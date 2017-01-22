Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

 

WINNIPEG JETS

 

OTTAWA SENATORS

 

BOSTON BRUINS

F Jimmy Hayes will be scratched Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. - NHL.com

 

DETROIT RED WINGS

 

FLORIDA PANTHERS

D Alex Petrovic (ankle) may play in at least one game before All-Star break. - Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

 

LOS ANGELES KINGS

 

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

F Tom Kuhnhackl and D Steve Oleksy will be scratched Sunday against Boston Bruins. - NHL.com

 