Flames Ice Chips: Gulutzan wants more from whole lineup

Calgary Flames

Head coach Glen Gulutzan said Friday winger Jaromir Jagr is "real close" to returning from his lower-body injury. Jagr was placed on injured reserve last week and could return to the Flame lineup on Sunday against the Washington Capitals.

Jagr skated with the team for the first time since his injury on Friday. He was playing on the team's top line with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau prior to the injury. - Kristen Odland, Calgary Sun.

Vegas Golden Knights

Defenceman Jason Garrison was placed on waivers Friday. The Golden Knights have kept nine defencemen on their roster throughout the season, openly seeking trade partners to avoid placing players with one-way contracts on waivers.

Garrison carries a $4.6 million cap hit and a no-trade clause in the final year of his current contract. Garrison owns one assist in four games with the Golden Knights this season. He was selected by the Golden Knights in June's expansion draft as part of a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Also on Friday, the Golden Knights sent defenceman Griffin Reinhart to the AHL on a conditioning stint. Reinhart is yet to play in a game with the Golden Knights this season.

Vadim Shipachyov reported to the AHL's Chicago Wolves on Friday. Shipachyov was granted permission not to report to the Wolves when he was assigned to the team to start the season, but was expected to be suspended if he did not report after being sent down again this week. The Russian centre has been granted permission to seek a trade from the Golden Knights.

Forward Erik Haula has been activated from the injured reserve.

New York Rangers

The Rangers are choosing to go with the hot-hand approach and will start Ondrej Pavelec in net against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Pavelec stopped 27 of 29 shots against the Arizona Coyotyes on Thursday night. - Larry Brooks, New York Post.

Montreal Canadiens

Carey Price will start in net against the Rangers on Saturday.

Carey Price will start in net against the Rangers on Saturday.

Ottawa Senators

Mike Condon will make his third start of the season against the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. Condon is 1-0-1 this season with a .962 save percentage.

New Jersey Devils

The team announced forward Kyle Palmieri will not be in Friday's lineup and will be re-evaluated Saturday. Keith Kinkaid will get the start in net with Scott Wedgewood playing backup.

Kyle Palmieri will not be in the lineup tonight for #OTTvsNJD. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow morning. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 27, 2017

Toronto Maple Leafs

Babcock explains reasons for shortened practice Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock expressed his disappointment with Toronto's effort against Carolina and explains why he wouldn't allow his players to stay on the ice after practice wasting energy.

James van Reimsdyk did not practice with his team again on Friday despite playing 15:18 in Thursday's loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Head coach Mike Babcock wasn't sure if van Reimsdyk would be ready to go Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

JvR available to play tomorrow? Babcock: "I don't know. I mean, Leivs is dying to play anyway." — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 27, 2017

Babcock shuffled his lines after the team's 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, with Mitch Marner skating on a line with Patrick Marleau and Tyler Bozak. Marleau has spent the season on a line with Nazem Kadri and Leo Komarov. Connor Brown joined Kadri and Komarov on a line Friday.

Babcock called an abrupt end to the practice after just 20 minutes with the team on the ice.

#Leafs practice ends after 20 minutes. Coaches pick up all the pucks, wait and watch as entire team leaves the ice silently. Very weird. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) October 27, 2017

Lines at Leafs' skate:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Bozak-Marner

Komarov-Kadri-Brown

Martin-Moore-Leivo

Fehr

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Polak

Carrick

Can Marleau stabilize Marner-Bozak line? Mike Babcock experimented with some new-look lines at practice on Friday. Notably, Patrick Marleau skated with centre Tyler Bozak and Mitch Marner. James van Riemsdyk, the usual left winger on the line, missed the workout and his status for Saturday's game against the Flyers is unclear. Babcock is hoping the veteran Marleau can stabilize a line, which has struggled at times defensively.

