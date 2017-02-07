Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Philadelphia Flyers

Winger Travis Konecny left Monday's game against the St. Louis Blues in the second period after he was hit hard into the boards. At first it appeared he hurt his left shoulder, but CSNPhilly.com’s Tim Panaccio reports the injury is a left knee and ankle sprain. The Flyers are expected to update Konecny's status on Tuesday. The 19-year-old rookie has seven goals and 15 assists for the Flyers in 2016-17. - CSN Philly

Detroit Red Wings

Head coach Jeff Blashill says forward Frans Nielsen (shoulder) and defenceman Niklas Kronwall (lower-body) will each miss the next two contests with their injuries. Nielsen, who was placed on the injured list on Monday, will not be out for long, according to coach Blashill. “We’ll just call it day to day for now,” he said. Nielsen, 32, has 10 goals and 16 assists over 51 games with the Wings this season, his first with the club. - The Detroit News