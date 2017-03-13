50m ago
Ice Chips: Jets D Trouba out vs. Predators
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Flames 3, Jets 0
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Winnipeg Jets
Defenceman Jacob Trouba (upper-body) will not play Monday when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Nashville Predators, announced ahead of the game.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Forward Nick Foligno is battling illness and will be a game-time decision Monday when the Blue Jackets take on the Philadelphia Flyers. Foligno has 24 goals this season has already equaled his second highest career total for points with 47. He's scored a goal in each of the team's last two outings.
Philadelphia Flyers
Defenceman Brandon Manning, who suffered an upper-body in Saturday's loss to the Boston Bruins, is day-to-day and will not play Monday when they Flyers host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nick Schultz will replace Manning.
Boston Bruins
Forward Tim Schaller (lower body) did not travel with the Bruins as they embark on a four-game road trip beginning Monday with the Vancouver Canucks. - Boston Herald