Montreal Canadiens

Rookie forward Nikita Scherbak left Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period after suffering a lower-body injury. The 21-year-old was hurt in the first period well he was checked into the boards. He played a couple shifts in the second, but was eventually forced to leave the game. - Montreal Gazette

Habs Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

Forward

Lehkonen - Drouin - Byron

Pacioretty - Danault - Shaw

Hudon - Plekanec - Gallagher

Galchenyuk - McCarron - Mitchell/De La Rose

Defence

Mete - Weber

Alzner - Benn

Davidson - Petry

Morrow

Goalies

Price

Montoya

TSN Game Notes

Best Road Records This Season

Team GP W L OTL Pts%

New Jersey Devils 4 4 0 0 1.000

Ottawa Senators 3 3 0 0 1.000

Vegas Golden Knights 2 2 0 0 1.000

Los Angeles Kings 5 4 1 0 .800

Vancouver Canucks 5 4 1 0 .800

Expansion Teams First 8GP

Since 1990’s Expansion

VGK 7-1-0

TB 3-4-1

ATL 2-3-2-1

FLA 2-3-3

ANA 2-4-2

NSH 2-5-1

Min 1-5-2

CBJ 1-6-0-1

OTT 1-7-0

SJ 1-7-0

Friday's Games

Avalanche (10P) at Knights (14P) - 6PM

First meeting between teams

VGK (7-1-0):

won 4 straight, all at home, 15GF, 4/17 on PP

Neal (0G, 2A) last 4GP

COL (5-4-0):

1-3-0 past 4 road games, 1/17 on PP, 1GF in each of the losses

Duchene (2A) last 2GP

Senators (14P) at Devils (12P) - 7PM

NJ is 1-0-0 vs OTT this season. OTW in OTT. OTT has won 2 straight in NJ, 1GA.

NJD (6-2-0):

1-2-0 last 3GP at home, 12GA, 11/15 on PK

Hall 4 of his 8A vs OTT this season

OTT (5-1-4):

3-0-0 on the road, 3GA, 10/10 on PK

Stone (3G, 1A) last 3GP

Jets (9P) at Blue Jackets (12P) - 7PM

CBJ are 1-0-0 vs WPG this season, winning in WPG. CBJ have won 4 straight at home vs WPG

CBJ (6-3-0):

1-2-0 on home stand, 9GA, 5/5 on PK

Panarin (1G, 6A) has a PT in 5 of past 6GP

WPG (4-3-1):

1-1-1 last 3GP, 10GA, 7/8 on PK

Laine (2G, 0A) last 3GP

Blues (15P) at Hurricanes (9P) - 730PM

CAR was 1-0-1 vs STL last season. SOL at home. STL has won 3 straight in CAR, twice in a shootout

CAR (4-3-1):

0-1-1 last 2GP at home, 1GF in each game, 0/7 on PP

Skinner (3G, 2A) last 4GP

STL (7-2-1):

3-0-1 last 4GP, 16GF, 2/14 on PP

Schwartz (5G, 1A) 4 game PT streak

Predators (10P) at Blackhawks (12P) - 830PM

CHI is 1-0-0 vs NSH this season, OTW at home. CHI has won 3 straight at home vs NSH

CHI (5-3-2):

1-2-1 last 4GP, 9GF, 3/17 on PP

Kane (3G, 3A) 6 game PT streak

NSH (4-3-2):

0-1-1 last 2GP, 2GF in each game, 2/8 on PP

Forsberg (2G, 1A) last 2GP

Stars (10P) at Flames (10P) - 9PM

CGY is 1-0-0 vs NSH this season, SOW in NSH. NSH has gone 2-0-1 past 3GP in CGY

CGY (5-5-0):

lost 3 straight at home, outscored 12-3, 1/10 on PP

Gaudreau (1G, 5A) in 4GP at home

DAL (5-5-0):

lost 2 straight, both on the road, 5GA in each game, 6/6 on PK

Benn (5G, 4A) 4 game PT streak