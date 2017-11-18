Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Max Pacioretty, Jonathan Drouin and Jordie Benn, who missed Friday's practice due to the flu, took part in the Habs' optional skate Saturday morning. - TSN

Chicago Blackhawks

Defenceman Duncan Keith isn't expected to miss Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins despite missing three practices with an illness, according to Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville. - Chicago Tribune

Keith has 10 assists in 19 games for the Blackhawks this season.

Dallas Stars

Defenceman Marc Methot is close to returning but likely won't be in the lineup Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers. Recovering from a lower-body injury, Methot skated Friday but is expected to miss his fifth straight game Saturday afternoon. - Dallas Morning News.

The 32-year-old has been held pointless in 15 games for the Stars this season.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers could get one of their centres back Saturday when they take on the Los Angeles Kings. Jared McCann, who has been battling a lower-body injury, has skated with the team all week. McCann has played in just one game since October 21 with the injury. - South Florida Sun Sentinel.

When healthy, McCann has been productive in his second season with the Panthers, notching two goals and three assists in eight games.