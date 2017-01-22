3h ago
Ice Chips: Laine ruled out for Monday
TSN.ca Staff
WINNIPEG JETS
OTTAWA SENATORS
BOSTON BRUINS
F Jimmy Hayes will be scratched Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. - NHL.com
DETROIT RED WINGS
FLORIDA PANTHERS
D Alex Petrovic (ankle) may play in at least one game before All-Star break. - Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel
LOS ANGELES KINGS
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
F Tom Kuhnhackl and D Steve Oleksy will be scratched Sunday against Boston Bruins. - NHL.com