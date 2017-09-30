Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Bo Horvat (shoulder) took part in morning skate but won't play Saturday night. Head coach Travis Green said he expects Horvat will be ready for Opening Night, but wouldn't guarantee it. - TSN

Lines from morning skate

Daniel-Henrik-Vanek
Eriksson-Granlund-Boeser
Gagner-Burmistrov-Virtanen
Archibald-Sutter-Megna
Chaput-Dorsett
 
Elder-Stecher
Hutton-Gudbranson
Wiercioch-Biega
Pedan-Del Zotto
Tanev

Markstrom starts in net and is expected to play full game. His first game in nine days. 

Edmonton Oilers

Projected lines vs. Canucks

Maroon-McDavid-Draisaitl
Lucic-Nugent-Hopkins-Yamamoto
Caggiula-Strome-Jokinen
Khaira-Letestu-Slepyshev

Klefbom-Larssen
Russell-Benning
Nurse-Gryba

Talbot

Calgary Flames

Head coach Glen Gulutzan held an optional skate for the team Saturday to give them a true game day feel.

Probable lines vs. Jets

Gaudreau-Monahan-Ferland
Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik
Versteeg-Bennett-Brouwer
Glass-Jankowski-Lazar

Giordano-Hamilton
Brodie-Hamonic
Bartkowski-Stone

Kulak-Andersson

Mike Smith will start in net for the thirrd straight game. He has a .850 save percentage and a 3.67 GAA so far this preseason. 