4h ago
Ice Chips: Hoffman unlikely to play on trip
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Head coach Guy Boucher said injured forward Mike Hoffman is unlikely to play the rest of the Senators current road trip due to his groin injury suffered on Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets. Mark Stone, who was also injured Sunday, is highly doubtful to play Friday in Carolina. After the Hurricanes, the Sens play in Florida Sunday and Tampa Bay Monday. - Brent Wallace, TSN
Despite missing the next few games, Hoffman went for a skate Friday morning after practice. - Bruce Garrioch, Ottawa Sun
Toronto Maple Leafs
Injured forward Mitch Marner skated Friday morning, but did not join the rest of the team for practice. In other news, Tyler Bozak, James van Riemsdyk and Connor Brown were not on the ice for practice, but all are available Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens. - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Carolina Hurricanes
Veteran forward Bryan Bickell was sent down to American Hockey League. The 30-year-old has one goal over seven games with the Canes this season. - Team Release
Dallas Stars
Head coach Lindy Ruff said injured forward Adam Cracknell, who suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday, might only miss the next 2-3 weeks. - Mark Stepneski, Dallas Stars
Washington Capitals
Defenceman Matt Niskanen (lower-body) is out while Brooks Orpik (lower-body) is questionable for Friday’s clash against the Edmonton Oilers. - Isabelle Khurshudyan, Washington Post
Tampa Bay Lightning
The team reassigned forward Cory Conacher to the American Hockey League on Friday. The 27-year-old has scored one goal and one assist over eights games with the Lightning this season. - Team Release
Game Notes
Flames (66P) at Panthers (66P) - 730PM
CGY is 1-0-0 vs FLA this season, winning at home. CGY has won 2 of their past 3GP in FLA
CGY (31-26-4):
won 2 straight, both on the road, both by 1G, 9GF
Monahan (1G, 3A) last 2GP
FLA (28-21-10):
lost 2 straight at home, 10GA, 3/4 on PK
Trocheck (3G, 5A) last 7GP
Senators (70P) at Hurricanes (56P) - 730PM
OTT is 2-0-0 vs CAR this season, both games at home. CAR was 2-0-0 at home vs OTT last season, both past regulation
CAR (24-24-8):
0-4-1 past 5GP, outscored 19-4, 12/16 on PK
Skinner (2G) last 3GP
OTT (32-20-6):
3-1-0 past 4GP, 13GF, 4/12 on PP
Karlsson (2G, 6A) 6 game PT streak
Coyotes (49P) at Stars (56P) - 830PM
DAL is 1-0-0 vs ARZ this season, winning at ARZ. DAL has won 7 straight at home vs ARZ
DAL (23-27-10):
won 2 straight at home, 9GF, 1/6 on PP
Seguin (1G, 7A) last 4GP
ARZ (21-31-7):
2-3-0 past 5GP, 20GA, 9/13 on PK
Vrbata (4G, 3A) 7 game PT streak