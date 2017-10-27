5h ago
Ice Chips: Jagr 'real close' to return
TSN.ca Staff
Flames Ice Chips: Gulutzan wants more from whole lineup
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Calgary Flames
Head coach Glen Gulutzan said Friday winger Jaromir Jagr is "real close" to returning from his lower-body injury. Jagr was placed on injured reserve last week and could return to the Flame lineup on Sunday against the Washington Capitals.
Jagr skated with the team for the first time since his injury on Friday. He was playing on the team's top line with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau prior to the injury. - Kristen Odland, Calgary Sun.
Vegas Golden Knights
Defenceman Jason Garrison was placed on waivers Friday. The Golden Knights have kept nine defencemen on their roster throughout the season, openly seeking trade partners to avoid placing players with one-way contracts on waivers.
Garrison carries a $4.6 million cap hit and a no-trade clause in the final year of his current contract. Garrison owns one assist in four games with the Golden Knights this season. He was selected by the Golden Knights in June's expansion draft as part of a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Also on Friday, the Golden Knights sent defenceman Griffin Reinhart to the AHL on a conditioning stint. Reinhart is yet to play in a game with the Golden Knights this season.
Vadim Shipachyov reported to the AHL's Chicago Wolves on Friday. Shipachyov was granted permission not to report to the Wolves when he was assigned to the team to start the season, but was expected to be suspended if he did not report after being sent down again this week. The Russian centre has been granted permission to seek a trade from the Golden Knights.
Forward Erik Haula has been activated from the injured reserve.
New York Rangers
The Rangers are choosing to go with the hot-hand approach and will start Ondrej Pavelec in net against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Pavelec stopped 27 of 29 shots against the Arizona Coyotyes on Thursday night. - Larry Brooks, New York Post.
Montreal Canadiens
Carey Price will start in net against the Rangers on Saturday.
Ottawa Senators
Mike Condon will make his third start of the season against the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. Condon is 1-0-1 this season with a .962 save percentage.
New Jersey Devils
The team announced forward Kyle Palmieri will not be in Friday's lineup and will be re-evaluated Saturday. Keith Kinkaid will get the start in net with Scott Wedgewood playing backup.
Toronto Maple Leafs
James van Reimsdyk did not practice with his team again on Friday despite playing 15:18 in Thursday's loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Head coach Mike Babcock wasn't sure if van Reimsdyk would be ready to go Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Babcock shuffled his lines after the team's 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, with Mitch Marner skating on a line with Patrick Marleau and Tyler Bozak. Marleau has spent the season on a line with Nazem Kadri and Leo Komarov. Connor Brown joined Kadri and Komarov on a line Friday.
Babcock called an abrupt end to the practice after just 20 minutes with the team on the ice.
Lines at Leafs' skate:
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Bozak-Marner
Komarov-Kadri-Brown
Martin-Moore-Leivo
Fehr
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Borgman-Polak
Carrick
Montreal Canadiens
Rookie forward Nikita Scherbak left Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period after suffering a lower-body injury. The 21-year-old was hurt in the first period well he was checked into the boards. He played a couple shifts in the second, but was eventually forced to leave the game. - Montreal Gazette
Habs Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN
Forward
Lehkonen - Drouin - Byron
Pacioretty - Danault - Shaw
Hudon - Plekanec - Gallagher
Galchenyuk - McCarron - Mitchell/De La Rose
Defence
Mete - Weber
Alzner - Benn
Davidson - Petry
Morrow
Goalies
Price
Montoya
TSN Game Notes
Best Road Records This Season
Team GP W L OTL Pts%
New Jersey Devils 4 4 0 0 1.000
Ottawa Senators 3 3 0 0 1.000
Vegas Golden Knights 2 2 0 0 1.000
Los Angeles Kings 5 4 1 0 .800
Vancouver Canucks 5 4 1 0 .800
Expansion Teams First 8GP
Since 1990’s Expansion
VGK 7-1-0
TB 3-4-1
ATL 2-3-2-1
FLA 2-3-3
ANA 2-4-2
NSH 2-5-1
Min 1-5-2
CBJ 1-6-0-1
OTT 1-7-0
SJ 1-7-0
Friday's Games
Avalanche (10P) at Knights (14P) - 6PM
First meeting between teams
VGK (7-1-0):
won 4 straight, all at home, 15GF, 4/17 on PP
Neal (0G, 2A) last 4GP
COL (5-4-0):
1-3-0 past 4 road games, 1/17 on PP, 1GF in each of the losses
Duchene (2A) last 2GP
Senators (14P) at Devils (12P) - 7PM
NJ is 1-0-0 vs OTT this season. OTW in OTT. OTT has won 2 straight in NJ, 1GA.
NJD (6-2-0):
1-2-0 last 3GP at home, 12GA, 11/15 on PK
Hall 4 of his 8A vs OTT this season
OTT (5-1-4):
3-0-0 on the road, 3GA, 10/10 on PK
Stone (3G, 1A) last 3GP
Jets (9P) at Blue Jackets (12P) - 7PM
CBJ are 1-0-0 vs WPG this season, winning in WPG. CBJ have won 4 straight at home vs WPG
CBJ (6-3-0):
1-2-0 on home stand, 9GA, 5/5 on PK
Panarin (1G, 6A) has a PT in 5 of past 6GP
WPG (4-3-1):
1-1-1 last 3GP, 10GA, 7/8 on PK
Laine (2G, 0A) last 3GP
Blues (15P) at Hurricanes (9P) - 730PM
CAR was 1-0-1 vs STL last season. SOL at home. STL has won 3 straight in CAR, twice in a shootout
CAR (4-3-1):
0-1-1 last 2GP at home, 1GF in each game, 0/7 on PP
Skinner (3G, 2A) last 4GP
STL (7-2-1):
3-0-1 last 4GP, 16GF, 2/14 on PP
Schwartz (5G, 1A) 4 game PT streak
Predators (10P) at Blackhawks (12P) - 830PM
CHI is 1-0-0 vs NSH this season, OTW at home. CHI has won 3 straight at home vs NSH
CHI (5-3-2):
1-2-1 last 4GP, 9GF, 3/17 on PP
Kane (3G, 3A) 6 game PT streak
NSH (4-3-2):
0-1-1 last 2GP, 2GF in each game, 2/8 on PP
Forsberg (2G, 1A) last 2GP
Stars (10P) at Flames (10P) - 9PM
CGY is 1-0-0 vs NSH this season, SOW in NSH. NSH has gone 2-0-1 past 3GP in CGY
CGY (5-5-0):
lost 3 straight at home, outscored 12-3, 1/10 on PP
Gaudreau (1G, 5A) in 4GP at home
DAL (5-5-0):
lost 2 straight, both on the road, 5GA in each game, 6/6 on PK
Benn (5G, 4A) 4 game PT streak