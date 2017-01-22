Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

WINNIPEG JETS

The Associated Press — Patrik Laine took another step toward returning to action on Sunday.

Laine participated in his first full-contact practice with the Winnipeg Jets since being diagnosed with a concussion on Jan. 7. He had resumed skating with the team on Wednesday but Sunday's practice was his first without the yellow no-contact jersey.

"We got a good workout on the ice," said Laine after the practice. "It was nice to get that yellow jersey off and get ready to play."

Laine sustained the concussion he was hit by Sabres defenceman Jake McCabe during a game in Buffalo. The 18-year-old Finn has 21 goals and 16 assists in 42 games with the Jets before the injury.

He did not expect to play in Monday's game against the Anaheim Ducks but head coach Paul Maurice said he might be ready for Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks, depending on how Laine felt on Monday.

"We're waiting for the next day to make sure he's OK," said Maurice. "If he comes into the rink tomorrow and feels real strong, then we'll start thinking about the next night (against the Sharks)."

Maurice also said that Jets winger Drew Stafford would not play on Monday and was listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

OTTAWA SENATORS

No lineup changes for Sens tonight. — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 22, 2017

BOSTON BRUINS

F Jimmy Hayes will be scratched Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. - NHL.com

DETROIT RED WINGS

Niklas Kronwall in #RedWings lineup today, per Jeff Blashill. Starting goalie to be determined after warmups — Brendan Savage (@BrendanSavage) January 22, 2017

FLORIDA PANTHERS

D Alex Petrovic (ankle) may play in at least one game before All-Star break. - Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

LOS ANGELES KINGS

Darryl Sutter said Nic Dowd is day-to-day and defenseman Matt Greene is dealing with a few lingering injuries (his back among them). — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) January 22, 2017

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

F Tom Kuhnhackl and D Steve Oleksy will be scratched Sunday against Boston Bruins. - NHL.com