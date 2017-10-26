1h ago
Ice Chips: JVR skates alone before practice
TSN.ca Staff
If JVR can't play Thursday, Marner likely candidate to get bumped up lineup
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward James van Riemsdyk took to the ice on his own ahead of the team's skate on Thursday. The winger missed Wednesday's practice but head coach Mike Babcock said he expected van Riemsdyk to play against the Hurricanes tonight.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins recalled defenceman Frank Corrado from the AHL on Thursday and placed concussed defenceman Justin Schultz on injured reserve. Schultz was injured in the first period of the team's 2-1 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators are dealing with a flu bug in their locker room and will be without top-line centre Kyle Turris because of it on Thursday night. The team recalled forwards Filip Chlapik and Jack Rodewald on Wednesday from the AHL to help provide depth.
Forward Zack Smith will not play tonight against the Phildalelphia Flyers, but the team is hopeful he will play on Friday night.
Craig Anderson will get the nod in net against the Flyers, making his eighth start season.
New York Rangers
Ondrej Pavelec will make his second start of the season against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Pavelec stopped 16 of 19 shots faced in his first start of the season - a loss to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 14.
Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck returns to the crease against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Hellebuyck is 4-0 as the team's starter this season and owns a .928 save percentage and a 2.32 goals against average.