-0-2 past 9GP vs CHI
CHI (30-14-5):
won 3 straight, 6GA, 5/7 on PK
Kane (2G, 1A) last 5GP
TB (21-22-5):
0-2-1 past 3GP, 5GF, 2/11 on PP
Kucherov (2A) last 5GP
Wild (65P) at Stars (37P) - 830PM
MIN 2-0-1 vs DAL this season, 1-0-1 in DAL. MIN has gone 2-0-1 past 3GP in DAL
DAL (19-20-9):
0-1-1 past 2GP, 7GA, 7/9 on PK
Seguin (1G, 3A) last 5GP
MIN (30-11-5):
10-0-1 past 11GP on road, 42GF, 24/27 on PK
Staal (1G) last 5GP