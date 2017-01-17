6h ago
Ice Chips: Laine improving; still not skating
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Winnipeg Jets
Jets rookie superstar Patrik Laine is improving, but is still not ready to start skating again, according to head coach Paul Maurice. The 18-year-old is out indefinitely after suffering a concussion in a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 7. Laine, the second overall pick in this year's draft, has 21 goals and 16 assists over 42 games this season with the Jets. - Sara Orlesky, TSN
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins got more bad news on the injury front Tuesday, announcing forward Matt Cullen is out three-to-four weeks with a foot injury.
The 40-year-old owns eight goals and nine assists in 43 games this season.
Cullen was injured Monday night when he was struck in the foot by a puck against the Washington Capitals.
Vancouver Canucks
Canucks rookie winger Anton Rodin re-aggravated his surgically-repaired knee on Jan. 6 and will be out indefinitely, according to general manager Jim Benning. Rodin has one assist in three games this season with Vancouver. - Team Tweet
In other news, defenceman Ben Hutton will be out for three-to-six weeks with a hand injury. - Stephen Whyno, AP
New York Rangers
Forward Mika Zibanejad, who's been sidelined the last 25 games with a broken fibula, is slated to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Dallas Stars. The 23-year-old has five goals and 10 assists over 19 games this season with New York, his first season with the club. - Team Tweet
Los Angeles Kings
Anze Kopitar will be back in the lineup for Wednesday's clash against the San Jose Sharks after missing Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with the flu. - Joe Rosen, Fox
St. Louis Blues
Carl Gunnarsson, who hasn't played since early January with a lower-body injury, was activated from the injured reserve on Tuesday. - St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Detroit Red Wings
There's a good change injured forward Darren Helm (shoulder) will return to action this weekend, according to general manager Ken Holland. Helm last played on Nov. 15. - Ansar Khan, MLive.com
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Martin Marincin returned to full practice Tuesday for the first time since mid-December when he suffered a lower-body injury. He practiced Monday in a no-contact red jersey. - Mark Masters, TSN
Nashville Predators
The team claimed defenceman Brad Hunt off waivers from the St. Louis Blues. Hunt, 28, has five points over nine games this season with the Blues. - Bob McKenzie, TSN
In other news, the Preds placed defenceman Petter Granberg on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury and assigned winger Kevin Fiala to the minors. - Team Website
Game Notes
Stars (44P) at Rangers (57P) - 7PM
NYR are 1-0-0 vs DAL this season, shutout win in DAL. NYR have gone 2-0-1 past 3GP at home vs DAL
NYR (28-15-1):
lost 2 straight, 9GA, 4/6 on PK
Stepan (1G, 4A) last 6GP
DAL (18-19-8):
lost 2 straight, 9GA, 5/7 on PK
Seguin 2P shy of 400 career, 2G, 2A last 6GP
Hurricanes (49P) at Blue Jackets (62P) - 7PM
CAR is 1-0-0 vs CBJ this season, winning at home. CAR has won 5 straight at CBJ
CBJ (29-9-4):
2-4-0 past 6GP, 21GA, 14/15 on PK
Atkinson (3G) last 6GP
CAR (21-15-7):
won 4 straight, all at home, 21GF, 0/7 on PP
Skinner (3G, 3A) last 3GP
Sabres (43P) at Maple Leafs (48P) - 730PM
TOR is 1-0-0 vs BUF this season, winning in BUF. TOR 7-0-1 past 8GP at home vs BUF
TOR (20-13-8):
8-1-1 past 10GP, 40GF, 14/34 on PP
Marner (6A) 3 game PT streak
BUF (17-17-9):
0-2-1 past 3GP on road, 13GA, 9/11 on PK
Eichel (2G, 1A) last 3GP
Senators (49P) at Blues (51P) - 8PM
Both teams 1-0-1 in season series last year. OTT has won 3 straight in STL, all past regulation
STL (23-16-5):
won 2 straight, 1GA, 6/6 on PK
Tarasenko (1A) last 4GP
OTT (22-15-4):
lost 2 straight on road, 4GF, 0/8 on PP
Karlsson (3A) last 2GP
Devils (45P) at Wild (61P) - 8PM
NJ is 1-0-0 vs MIN this season, OTW at home. MIN has won 3 of their past 4 at home vs NJ
MIN (28-9-5):
won 4 straight, 17GF, 4/13 on PP
Staal (4G, 5A) last 6GP
NJ (18-18-9):
won 2 straight, both on the road, 1GA, 5/5 on PK
Hall (2G, 1A) has a 3 game PT streak
Blackhawks (59P) at Avalanche (27P) - 9PM
CHI is 1-0-1 vs COL this season, both at home. CHI was 2-0-0 in COL last season
COL (13-27-1):
1-7-0 past 8GP, 15GF, 2/29 on PP
MacKinnon (2G, 1A) last 3GP
CHI (27-14-5):
lost 2 straight, 2GF, 0/4 on PP
Kane (3G, 7A) last 6GP
Panthers (48P) at Flames (49P) - 9PM
Teams split 2GP last season, CGY shutout win at home
CGY (23-20-3):
0-1-1 past 2GP, 2GF, 0/3 on PP
Gaudreau (2A) last 6GP
FLA (20-17-8):
3-1-0 past 4GP, 9GA, 10/11 on PK
Trochek (3G, 4A) 4 game PT streak
Predators (47P) at Canucks (46P) - 10PM
NSH is 1-0-0 vs VAN this season, OTW at home. Teams split 2GP in VAN last season
VAN (20-19-6):
0-1-3 past 4GP, 7GF, 1/17 on PP
Horvat (1A) last 3GP
NSH (20-16-7):
won 3 straight, 4GA, 8/9 on PK
Johansen (1A) last 5GP
Lightning (46P) at Ducks (57P) - 10PM
TB was 2-0-0 vs ANA last season, 1GA. TB has won 4 straight vs ANA
ANA (24-13-9):
3-0-1 past 4GP, 3GA, 12/12 on PK
Getzlaf (1G, 4A) 5 game PT streak
TB (21-20-4):
1-4-1 past 6GP on road, 10GF, 3/17 on PP
Hedman (7A) past 7GP