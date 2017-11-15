Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Centre David Krejci (back) will be a game-time decision Wednesday night against the Anaheim Ducks according to Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe.

Krejci made it through an entire on-ice session Tuesday. In six games so far this season, he has one goal and five assists.

Detroit Red Wings

It looks like the Red Wings will have left winger Darren Helm Wednesday night when they host the Calgary Flames according to the Detroit Free Press.

Helm is considered probable after sustaining an undisclosed injury Saturday.

Los Angeles Kings

Injured Kings forward Marian Gaborik is within a couple of weeks of returning from a knee injury, general manager Rob Blake told the Los Angeles Times. If he continues to progress, he may be back on the ice by early December.

Gaborik participated in practice Sunday for the first time in about six weeks. He has not played yet this season.

New Jersey Devils

Winger Marcus Johansson (concussion) has started to skate on his own according to Andrew Gross of NorthJersey.com.

Johansson last played on Nov. 1 against the Vancouver Canucks when he got tangled up battling for the puck behind the net and slammed his head into the boards.

In 10 games so far this season, the 27-year-old has three goals and two assists.

TSN Game Notes

Flames (20P) at Red Wings (18P) - 730PM

CGY is 1-0-0 vs DET this season, winning at home. CGY has won 3 straight vs DET

DET (8-8-2):

1-2-2 last 5GP at home, 12GF, 1/13 on PP

Mantha (4G, 4A) last 7GP

CGY (10-7-0):

won 2 straight, 13GF, both at home, 1/5 on PP

Gaudreau (5G, 7A) 7 game PT streak

Rangers (20P) at Blackhawks (18P) - 8PM

CHI was 1-0-1 vs NYR last season, 1GA in each game.NYR have won 4 straight in CHI, 2 shutouts

CHI (8-8-2):

1-3-0 past 4GP, 15GA, 9/11 on PK

Kane (1G, 2A) last 2GP

NYR (9-7-2):

won 6 straight, 26GF, 8/19 on PP

Nash (5G, 3A) last 7GP

Bruins (16P) at Ducks (17P) - 10PM

ANA was 2-0-0 vs BOS last season. 9GF. ANA has won 7 straight vs BOS

ANA (7-7-3):

1-3-2 last 6GP, 13GF, 4/21 on PP

Rakell (1G, 6A) last 5GP

BOS (6-6-4):

0-2-1 last 3GP, 5GF, 1/12 on PP

Pastrnak (4G, 2A) last 5GP