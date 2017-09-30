Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Bo Horvat (shoulder) took part in morning skate but won't play Saturday night. Head coach Travis Green said he expects Horvat will be ready for Opening Night, but wouldn't guarantee it. - TSN

Lines from morning skate

Daniel-Henrik-Vanek

Eriksson-Granlund-Boeser

Gagner-Burmistrov-Virtanen

Archibald-Sutter-Megna

Chaput-Dorsett



Elder-Stecher

Hutton-Gudbranson

Wiercioch-Biega

Pedan-Del Zotto

Tanev

Markstrom starts in net and is expected to play full game. His first game in nine days.

Edmonton Oilers

Projected lines vs. Canucks

Maroon-McDavid-Draisaitl

Lucic-Nugent-Hopkins-Yamamoto

Caggiula-Strome-Jokinen

Khaira-Letestu-Slepyshev

Klefbom-Larssen

Russell-Benning

Nurse-Gryba

Talbot

Calgary Flames

Head coach Glen Gulutzan held an optional skate for the team Saturday to give them a true game day feel.

Probable lines vs. Jets

Gaudreau-Monahan-Ferland

Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik

Versteeg-Bennett-Brouwer

Glass-Jankowski-Lazar

Giordano-Hamilton

Brodie-Hamonic

Bartkowski-Stone

Kulak-Andersson

Mike Smith will start in net for the thirrd straight game. He has a .850 save percentage and a 3.67 GAA so far this preseason.