Ice Chips: Hoffman unlikely to play on trip

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Head coach Guy Boucher said injured forward Mike Hoffman is unlikely to play the rest of the Senators current road trip due to his groin injury suffered on Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets. Mark Stone, who was also injured Sunday, is highly doubtful to play Friday in Carolina. After the Hurricanes, the Sens play in Florida Sunday and Tampa Bay Monday. - Brent Wallace, TSN

Despite missing the next few games, Hoffman went for a skate Friday morning after practice. - Bruce Garrioch, Ottawa Sun

Hoffman is going for a skate this AM #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 24, 2017

Toronto Maple Leafs

Injured forward Mitch Marner skated Friday morning, but did not join the rest of the team for practice. In other news, Tyler Bozak, James van Riemsdyk and Connor Brown were not on the ice for practice, but all are available Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens. - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Caught the end of Mitch Marner's vigorous pre-practice workout on the ice. Told he was out there a while. Team practices @ noon. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 24, 2017

Mitch Marner and Connor Carrick (upper body injuries) absent from practice as well — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 24, 2017

van Riemsdyk met w/ media after practice. Brown, Bozak did not, but Babcock said he doesn't believe anyone is hurt, all available tomorrow. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 24, 2017

Carolina Hurricanes

Veteran forward Bryan Bickell was sent down to American Hockey League. The 30-year-old has one goal over seven games with the Canes this season. - Team Release

[UPDATE] Bryan Bickell clears waivers, joins Checkers. He will not play tonight but could be in lineup Sat.



More: https://t.co/PnUsfBeOf1 pic.twitter.com/vctX4SOjPj — Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) February 24, 2017

Dallas Stars

Head coach Lindy Ruff said injured forward Adam Cracknell, who suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday, might only miss the next 2-3 weeks. - Mark Stepneski, Dallas Stars

Lindy Ruff said Adam Cracknell is doing better than expected, may miss only 2-3 weeks. — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) February 24, 2017

Washington Capitals

Defenceman Matt Niskanen (lower-body) is out while Brooks Orpik (lower-body) is questionable for Friday’s clash against the Edmonton Oilers. - Isabelle Khurshudyan, Washington Post

Niskanen is out. Orpik is questionable. He's going to take warmups. Trotz said the same about Riley Barber. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) February 24, 2017

Tampa Bay Lightning

The team reassigned forward Cory Conacher to the American Hockey League on Friday. The 27-year-old has scored one goal and one assist over eights games with the Lightning this season. - Team Release

Game Notes

Flames (66P) at Panthers (66P) - 730PM

CGY is 1-0-0 vs FLA this season, winning at home. CGY has won 2 of their past 3GP in FLA

CGY (31-26-4):

won 2 straight, both on the road, both by 1G, 9GF

Monahan (1G, 3A) last 2GP

FLA (28-21-10):

lost 2 straight at home, 10GA, 3/4 on PK

Trocheck (3G, 5A) last 7GP

Senators (70P) at Hurricanes (56P) - 730PM

OTT is 2-0-0 vs CAR this season, both games at home. CAR was 2-0-0 at home vs OTT last season, both past regulation

CAR (24-24-8):

0-4-1 past 5GP, outscored 19-4, 12/16 on PK

Skinner (2G) last 3GP

OTT (32-20-6):

3-1-0 past 4GP, 13GF, 4/12 on PP

Karlsson (2G, 6A) 6 game PT streak

Coyotes (49P) at Stars (56P) - 830PM

DAL is 1-0-0 vs ARZ this season, winning at ARZ. DAL has won 7 straight at home vs ARZ

DAL (23-27-10):

won 2 straight at home, 9GF, 1/6 on PP

Seguin (1G, 7A) last 4GP

ARZ (21-31-7):

2-3-0 past 5GP, 20GA, 9/13 on PK

Vrbata (4G, 3A) 7 game PT streak