Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

WINNIPEG JETS

Forward Patrik Laine was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Jan. 7. Laine suffered a concussion after being hit by Jake McCabe of the Buffalo Sabres last Saturday.

According to the Winnipeg Sun, Laine has yet to skate since leaving the game against the Sabres - suggesting he is still experiencing concussion symptoms. The team had previously ruled Laine out for their three-game road trip which begins tonight. The Jets next play at home on Jan. 18.

Julian Melchiori was recalled from the Manitoba Moose.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Avs acquire Girard from Preds for McLeod

Defenceman Roman Josi played 5:52 of Thursday's game against the Bruins before taking a high hit from Anton Blidh that pushed his stick into his own face. "I thought it was late and dirty," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said about Blidh's hit. - TSN

Forward Colin Wilson remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He has missed the team's past three games. - The Tennessean.

UPDATE: The Predators have placed both Josi and Wilson on injured reserve.

FLORIDA PANTHERS

Jonathan Huberdeau is not expected to make his return to the Panthers until March. He tore his Achilles on Oct. 8. - Miami Herald.

Florida Panthers other injury updates per Tom Rowe: Bjugstad (few weeks), Huberdeau (March), Petrovic (post All-Star). — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) January 13, 2017

BOSTON BRUINS

Goalie Tuukka Rask, named an All-Star on Tuesday for the first time in his career, took a puck off Nashville defenceman Roman Josi's slap shot near the bottom of his mask at his neck Thursday night. Rask immediately shook off his right glove and pulled his mask off. Once he got up, Rask skated to the bench and went straight to the locker room. He was replaced by Zane McIntyre. "He wasn't well enough to come back, and we'll see moving forward how he does," Bruins coach Claude Julien said following the game. - TSN



Colorado Avalanche

Avs acquire Girard from Preds for McLeod

ARIZONA COYOTES

Alexander Burmistrov's status for Friday night's game against the Jets - his former team - remains unclear due to visa complications. Burmistrov was claimed by the Coyotes on Jan. 2, but has yet to play with the team.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Thomas Greiss starts in net against the Florida Panthers.

Cappy: Greiss in goal tonight. Beauvillier in for Prince. Same D. #Isles #NYIvsFLA — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 13, 2017

EDMONTON OILERS

Teenage phenom no more. Oilers captain Connor McDavid turned 20 today.

WAIVERS

Philadelphia Flyers place Boyd Gordon on waivers.