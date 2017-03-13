Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Defenceman Jacob Trouba (upper-body) will not play Monday when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Nashville Predators, announced ahead of the game.

Paul Maurice says Jacob Trouba will not play tonight in Nashville. — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 13, 2017

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Nick Foligno is battling illness and will be a game-time decision Monday when the Blue Jackets take on the Philadelphia Flyers. Foligno has 24 goals this season has already equaled his second highest career total for points with 47. He's scored a goal in each of the team's last two outings.

Philadelphia Flyers

Defenceman Brandon Manning, who suffered an upper-body in Saturday's loss to the Boston Bruins, is day-to-day and will not play Monday when they Flyers host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nick Schultz will replace Manning.

Brandon Manning, whose blunder cost #Flyers is final secs. Sat., day to day with UBI. May have been injured in fight Sat. Schultz will play. — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) March 13, 2017

Boston Bruins

Forward Tim Schaller (lower body) did not travel with the Bruins as they embark on a four-game road trip beginning Monday with the Vancouver Canucks. - Boston Herald