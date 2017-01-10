Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Detroit Red Wings

Veteran defenceman Niklas Kronwall is out day-to-day with a lower-body injury. "I don’t want to rule anything out. I also don’t want to say too much and get my hopes up. We’ll just take it day to day,” Kronwall told the Detroit Free Press regarding his possible return to the lineup this week. On a positive note for the Wings, there's a chance both forward Justin Abdelkader and defenceman Mike Green will be back for Tuesday's clash against the Chicago Blackhawks. - Detroit Free Press

Montreal Canadiens

Injured Habs David Desharnais, Alex Galchenyuk, Brendan Gallagher, Andrei Markov and Andrew Shaw did not travel to Winnipeg with the team for their game against the Jets Wednesday night. The Canadiens also have a date with the Wild on Thursday, meaning those players are likely out for that one as well. - Team Tweet