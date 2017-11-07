The Breakfast Club: Have Leafs pulled out of slide?

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Jaromir Jagr skated on a line with Mark Jankowski and Sam Bennett at the Flames game-day skate on Tuesday, suggesting the veteran winger will return against the Vancouver Canucks. Jagr has been out since Oct. 22 due to a lower-body injury. The Flames have an open spot on their roster after Tanner Glass cleared waivers Tuesday.

Jagr skating with Jankowski and Bennett... looks like he's in tonight #Flames — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) November 7, 2017

Waivers

The Edmonton Oilers placed Brian Ferlin on waivers Tuesday. Ferlin has not played in an NHL contest since the 2014-15 season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning placed defenceman Erik Condra on waivers. Condra has not played in a game with the Lightning this season.

Vancouver Canucks

The team recalled forward Reid Boucher from the AHL's Utica Comets on Tuesday.

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Mark Borowiecki and forward Bobby Ryan did not join the Senators for their trip to Sweden this week. Senators general manager said Borowiecki is dealing with a personal health issue and will be reevaluated when the team returns, while Ryan is not ready to return from his finger injury.

Ryan, who was injured on Oct. 21, is however skating with the AHL's Belleville Senators this week.

The Senators took part in their first skate in Sweden on Tuesday morning. The team will play back-to-back games against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday and Saturday before returning to North America.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Head coach Mike Sullivan said Tuesday defenceman Matt Hunwick has not suffered a setback in his return from a concussion, but has also not yet been cleared by the team's medical staff.

Defenceman Justin Schultz, who is also dealing with a concussion, will be a game-time decision against the Arizona Coyotes.

St. Louis Blues

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko, who left Monday's practice with an upper-body injury, was on the ice Tuesday for practice. - NHL.com.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The team activated forward Cam Atkinson off of injured reserve Tuesday. He is expected to be in the lineup against the Nashville Predators tonight. Atkinson owns four goals and one assist in 11 games this season.

Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators may have to wait a few days before they see their new forward in action.

Kyle Turris is going through the immigration process and does not expect to be avaliable Tuesday night when the Preds take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"I'm not sure how long the immigration process is going to take," Turris told Robby Stanley of NHL.com.. "[Depends] on how that goes. I'll definitely be in Nashville by middle of this week for sure and hopefully get a few practices in before the game on Saturday."

If he does miss Tuesday's game, he is expected to suit up Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena.

Turris was traded in a three-team deal Sunday night involving forward Matt Duchene going to the Ottawa Senators and a package of young talent heading back to Colorado.

Upon completion of the trade, Turris signed a six-year, $36 million extension in Nashville. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that the deal does not involve a no-trade clause.

Kyle Turris' six-year extension in Nashville does not include a no-trade clause, FYI — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 6, 2017

In 11 games so far this season, Turris has three goals and six assists. The 28-year-old was selected in the first round (No. 3 overall) of the 2007 NHL entry draft.

Florida Panthers

The team recalled Chase Bailey from the AHL on Tuesday to take the roster spot of Owen Tippett, who was returned to the OHL on Monday.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Justin Bailey was place on injured reserve Tuesday. The team recalled defenceman Zach Redmond to take his place on the 23-man roster.