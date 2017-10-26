If JVR can't play Thursday, Marner likely candidate to get bumped up lineup

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward James van Riemsdyk took to the ice on his own ahead of the team's skate on Thursday. The winger missed Wednesday's practice but head coach Mike Babcock said he expected van Riemsdyk to play against the Hurricanes tonight.

JvR out early ... ahead of Leafs morning skate



Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins recalled defenceman Frank Corrado from the AHL on Thursday and placed concussed defenceman Justin Schultz on injured reserve. Schultz was injured in the first period of the team's 2-1 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators are dealing with a flu bug in their locker room and will be without top-line centre Kyle Turris because of it on Thursday night. The team recalled forwards Filip Chlapik and Jack Rodewald on Wednesday from the AHL to help provide depth.

Forward Zack Smith will not play tonight against the Phildalelphia Flyers, but the team is hopeful he will play on Friday night.

Craig Anderson will get the nod in net against the Flyers, making his eighth start season.

New York Rangers

Ondrej Pavelec will make his second start of the season against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Pavelec stopped 16 of 19 shots faced in his first start of the season - a loss to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 14.

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck returns to the crease against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Hellebuyck is 4-0 as the team's starter this season and owns a .928 save percentage and a 2.32 goals against average.