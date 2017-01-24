Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Goalie Carey Price will start tonight for the Canadiens when they host the Calgary Flames. Price has struggled lately, posting a record of 1-4-1 in his last six starts while allowing three or more goals in nine of his last 11 appearances. Stu Cowan, Montreal Gazette

Ottawa Senators

No sign of Borowiecki this AM so he won't play. Has been out with the flu. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 24, 2017

Hoffman won't skate today. Feeling sick. Bailey called up. Hoffman a gametime. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 24, 2017

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Mathieu Perreault suffered an apparent wrist injury Monday against the Anaheim Ducks. Perreault was injured when Ducks forward Corey Perry delivered a slash to the Perreault's right wrist of the Jets. - Ken Wiebe, Winnipeg Sun

New Jersey Devils

Devils coach John Hynes ruled out both captain Andy Greene (left arm) and fellow defenceman John Moore (concussion) for Tuesday’s game against Los Angeles Kings after both skated on their own before practice on Monday. Hynes added that Moore will not play on Thursday, either, and it’s unlikely Greene will be ready to face the Capitals. Forward Beau Bennett (lower body) missed Monday’s practice and will not play against the Kings. - Andrew Gross, The Record

Same lineup for the Devils but with Schneider in net. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossRecord) January 24, 2017

Boston Bruins

It appears that goalie Tuukka Rask will get the start Tuesday night against the Red Wings.

Tuukka Rask first on at the start of practice. — Fluto Shinzawa (@GlobeFluto) January 24, 2017

Defenceman Colin Miller (lower body) took part in full contact drills during practice Monday. It was the first he had done so since injuring himself earlier this month. He's considered a possibility to play against the Red Wings.

Kevan Miller (concussion) is a possibility to return on Tuesday night.

Frank Vatrano skated with David Backes and David Krejci at Monday's practice. The Bruins moved David Pastrnak back with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand during the session. Coach Claude Julien has been altering the lines in an attempt to find a more balanced attack. - Barbara Matson, Boston Globe

Detroit Red Wings

Goalie Jared Coreau will start Tuesday' against the Bruins.

Coreau starting tomorrow — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) January 23, 2017

New York Islanders

Forward Andrew Ladd (upper body) skated on Monday and may return to the lineup Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Ladd has missed the last four games. - Arthur Staple, New York Newsday

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward J.T. Brown (upper body) skated with contact on Monday, but will not play Tuesday night.

Defenceman Jason Garrison (illness) may not be ready to play Tuesday night. - Joe Smith, Tampa Bay Times

Nashville Predators

Saros is the first goalie off of the ice. Looks like he'll start tonight. #Preds — Robby Stanley (@RStanleyNHL) January 24, 2017

Capitals @ Senators ( 7 PM ET on TSN 5)

Game Notes

OTTAWA SENATORS Lines:

Forwards

15 ZACK SMITH 19 DERICK BRASSARD 61 MARK STONE

18 RYAN DZINGEL 7 KYLE TURRIS 9 BOBBY RYAN

68 MIKE HOFFMAN/Bailey 44 J.G. PAGEAU 10 TOM PYATT

22 CHRIS KELLY 27 CURTIS LAZAR 25 CHRIS NEIL

Defencemen

3 MARC METHOT 65 ERIK KARLSSON

5 CODY CECI 2 DION PHANEUF

33 FREDRIK CLAESSON 6 CHRIS WIDEMAN

Goalies

1 MIKE CONDON Starting

32 CHRIS DRIEDGER

Injured:

MacArthur: Concussion (Sept 25)…Done for the season

Hammond: High Ankle Sprain (Dec.18)…indefinite

Scratches:

Anderson: Hasn’t played since Dec.5

Borowiecki: Flu

MAKING NEWS:

The Flu:

Continues to run through the Sens locker room. Mike Hoffman is a game time decision. He didn’t skate this morning. Sens have recalled Casey Bailey in case Hoffman can’t play

Mark Borowiecki: missing his 4th straight game with the flu.

Continues to lead the league in Hits with 197

Ryan Dzingel: says he has been on a diet of apple sauce and rice as he has been unable to keep food down. Says he is down 11lbs battling the flu.

Bryan Murray becomes the 1st person to be inducted into the Senators Ring Of Honour tonight. His portrait will be on a pillar in Section 305-306

Hired as coach June 8’04 – Cup final appearance in ‘07

Named GM June 18’07 – Stepped down in Apr’16

Murray is also a member of the Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame and the Washington DC Sports Hall Of Fame.

