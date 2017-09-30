50m ago
Ice Chips: Horvat (shoulder) out vs. Oilers
TSN.ca Staff
Flames Ice Chips: Spots open on the fourth line
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Vancouver Canucks
Bo Horvat (shoulder) took part in morning skate but won't play Saturday night. Head coach Travis Green said he expects Horvat will be ready for Opening Night, but wouldn't guarantee it. - TSN
Lines from morning skate
Daniel-Henrik-Vanek
Eriksson-Granlund-Boeser
Gagner-Burmistrov-Virtanen
Archibald-Sutter-Megna
Chaput-Dorsett
Elder-Stecher
Hutton-Gudbranson
Wiercioch-Biega
Pedan-Del Zotto
Tanev
Markstrom starts in net and is expected to play full game. His first game in nine days.
Edmonton Oilers
Projected lines vs. Canucks
Maroon-McDavid-Draisaitl
Lucic-Nugent-Hopkins-Yamamoto
Caggiula-Strome-Jokinen
Khaira-Letestu-Slepyshev
Klefbom-Larssen
Russell-Benning
Nurse-Gryba
Talbot
Calgary Flames
Head coach Glen Gulutzan held an optional skate for the team Saturday to give them a true game day feel.
Probable lines vs. Jets
Gaudreau-Monahan-Ferland
Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik
Versteeg-Bennett-Brouwer
Glass-Jankowski-Lazar
Giordano-Hamilton
Brodie-Hamonic
Bartkowski-Stone
Kulak-Andersson
Mike Smith will start in net for the thirrd straight game. He has a .850 save percentage and a 3.67 GAA so far this preseason.