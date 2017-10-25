5h ago
Ice Chips: Lack gets first start with Flames
TSN.ca Staff
Sens Ice Chips: Turris to miss Thursday vs. Flyers
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Calgary Flames
Eddie Lack will get the start in goal on Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues as the Flames play the second of back-to-back games. It will be Lack's first start of the season. He last played in relief of Mike Smith on Oct. 13 against the Ottawa Senators.
Ottawa Senators
Kyle Turris (flu) was not at the team's morning skate on Wednesday and will not play Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Guy Boucher announced. Boucher said the Senators will have to call-up a player from the AHL for Thursday's game. The team assigned Logan Brown to the OHL earlier Wednesday.
Craig Anderson will start in net against the Flyers.
Zack Smith was skating Wednesday, but in a non-contact jersey. The team is hoping Smith will be ready to join the team for Friday's game against the New Jersey Devils
Forward Bobby Ryan spoke to the media for the first time since being ruled out for a month with a hand injury last week. Ryan updated that he sustained a broken right index finger, his fifth broken finger since 2014. - TSN's Brent Wallace.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs forward James van Riemsdyk missed Wednesday's practice, but is expected to play Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, head coach Mike Babcock announced.
Babcock added, however, van Riemsdyk's status won't be certain until Thursday.
van Riemsdyk appeared to get hurt after an awkward collision in Monday's win over the Los Angeles Kings, but stayed in the game.
Josh Leivo skated on the fourth line at practice Wednesday with Matt Martin and Dominic Moore, while Mitch Marner was bumped up to the third line with Connor Brown and Tyler Bozak
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
Brown-Bozak-Marner
Martin-Moore-Leivo
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Borgman-Polak/Carrick
Leivo also filled in for JVR on the second power-play unit.
Waivers
New York Rangers forward Adam Cracknell cleared waivers Wednesday. Cracknell was claimed by the Rangers off waivers earlier this season.
Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers 2017 first round pick Nolan Patrick is on the ice for Wednesday's practice. - John Boruk NBC
Patrick left Tuesday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks he was hit into the boards by Ducks forward Chris Wagner.
The second overall pick has one goal and two assists so far this season.
Arizona Coyotes
Injured goaltender Antti Raanta joined the team for practice on Wednesday.
Montreal Canadiens
Here are the lines on the ice at Canadiens practice this morning as per TSN's John Lu.
Power play:
Lehkonen - Shaw - Pacioretty
Weber - Drouin
Gallagher - Danault - Galchenyuk
Petry - Mete
Lines:
Lehkonen - Drouin - Byron
Pacioretty - Danault - Shaw
Hudon - Plekanec - Gallagher
Galchenyuk - McCarron - Scherbak
De La Rose, Mitchell
Mete - Weber
Alzner - Benn
Davidson - Petry
Morrow
Price
Montoya
IR: Schlemko (hand), Hemsky (concussion)
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets have assigned forward Nic Petan to the AHL's Manitoba Moose, while forward Matt Hendricks has been activated from the injured reserve.
Petan played six games for the Jets this season without registering a point.
The 22-year-old had 13 points in 54 games last season.
Hendricks started the season on the IR with an undisclosed injury. He was hurt during the pre-season.
Jets lines:
Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Ehlers-Little-Laine
Tanev-Copp-Matthias
Lemieux-Hendricks-Armia
(Dano extra forward)
Morrissey-Trouba
Enstrom-Byfuglien
Kulikov-Myers
Chiarot-Poolman
Hellebuyck
Mason
(Not skating: Lowry, Perreault)