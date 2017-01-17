Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Jets rookie superstar Patrik Laine is improving, but is still not ready to start skating again, according to head coach Paul Maurice. The 18-year-old is out indefinitely after suffering a concussion in a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 7. Laine, the second overall pick in this year's draft, has 21 goals and 16 assists over 42 games this season with the Jets. - Sara Orlesky, TSN

Not much to report on Patrik Laine today. Maurice said he continues to improve, but has not skated yet. — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) January 17, 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins got more bad news on the injury front Tuesday, announcing forward Matt Cullen is out three-to-four weeks with a foot injury.

The 40-year-old owns eight goals and nine assists in 43 games this season.

Cullen was injured Monday night when he was struck in the foot by a puck against the Washington Capitals.

#Pens coach Sullivan said Cullen took a shot off the foot against Washington and will be out approximately 3-4 weeks. -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 17, 2017

Vancouver Canucks

Canucks rookie winger Anton Rodin re-aggravated his surgically-repaired knee on Jan. 6 and will be out indefinitely, according to general manager Jim Benning. Rodin has one assist in three games this season with Vancouver. - Team Tweet

In other news, defenceman Ben Hutton will be out for three-to-six weeks with a hand injury. - Stephen Whyno, AP

Injury update on Anton Rodin: pic.twitter.com/mgHb5Vpfwo — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 17, 2017

#Canucks announce defenseman Ben Hutton is out 3-6 weeks with a small fracture in his hand. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) January 17, 2017

New York Rangers

Forward Mika Zibanejad, who's been sidelined the last 25 games with a broken fibula, is slated to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Dallas Stars. The 23-year-old has five goals and 10 assists over 19 games this season with New York, his first season with the club. - Team Tweet

AV says with @MikaZibanejad's return, Oscar Lindberg will be a healthy scratch tonight. #NYR — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 17, 2017

Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar will be back in the lineup for Wednesday's clash against the San Jose Sharks after missing Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with the flu. - Joe Rosen, Fox

Kopitar, who had a bit of a stomach bug, said he'll be good to go tomorrow against San Jose. — Jon Rosen (@lakingsinsider) January 17, 2017

St. Louis Blues

Carl Gunnarsson, who hasn't played since early January with a lower-body injury, was activated from the injured reserve on Tuesday. - St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Detroit Red Wings

There's a good change injured forward Darren Helm (shoulder) will return to action this weekend, according to general manager Ken Holland. Helm last played on Nov. 15. - Ansar Khan, MLive.com

#RedWings expect Darren Helm (shoulder) back on weekend, Ken Holland said, so Friday or Sunday. Not sure on Niklas Kronwall (groin). — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) January 17, 2017

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Martin Marincin returned to full practice Tuesday for the first time since mid-December when he suffered a lower-body injury. He practiced Monday in a no-contact red jersey. - Mark Masters, TSN

Martin Marincin taking part in Leafs morning skate and wearing a regular jersey for first time since injury — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 17, 2017

Nashville Predators

The team claimed defenceman Brad Hunt off waivers from the St. Louis Blues. Hunt, 28, has five points over nine games this season with the Blues. - Bob McKenzie, TSN

In other news, the Preds placed defenceman Petter Granberg on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury and assigned winger Kevin Fiala to the minors. - Team Website

NSH claims Brad Hunt from STL on waivers. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 17, 2017

Game Notes

Stars (44P) at Rangers (57P) - 7PM

NYR are 1-0-0 vs DAL this season, shutout win in DAL. NYR have gone 2-0-1 past 3GP at home vs DAL

NYR (28-15-1):

lost 2 straight, 9GA, 4/6 on PK

Stepan (1G, 4A) last 6GP

DAL (18-19-8):

lost 2 straight, 9GA, 5/7 on PK

Seguin 2P shy of 400 career, 2G, 2A last 6GP

Hurricanes (49P) at Blue Jackets (62P) - 7PM

CAR is 1-0-0 vs CBJ this season, winning at home. CAR has won 5 straight at CBJ

CBJ (29-9-4):

2-4-0 past 6GP, 21GA, 14/15 on PK

Atkinson (3G) last 6GP

CAR (21-15-7):

won 4 straight, all at home, 21GF, 0/7 on PP

Skinner (3G, 3A) last 3GP

Sabres (43P) at Maple Leafs (48P) - 730PM

TOR is 1-0-0 vs BUF this season, winning in BUF. TOR 7-0-1 past 8GP at home vs BUF

TOR (20-13-8):

8-1-1 past 10GP, 40GF, 14/34 on PP

Marner (6A) 3 game PT streak

BUF (17-17-9):

0-2-1 past 3GP on road, 13GA, 9/11 on PK

Eichel (2G, 1A) last 3GP

Senators (49P) at Blues (51P) - 8PM

Both teams 1-0-1 in season series last year. OTT has won 3 straight in STL, all past regulation

STL (23-16-5):

won 2 straight, 1GA, 6/6 on PK

Tarasenko (1A) last 4GP

OTT (22-15-4):

lost 2 straight on road, 4GF, 0/8 on PP

Karlsson (3A) last 2GP

Devils (45P) at Wild (61P) - 8PM

NJ is 1-0-0 vs MIN this season, OTW at home. MIN has won 3 of their past 4 at home vs NJ

MIN (28-9-5):

won 4 straight, 17GF, 4/13 on PP

Staal (4G, 5A) last 6GP

NJ (18-18-9):

won 2 straight, both on the road, 1GA, 5/5 on PK

Hall (2G, 1A) has a 3 game PT streak

Blackhawks (59P) at Avalanche (27P) - 9PM

CHI is 1-0-1 vs COL this season, both at home. CHI was 2-0-0 in COL last season

COL (13-27-1):

1-7-0 past 8GP, 15GF, 2/29 on PP

MacKinnon (2G, 1A) last 3GP

CHI (27-14-5):

lost 2 straight, 2GF, 0/4 on PP

Kane (3G, 7A) last 6GP

Panthers (48P) at Flames (49P) - 9PM

Teams split 2GP last season, CGY shutout win at home

CGY (23-20-3):

0-1-1 past 2GP, 2GF, 0/3 on PP

Gaudreau (2A) last 6GP

FLA (20-17-8):

3-1-0 past 4GP, 9GA, 10/11 on PK

Trochek (3G, 4A) 4 game PT streak

Predators (47P) at Canucks (46P) - 10PM

NSH is 1-0-0 vs VAN this season, OTW at home. Teams split 2GP in VAN last season

VAN (20-19-6):

0-1-3 past 4GP, 7GF, 1/17 on PP

Horvat (1A) last 3GP

NSH (20-16-7):

won 3 straight, 4GA, 8/9 on PK

Johansen (1A) last 5GP

Lightning (46P) at Ducks (57P) - 10PM

TB was 2-0-0 vs ANA last season, 1GA. TB has won 4 straight vs ANA

ANA (24-13-9):

3-0-1 past 4GP, 3GA, 12/12 on PK

Getzlaf (1G, 4A) 5 game PT streak

TB (21-20-4):

1-4-1 past 6GP on road, 10GF, 3/17 on PP

Hedman (7A) past 7GP