Murray began his coaching career in Washington in 1981. Coached for 8½ seasons. In his 7 full seasons as head coach guided the Caps to the playoffs.

Face the Caps for the 3rd time in 24 days.

Jan.1 2-1 L @ WAS – Chorney GWG

Jan.7 1-0 L @ OTT – Holtby 30 saves…Oshie Goal

During Washington’s last 13 games – the Sens are the only team to hold the Caps to less than 4 goals and they have done it twice.

The Sens have lost 5 straight games vs Caps (2 straight at home)

Zack Smith: signed to a new 4 year $3.25m/yr extension (on Monday).

Dorion met with Smith’s agent Allain Roy in St. Louis during the teams recent stop there last week.

In his 9th season – Smith has scored 36 of his 75 goals in the last 2 seasons.

At the beginning of last season was fighting for a spot in the lineup. Was a healthy scratch 14 games into last season.

Mike Condon: Allowed a career high 7 goals vs CBJ…In 5 career starts vs WAS is 1-4 (2.45 - .912)

Making his 13th straight start (7-4-2) (2.68 - .906) and his 23th straight appearance.

- Damian Rhodes holds the franchise record with 25 straight starts in 1996.

Condon set a career high with 42 saves vs CBJ

Erik Karlsson: 0-7-7pts during 6 gm pt streak but is -4 in his last 2 games.

Hasn’t scored a goal in 18 games

Mike Hoffman: Seems to be thriving playing on the 3rd line. Last 7 games (7-2-9pts)

Has 10 of his 17 goals on the PP. Has 10 of the Sens 25 PPG’s (40%). T-2nd in NHL in PPG’s

Mark Stone: leads the league with 62 takeaways…He needs 1 assist for 100 career.

Has 5 goals in his last 7 games

The Sens have been shutout once this season (Jan.1 @ WAS)

Fewest times shutout since 14-15

Ottawa 4

Wild 8

NYI 8

Dallas 9

4 teams tied for 5th

Last season only 2 teams avg’d more than 3 goals/game (Dallas 3.23 – Washington 3:02)

This season there are 6

PIT 3.63

NYR 3.44

CBJ 3.33

MIN 3.28

WAS 3.28

TOR 3.09

(MTL 2.98)

WASHINTON CAPITALS Lines:

Forwards

8 ALEX OVECHKIN 19 NICKLAS BACKSTROM 77 T.J. OSHIE

90 MARCUS JOHANSSON 92 EVGENY KUZNETSOV 14 JUSTIN WILLIAMS

10 BRETT CONNNOLLY 20 LARS ELLER 65 ANDRE BURAKOVSKY

26 DANIEL WINNIK 83 JAY BEAGLE 43 TOM WILSON

Defencemen

27 KARL ALZNER 2 MATT NISKANEN

44 BROOKS ORPIK 9 DIMITRI ORLOV

4 TAYLOR CHORNEY 88 NATE SCHMIDT

Goalies

31 PHILLIPP GRUBAUER Expected to start

70 BRADEN HOLTBY

Injured:

Carlson

Scratches:

MAKING NEWS:

The Capitals won last night 6-1 vs Carolina and sit 1st overall in the league

The Capitals have earned a point in 14 consecutive games (12-0-2)

Washington has outscored opponents 65-27 during its point streak (avg 4.6 GF/g)

The Capitals 14-game point streak is tied for the second-longest in franchise history and their longest point streak since they recorded a point in a franchise-record 15 straight games during the 2009-10 season (1/13/10-2/10/10: 14-0-1).

Lead the league with a +57 goal differential

The Capitals 70 points and 32 wins this season are the second-most through the first 47 games in a season in franchise history (2015-16: 35-8-4, 74 points).

The Capitals scored a power-play goal, marking the fifth consecutive game they have scored a power-play goal. In their last eight games, the Capitals have scored nine power-play goals.

The Caps have 5 players on a 4 game point streak or more.

Alex Ovechkin: 8 game point streak (4-9-13pts) Career vs OTT 39GP (23-17-40pts)

T.J. Oshie: has scored in 4 straight games (tying a career high) Has 6-6-12 pts in his last 8 games

Nicklas Backstrom: on a 10 game pt streak (4-13-17pts). Ties his career-long point streak, (2008-09 season 4-9-13pts), and is tied for the second-longest point streak in the NHL this season. Backstrom has registered 38 points (12-26) in his last 33 gms

Braden Holtby: In his last 20 games, Holtby has posted five shutouts, a 1.72 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage.

