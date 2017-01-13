Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

WINNIPEG JETS

Forward Patrik Laine was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Jan. 7. Laine suffered a concussion after being hit by Jake McCabe of the Buffalo Sabres last Saturday.

According to the Winnipeg Sun, Laine has yet to skate since leaving the game against the Sabres - suggesting he is still experiencing concussion symptoms. The team had previously ruled Laine out for their three-game road trip which begins tonight. The Jets next play at home on Jan. 18.

Julian Melchiori was recalled from the Manitoba Moose.

BOSTON BRUINS

Goalie Tuukka Rask, named an All-Star on Tuesday for the first time in his career, took a puck off Nashville defenceman Roman Josi's slap shot near the bottom of his mask at his neck Thursday night. Rask immediately shook off his right glove and pulled his mask off. Once he got up, Rask skated to the bench and went straight to the locker room. He was replaced by Zane McIntyre. "He wasn't well enough to come back, and we'll see moving forward how he does," Bruins coach Claude Julien said following the game. - TSN



ARIZONA COYOTES

Alexander Burmistrov's status for Friday night's game against the Jets - his former team - remains unclear due to visa complications. Burmistrov was claimed by the Coyotes on Jan. 2, but has yet to play with the team.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Defenceman Roman Josi played 5:52 of Thursday's game against the Bruins before taking a high hit from Anton Blidh that pushed his stick into his own face. "I thought it was late and dirty," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said about Blidh's hit. - TSN

Forward Colin Wilson remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He has missed the team's past three games. - The Tennessean.

EDMONTON OILERS

Teenage phenom no more. Oilers captain Connor McDavid turned 20 today.