Other NHL Game Notes

Red Wings (48P) at Bruins (51P) - 7PM

BOS is 1-0-1 vs DET this season, both games in DET. BOS has won 4 straight at home vs DET

BOS (23-21-6):

0-3-1 past 4GP, 2/10 on PP, shutout twice

Marchand (2A) last 4GP

DET (20-19-8):

0-0-2 past 2GP, lost both in OT, 2GF, 1/7 on PP

Vanek (0P) last 2GP

Kings (48P) at Devils (49P) - 7PM

LAK are 1-0-0 vs NJD this season, winning at home. LAK have gone 2-1-0 past 3GP in NJ

NJ (20-19-9):

4-1-0 past 5GP, 9GA, 17/21 on PK

Hall (2G, 4A) 6 game PT streak

LAK (22-21-4):

lost 4 straight, 7GF, 1/11 on PP

Carter (1G) last 4GP

Blue Jackets (68P) at Islanders (46P) - 7PM

CBJ are 1-0-0 vs NYI this season, winning at home. NYI have gone 7-0-3 at home vs CBJ in shootout era

NYI (19-7-9):

3-0-1 past 4GP, 5GA, 9/10 on PK

Tavares (8G, 1A) last 6GP

CBJ (32-10-4):

won 2 straight, 10GF, 2/6 on PP

Atkinson (3G, 2A) last5GP

Blues (51P) at Penguins (65P) - 7PM

Teams split 2GP last season. PIT winning at home. STL has gone 3-0-1 past 4GP in PIT

PIT (30-11-5):

won 4 straight, 24GF, 3/7 on PP

Crosby (2G, 7A) last 5GP

STL (23-19-5):

lost 3 straight, 18GA, 4/9 on PK

Tarasenko (3A) last 5GP

Flames (51P) at Canadiens (63P) - 730PM

Teams split 2GP last season, CGY winning in MTL. CGY has won 2 straight in MTL, 10GF

MTL (28-13-7):

1-2-1 past 4GP, 6GF, 3/10 on PP

Pacioretty (1G, 1A) past 2GP

CGY (24-23-3):

lost 3 straight, 15GA, 10/13 on PK

Gaudreau (0G, 3A) last 10GP

Capitals (70P) at Senators (55P) - 730PM

WSH is 2-0-0 vs OTT this season, 1GA. WSH has won 5 straight vs OTT

OTT (25-15-5):

3-0-1 past 4GP, 16GF, 3/13 on PP

Karlsson (7A) 6 game PT streak

WSH (32-9-6):

12-0-1 past 13GP, 64GF, 10/32 on PP

Ovechkin (4G, 9A) 8 game PT streak

Sabres (47P) at Predators (53P) - 8PM

Teams split 2GP last season, BUF winning in NSH. NSH has won 2 of past 3 at home vs BUF

NSH (23-17-7):

won 3 straight, 7GA, 8/10 on PK

Johansen (1G, 4A) last 2GP

BUF (19-18-9):

won 2 straight, both 3-2, 2/7 on PP

Eichel (2G, 2A) last 5GP

Sharks (62P) at Jets (48P) - 8PM

SJ is 1-0-0 vs WPG this season, winning at home. SJ has won 2 of their past 3GP in WPG

WPG (22-24-4):

3-4-0 past 7GP, 24GF, 7/27 on PP

Scheifele (2G, 5A) 5 game PT streak

SJ (30-16-2):

won 5 straight, outscoring opponent 18-9, 10/12 on PK

Burns (5G, 10A) last 10GP

Lightning (47P) at Blackhawks (65P) - 830PM

TB was 1-0-1 vs CHI last season, both teams 2GF. TB is 7-0-2 past 9GP vs CHI

CHI (30-14-5):

won 3 straight, 6GA, 5/7 on PK

Kane (2G, 1A) last 5GP

TB (21-22-5):

0-2-1 past 3GP, 5GF, 2/11 on PP

Kucherov (2A) last 5GP

Wild (65P) at Stars (37P) - 830PM

MIN 2-0-1 vs DAL this season, 1-0-1 in DAL. MIN has gone 2-0-1 past 3GP in DAL

DAL (19-20-9):

0-1-1 past 2GP, 7GA, 7/9 on PK

Seguin (1G, 3A) last 5GP

MIN (30-11-5):

10-0-1 past 11GP on road, 42GF, 24/27 on PK

Staal (1G) last 5GP